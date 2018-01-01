Jammu and Kashmir Bank Ltd.
|BSE: 532209
|Sector: Financials
|NSE: J&KBANK
|ISIN Code: INE168A01041
|BSE 15:41 | 12 Mar
|60.45
|
-0.45
(-0.74%)
|
OPEN
61.00
|
HIGH
61.50
|
LOW
57.00
|NSE 15:28 | 12 Mar
|60.50
|
-0.55
(-0.90%)
|
OPEN
61.50
|
HIGH
61.80
|
LOW
57.20
|OPEN
|61.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|60.90
|VOLUME
|73694
|52-Week high
|95.65
|52-Week low
|57.00
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|3,366
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|61.50
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|61.05
|VOLUME
|601831
|52-Week high
|95.75
|52-Week low
|57.20
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|3,366
|Buy Price
|60.20
|Buy Qty
|13.00
|Sell Price
|60.25
|Sell Qty
|522.00
|OPEN
|61.00
|CLOSE
|60.90
|VOLUME
|73694
|52-Week high
|95.65
|52-Week low
|57.00
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|3,366
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|61.50
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|61.05
|VOLUME
|601831
|52-Week high
|95.75
|52-Week low
|57.20
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|3366.46
|Buy Price
|60.20
|Buy Qty
|13.00
|Sell Price
|60.25
|Sell Qty
|522.00
About Jammu and Kashmir Bank Ltd.
Jammu And Kashmir Bank Limited (J & K) was incorporated in 1st October of the year 1938 and commenced its business from 4th July of the year 1939 at in Kashmir (India). The Bank was the first in the country as a state owned bank. It offers banking services under the three major divisions as Support services, Depository services and Third party services. Presently, the bank has more than 560 branch...> More
Jammu and Kashmir Bank Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|3,366
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|-
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|-
|Face Value
|()
|1
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|175.00
|Latest Dividend Date
|11 Jul 2016
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|98.53
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|0.61
News
Announcement
-
-
The Jammu & Kashmir Bank Limited - Analysts/Institutional Investor Meet/Con. Call Updates
-
Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
-
The Jammu & Kashmir Bank Limited - Reply to Clarification - Financial results
-
The Jammu & Kashmir Bank Limited - Clarification - Financial Resultse
-
Reviewed Financial Results Of The Bank For The Quarter And Nine Months Ended 31St December 2017
Jammu and Kashmir Bank Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|1682.97
|1649.53
|2.03
|Other Income
|107.8
|120.67
|-10.67
|Total Income
|1790.77
|1770.2
|1.16
|Total Expenses
|755.36
|1136.89
|-33.56
|Operating Profit
|1035.41
|633.31
|63.49
|Net Profit
|72.47
|-498.47
|114.54
|Equity Capital
|55.7
|48.49
|-
Jammu and Kashmir Bank Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|UCO Bank
|23.30
|-2.71
|4349.85
|Stand.Chart.PLC
|63.05
|-0.08
|4260.92
|Allahabad Bank
|45.25
|-0.44
|3819.28
|J & K Bank
|60.45
|-0.74
|3366.46
|Corporation Bank
|28.85
|-2.53
|3309.24
|Karnataka Bank
|115.70
|-0.04
|3269.80
|Andhra Bank
|35.85
|-6.88
|3128.99
Jammu and Kashmir Bank Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Jammu and Kashmir Bank Ltd - Research Reports
|Date
|Broker
|Action
|Price
|Report
|19/12
|Motilal Oswal
|Neutral
|64
|Details
|13/10
|Motilal Oswal
|Neutral
|75
|Details
|17/08
|Prabhudas Lilladher
|Accumulate
|71
|Details
|27/05
|Prabhudas Lilladher
|Accumulate
|58
|Details
Jammu and Kashmir Bank Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-8.75%
|-9.63%
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-13.89%
|-13.82%
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|-20.25%
|-20.03%
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|-26.01%
|-22.88%
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|-12.39%
|-13.63%
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|-43.64%
|-44.85%
|17.24%
|19.01%
Jammu and Kashmir Bank Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|57.00
|
|61.50
|Week Low/High
|57.00
|
|68.00
|Month Low/High
|57.00
|
|72.00
|YEAR Low/High
|57.00
|
|96.00
|All TIME Low/High
|1.55
|
|200.00
Quick Links for Jammu and Kashmir Bank:
-
NewsAnnouncements Brokerage Reports Business Earnings Sector
-
Corporate ActionAGM Board Meetings Bonus Dividends EGM Rights Split
-
INFORMATIONBulk Deals Company History MF Holding Listing Info Locations Shareholding
-
FinancialsFinancial Overview Balance Sheet Profit & Loss Cash Flow Ratios Quarterly Results Half Yearly Results Nine Monthly Results Yearly Results
-
Annual ReportAuditors Report Chairman's Speech Company Management Directors' Report Finished Goods Raw Materials
-
Peer ComparisonCompetition Market Cap Price Price Performance Net Sales Net Profit Total Assets Historical Prices