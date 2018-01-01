JUST IN
Hatsun Agro Product Ltd.

BSE: 531531 Sector: Agri and agri inputs
NSE: HATSUN ISIN Code: INE473B01035
BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar 730.05 5.75
(0.79%)
OPEN

733.00

 HIGH

734.20

 LOW

724.00
NSE 15:28 | 12 Mar 726.40 -0.85
(-0.12%)
OPEN

727.25

 HIGH

734.15

 LOW

717.80
OPEN 733.00
PREVIOUS CLOSE 724.30
VOLUME 781
52-Week high 970.00
52-Week low 445.00
P/E 84.40
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 11,111
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
About Hatsun Agro Product Ltd.

Hatsun Agro Product Ltd

Hatsun Foods was incorporated as a private limited company in Mar.'86, by R G Chandramohan. In Apr.'86, the company was admitted as a partner in Chandramohan & Co, a partnership firm, promoted by the same promoter. During the same month, Chandrmohan & Co was dissolved and all the assets and liabilities of the firm vested with the company, except the Arun brand name which was vested with R G Chandr...> More

Hatsun Agro Product Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   11,111
EPS - TTM () [*S] 8.65
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 84.40
Face Value ()   1
Latest Dividend (%)   100.00
Latest Dividend Date 20 Jul 2017
Dividend Yield (%) 0.55
Book Value / Share () [*S] 22.95
P/B Ratio () [*S] 31.81
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

News

Announcement

Hatsun Agro Product Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 1012.94 946.37 7.03
Other Income 1.19 0.91 30.77
Total Income 1014.13 947.28 7.06
Total Expenses 925.98 852.82 8.58
Operating Profit 88.15 94.46 -6.68
Net Profit 14.98 31.65 -52.67
Equity Capital 15.22 15.22 -
Hatsun Agro Product Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Emami 1066.80 -1.56 24216.36
Gillette India 6560.15 0.23 21379.53
Varun Beverages 618.90 -2.07 11301.11
Hatsun AgroProd. 730.05 0.79 11111.36
KRBL 468.45 6.71 11027.31
Bajaj Corp 460.85 -2.20 6797.54
Jyothy Lab. 352.10 0.28 6401.18
Hatsun Agro Product Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 72.51
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 4.85
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 2.72
Indian Public 18.31
Custodians 0.00
Other 1.31
Hatsun Agro Product Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -1.54% -3.13% 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -5.78% -5.63% -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month -14.29% -17.01% 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month 16.23% 15.31% 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year 44.16% 42.73% 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year 225.35% 221.62% 17.24% 19.01%

Hatsun Agro Product Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 724.00
734.20
Week Low/High 710.05
763.00
Month Low/High 710.05
835.00
YEAR Low/High 445.00
970.00
All TIME Low/High 1.62
970.00

