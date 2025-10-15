Wednesday, October 15, 2025 | 01:30 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Yes Bank, HCC among 5 stocks under ₹50 worth your portfolio this Diwali

Yes Bank, HCC among 5 stocks under ₹50 worth your portfolio this Diwali

Yes Bank, The South Indian Bank, Hindustan Construction, Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar and Take Solutions, which currently trade below ₹50-mark, can potentially zoom up to 42%, suggest technical charts.

5 stocks to buy under ₹50 this Diwali. Yes Bank, HCC, South Bank, Bajaj Hind, Take Solutions

Diwali Picks: These 5 stocks trading below ₹50 can surge up to 42% by next Diwali, suggest charts.

Rex Cano Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Oct 15 2025 | 1:28 PM IST

Listen to This Article

According to NSE data, as of October 14, there are roughly 400 stocks trading below ₹50, but above ₹10 levels. Among these 60-odd shares record an average trading volume of around 1 million shares on a daily basis, suggests data.  As such, here are 5 stocks which are currently trading below ₹50-mark, and can potentially rally up to 42 per cent in the Samvat year 2082.  These 5 stocks are - Yes Bank, The South Indian Bank, Hindustan Construction (HCC), Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar and Take Solutions. Here's a detailed technical analysis on each of these 5 stocks. 

Yes Bank

Current Price: ₹23.25  Likely Target: ₹33  Upside Potential: 41.9%  Support: ₹22.23; ₹21.55; ₹20.35  Resistance: ₹25.50; ₹27.50; ₹28.50  Yes Bank seems to be favourably placed on the daily chart as per the price-to-moving averages action, with the shorter-term moving averages quoting above the longer-term averages. As such, the medium-term bias at the counter is likely to remain upbeat as long as the stock holds above ₹20.35 levels, with interim support visible at ₹22.23 and ₹21.55. 
 
 
  On the upside, the stock needs to break and register a monthly close above ₹25.50 levels, for a larger rally to emerge. Post which, the stock can potentially soar to ₹33 levels, with interim resistance anticipated around ₹27.50 and ₹28.50 levels. 

The South Indian Bank

Current Price: ₹32.35  Likely Target: ₹45  Upside Potential: 39.1%  Support: ₹30.70; ₹29.80; ₹27  Resistance: ₹35; ₹38.80; ₹42.60  The South Indian Bank stock is likely to trade with a favourable bias as long as the stock holds above ₹27 levels, with interim support seen at ₹30.70 and ₹29.80 levels. On the upside, the stock needs to trade consistently above ₹35 levels, for a likely rally to emerge towards ₹45. Intermediate resistance for the stock can be expected around ₹38.80 and ₹42.60 levels. 
 
 

Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar

Current Price: ₹21.30  Likely Target: ₹31  Upside Potential: 45.5%  Support: ₹20; ₹18; ₹16  Resistance: ₹25.15; ₹28  In the early part of 2025, Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar had formed a support base around ₹18 levels, and then rallied to a high of ₹29.60. The stock once again is seen trading close to this support zone; below which support for the stock exists around ₹16. Near support for the stock stands at ₹20. 
 

Also Read

volatility index, stock market volatility, India VIX, stock market today, why are nifty, sensex down today, stock market, stock market news

HCL Tech vs TechM vs Persistent: Which IT stock to bet on post Q2 results?

trading, market, stocks

HDFC Securities recommends Nifty outlook and two stocks to buy today

market, stocks, buy, sell, stock calls, stock market trading, stock market

Nifty strategy, 3 stocks to buy today by Chandan Taparia of Motilal Oswal

BSE building Diwali

Diwali 2025: BSE, GE Vernova surged over 60% in each of last 3 Samvat years

consumer electronics

LG sizzles on debut: Life is good for these electronics stocks, hint charts

  Key momentum oscillators on the long-term chart are in a fairly oversold zone; hence the stock may attempt a pullback as it nears the above-mentioned support zone. On the upside, the stock may bounce back to ₹28 - ₹31-odd levels, with interim resistance likely around ₹25.15. 

Take Solutions

Current Price: ₹18.65  Likely Target: ₹26  Upside Potential: 39.4%  Support: ₹16; ₹13.50  Resistance: ₹20.67; ₹22  Take Solutions has surged nearly 79 per cent in the last three weeks. The stock now seems on course to test its 100-Week Moving Average, which stands at ₹20.67, for the first time in nearly seven years. The stock last registered a close above its 100-WMA on January 18, 2019. 
 
  The monthly chart suggests that the stock can potentially zoom to ₹26 levels, with interim resistance likely around ₹22 levels. Bias at the counter is likely to remain upbeat as long as it trades above ₹16; below which a re-test of ₹13.50 seems possible. 

Hindustan Construction Company (HCC)

Current Price: ₹27.80  Likely Target: ₹38  Upside Potential: 36.7%  Support: ₹25.32; ₹24.20  Resistance: ₹28.80; ₹31; ₹34  HCC has been consistently testing the long-term support 200-Month Moving Average (200-MMA) support, which stands at ₹24.20 for most part of the calendar year 2025. The monthly chart shows that the 50-MMA has now crossed the 200-MMA and stands at ₹25.32 levels. 
 
  The broader trend for the stock is likely to remain cautiously optimistic as long as these long-term supports are respected. On the upside, the stock needs to conquer the 200-DMA hurdle at ₹28.80 levels to gain strength. Following which, the stock can potentially surge to ₹38 levels, with interim resistance anticipated around ₹31 and ₹34 levels.   

More From This Section

nse, national stock exchange, stock market, markets

Stock Market LIVE: D-St at day's high; Sensex up 600 pts; Realty, PSU Bank lead; SMIDs advance

Larsen & Toubro

Larsen & Toubro gains 3%, nears record high; what's driving infra stock?

Top IPOs

₹1.75 trillion raised in Samvat 2081: Meet the top wealth-multiplier IPOs

Ashiana Housing

Ashiana Housing shares drop 2% as Q2 update disappoints; details here

reliance, reliance industries

RIL Q2 results preview: Jio, O2C may aid growth; retail biz could lag

Topics : Market technicals Stocks to buy Stock Recommendations Trading calls Stock ideas YES Bank Market Outlook HCC stock South Indian Bank shares Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar stocks technical analysis technical charts Trading strategies

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 15 2025 | 1:28 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMotilal Oswal Stock PicksEternal Q2 Results PreviewGold-Silver Price TodayHaryana IPS Suicide CaseTop Muhurat PicksDiwali 2025 WeatherUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon