Jammu and Kashmir Bank Ltd.

BSE: 532209 Sector: Financials
NSE: J&KBANK ISIN Code: INE168A01041
BSE 15:41 | 12 Mar 60.45 -0.45
(-0.74%)
OPEN

61.00

 HIGH

61.50

 LOW

57.00
NSE 15:28 | 12 Mar 60.50 -0.55
(-0.90%)
OPEN

61.50

 HIGH

61.80

 LOW

57.20
About Jammu and Kashmir Bank Ltd.

Jammu and Kashmir Bank Ltd

Jammu And Kashmir Bank Limited (J & K) was incorporated in 1st October of the year 1938 and commenced its business from 4th July of the year 1939 at in Kashmir (India). The Bank was the first in the country as a state owned bank. It offers banking services under the three major divisions as Support services, Depository services and Third party services. Presently, the bank has more than 560 branch

Jammu and Kashmir Bank Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   3,366
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   1
Latest Dividend (%)   175.00
Latest Dividend Date 11 Jul 2016
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 98.53
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.61
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Jammu and Kashmir Bank Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 1682.97 1649.53 2.03
Other Income 107.8 120.67 -10.67
Total Income 1790.77 1770.2 1.16
Total Expenses 755.36 1136.89 -33.56
Operating Profit 1035.41 633.31 63.49
Net Profit 72.47 -498.47 114.54
Equity Capital 55.7 48.49 -
Jammu and Kashmir Bank Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
UCO Bank 23.30 -2.71 4349.85
Stand.Chart.PLC 63.05 -0.08 4260.92
Allahabad Bank 45.25 -0.44 3819.28
J & K Bank 60.45 -0.74 3366.46
Corporation Bank 28.85 -2.53 3309.24
Karnataka Bank 115.70 -0.04 3269.80
Andhra Bank 35.85 -6.88 3128.99
Jammu and Kashmir Bank Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 59.23
Banks/FIs 2.80
FIIs 15.98
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 4.98
Indian Public 12.07
Custodians 0.00
Other 4.94
Jammu and Kashmir Bank Ltd - Research Reports

Date Broker Action Price Report
19/12 Motilal Oswal Neutral 64 PDF IconDetails
13/10 Motilal Oswal Neutral 75 PDF IconDetails
17/08 Prabhudas Lilladher Accumulate 71 PDF IconDetails
27/05 Prabhudas Lilladher Accumulate 58 PDF IconDetails
Jammu and Kashmir Bank Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -8.75% -9.63% 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -13.89% -13.82% -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month -20.25% -20.03% 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month -26.01% -22.88% 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year -12.39% -13.63% 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year -43.64% -44.85% 17.24% 19.01%

Jammu and Kashmir Bank Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 57.00
61.50
Week Low/High 57.00
68.00
Month Low/High 57.00
72.00
YEAR Low/High 57.00
96.00
All TIME Low/High 1.55
200.00

