Hindustan Construction zooms 14% on fixing record date for rights issue

Hindustan Construction zooms 14% on fixing record date for rights issue

The company's board approved raising ₹1,000 crore by way of a rights Issue in a meeting on November 26, 2025

Hindustan Construction Company share

SI Reporter Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 02 2025 | 11:36 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Hindustan Construction Company shares jumped 14.2 per cent on the BSE, logging an intra-day high at ₹27.46 per share. The buying interest on the counter came after the company fixed Friday, December 5, 2025, as the record date for its rights Issue.
 
A rights issue is a way for a listed company to raise money by offering new shares first to its existing shareholders, in proportion to their current holdings.
 
At 11 AM, Hindustan Construction Company’s share price was trading 10.15 per cent higher at ₹26.49 per share on BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was down 0.32 per cent at 85,369.3.
 

The company has a total market capitalisation of ₹4,819.79 crore. Its 52-week high was at ₹47.83  and its 52-week low was at ₹21.37.

Hindustan Construction Company rights issue details

The company’s board approved raising ₹1,000 crore by way of a rights Issue in a meeting on November 26, 2025. 

Accordingly, the company has decided to keep the total number of rights equity shares at 79,99,91,900 for an amount aggregating to ₹999.99 crore. The floor price for the transaction is fixed at ₹12.5 per rights equity share (including a premium of ₹11.5 per rights equity share) payable on application. 
 
The rights equity shares are being offered on a rights basis to eligible equity shareholders in the ratio of 277 rights equity shares for every 630 fully paid-up equity shares held on the record date. 
 
The rights issue will open on Friday, December 12, 2025 and close on Monday, December 22, 2025. Wednesday, December 17, will be the final day for on-market renunciations for existing HCC shareholders, while December 19 will be the final day for off-market renunciations. 
After the rights issue, the total number of outstanding shares for HCC will increase to 261 crore from 181 crore prior to the rights issue.
 
The company's board can extend the issue period, but it won't stay open for more than 30 days from the start date. Once the issue closes, applications cannot be withdrawn, according to the filing. 
 
Hindustan Construction Company Limited (HCC) is the flagship company of Hindustan Construction Company Group (HCC Group) and is involved in engineering and construction of infrastructure projects such as dams, tunnels, bridges, hydro,nuclear and thermal power plants, expressways and roads, marine works, water supply, irrigation systems and industrial buildings across the country.

Topics : Hindustan Construction Company Buzzing stocks BSE Sensex NSE Nifty Nifty50

First Published: Dec 02 2025 | 11:20 AM IST

