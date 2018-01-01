Jammu and Kashmir Bank Ltd

Jammu And Kashmir Bank Limited (J & K) was incorporated in 1st October of the year 1938 and commenced its business from 4th July of the year 1939 at in Kashmir (India). The Bank was the first in the country as a state owned bank. It offers banking services under the three major divisions as Support services, Depository services and Third party services. Presently, the bank has more than 560 branch...> More