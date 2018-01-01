You are here » Home
Hatsun Agro Product Ltd.
|BSE: 531531
|Sector: Agri and agri inputs
|NSE: HATSUN
|ISIN Code: INE473B01035
|
BSE
15:40 | 12 Mar
|
730.05
|
5.75
(0.79%)
|
OPEN
733.00
|
HIGH
734.20
|
LOW
724.00
|
NSE
15:28 | 12 Mar
|
726.40
|
-0.85
(-0.12%)
|
OPEN
727.25
|
HIGH
734.15
|
LOW
717.80
About Hatsun Agro Product Ltd.
Hatsun Agro Product Ltd
Hatsun Foods was incorporated as a private limited company in Mar.'86, by R G Chandramohan. In Apr.'86, the company was admitted as a partner in Chandramohan & Co, a partnership firm, promoted by the same promoter. During the same month, Chandrmohan & Co was dissolved and all the assets and liabilities of the firm vested with the company, except the Arun brand name which was vested with R G Chandr
Hatsun Agro Product Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Hatsun Agro Product Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|1012.94
|946.37
|7.03
|Other Income
|1.19
|0.91
|30.77
|Total Income
|1014.13
|947.28
|7.06
|Total Expenses
|925.98
|852.82
|8.58
|Operating Profit
|88.15
|94.46
|-6.68
|Net Profit
|14.98
|31.65
|-52.67
|Equity Capital
|15.22
|15.22
| -
Hatsun Agro Product Ltd - Peer Group
Hatsun Agro Product Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Hatsun Agro Product Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-1.54%
|-3.13%
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-5.78%
|-5.63%
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|-14.29%
|-17.01%
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|16.23%
|15.31%
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|44.16%
|42.73%
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|225.35%
|221.62%
|17.24%
|19.01%
Hatsun Agro Product Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|724.00
|
|734.20
|Week Low/High
|710.05
|
|763.00
|Month Low/High
|710.05
|
|835.00
|YEAR Low/High
|445.00
|
|970.00
|All TIME Low/High
|1.62
|
|970.00
