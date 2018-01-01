JUST IN
You are here » Home » Company » Hindustan Construction Company Ltd

Hindustan Construction Company Ltd.

BSE: 500185 Sector: Infrastructure
NSE: HCC ISIN Code: INE549A01026
BSE LIVE 13:54 | 12 Mar 31.05 0
(0.00%)
OPEN

31.50

 HIGH

31.60

 LOW

30.80
NSE LIVE 13:39 | 12 Mar 31.05 -0.05
(-0.16%)
OPEN

31.55

 HIGH

31.60

 LOW

30.80
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 31.50
PREVIOUS CLOSE 31.05
VOLUME 484807
52-Week high 48.00
52-Week low 30.40
P/E 34.89
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 3,153
Buy Price 31.00
Buy Qty 4892.00
Sell Price 31.10
Sell Qty 7509.00
OPEN 31.50
CLOSE 31.05
VOLUME 484807
52-Week high 48.00
52-Week low 30.40
P/E 34.89
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 3,153
Buy Price 31.00
Buy Qty 4892.00
Sell Price 31.10
Sell Qty 7509.00

About Hindustan Construction Company Ltd.

Hindustan Construction Company Ltd

Hindustan Construction Company Limited (HCC) is a spearheading force in engineering construction, both in India and the rest of the world. Seth Walchand Hirachand founded the company and it was incorporated in January 27th of the year 1926. HCC has been entrusted with the construction of high value projects across segments like transportation, power, marine projects, oil and gas pipeline construct...> More

Hindustan Construction Company Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   3,153
EPS - TTM () [*S] 0.89
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 34.89
Face Value ()   1
Latest Dividend (%)   40.00
Latest Dividend Date 30 May 2011
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 26.98
P/B Ratio () [*S] 1.15
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

News

Announcement

Hindustan Construction Company Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 1230.93 944.09 30.38
Other Income 62.08 71.95 -13.72
Total Income 1293.01 1016.04 27.26
Total Expenses 1066.91 782.88 36.28
Operating Profit 226.1 233.16 -3.03
Net Profit 31.31 4.55 588.13
Equity Capital 101.55 77.92 -
> More on Hindustan Construction Company Ltd Financials Results

Hindustan Construction Company Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
PNC Infratech 160.80 4.11 4125.32
Gayatri Projects 199.70 -0.82 3539.68
JP Associates 14.45 3.58 3514.89
Hind.Construct. 31.05 0.00 3153.13
ITD Cem 167.45 -0.48 2876.79
Simplex Infra 544.50 -3.63 2692.55
Welspun Enterp 159.15 2.64 2351.76
> More on Hindustan Construction Company Ltd Peer Group

Hindustan Construction Company Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 27.67
Banks/FIs 23.50
FIIs 9.57
Insurance 0.83
Mutual Funds 11.39
Indian Public 19.68
Custodians 0.00
Other 7.37
> More on Hindustan Construction Company Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Hindustan Construction Company Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -6.90% -8.81% -0.04% -0.94%
1 Month -13.87% -11.54% -1.66% -0.91%
3 Month -14.93% -15.97% 1.52% 0.92%
6 Month -14.81% -13.99% 4.89% 4.28%
1 Year -19.04% -19.14% 16.53% 16.05%
3 Year -10.78% -11.91% 16.60% 18.31%

Hindustan Construction Company Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 30.80
31.60
Week Low/High 30.40
34.00
Month Low/High 30.40
36.00
YEAR Low/High 30.40
48.00
All TIME Low/High 0.30
139.00

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Hindustan Construction Company: