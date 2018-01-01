You are here » Home
Hindustan Construction Company Ltd.
|BSE: 500185
|Sector: Infrastructure
|NSE: HCC
|ISIN Code: INE549A01026
|
BSE
LIVE
13:54 | 12 Mar
|
31.05
|
0
(0.00%)
|
OPEN
31.50
|
HIGH
31.60
|
LOW
30.80
|
NSE
LIVE
13:39 | 12 Mar
|
31.05
|
-0.05
(-0.16%)
|
OPEN
31.55
|
HIGH
31.60
|
LOW
30.80
About Hindustan Construction Company Ltd.
Hindustan Construction Company Ltd
Hindustan Construction Company Limited (HCC) is a spearheading force in engineering construction, both in India and the rest of the world. Seth Walchand Hirachand founded the company and it was incorporated in January 27th of the year 1926. HCC has been entrusted with the construction of high value projects across segments like transportation, power, marine projects, oil and gas pipeline construct...> More
Hindustan Construction Company Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Hindustan Construction Company Ltd - Financial Results
> More on Hindustan Construction Company Ltd Financials Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|1230.93
|944.09
|30.38
|Other Income
|62.08
|71.95
|-13.72
|Total Income
|1293.01
|1016.04
|27.26
|Total Expenses
|1066.91
|782.88
|36.28
|Operating Profit
|226.1
|233.16
|-3.03
|Net Profit
|31.31
|4.55
|588.13
|Equity Capital
|101.55
|77.92
| -
Hindustan Construction Company Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-6.90%
|-8.81%
|-0.04%
|-0.94%
|1 Month
|-13.87%
|-11.54%
|-1.66%
|-0.91%
|3 Month
|-14.93%
|-15.97%
|1.52%
|0.92%
|6 Month
|-14.81%
|-13.99%
|4.89%
|4.28%
|1 Year
|-19.04%
|-19.14%
|16.53%
|16.05%
|3 Year
|-10.78%
|-11.91%
|16.60%
|18.31%
Hindustan Construction Company Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|30.80
|
|31.60
|Week Low/High
|30.40
|
|34.00
|Month Low/High
|30.40
|
|36.00
|YEAR Low/High
|30.40
|
|48.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.30
|
|139.00
