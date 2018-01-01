JUST IN
You are here » Home » Company » Jindal Saw Ltd

Jindal Saw Ltd.

BSE: 500378 Sector: Metals & Mining
NSE: JINDALSAW ISIN Code: INE324A01024
BSE LIVE 14:03 | 12 Mar 118.75 -2.20
(-1.82%)
OPEN

123.00

 HIGH

123.75

 LOW

116.50
NSE LIVE 13:48 | 12 Mar 117.50 -3.75
(-3.09%)
OPEN

123.30

 HIGH

123.65

 LOW

116.15
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 123.00
PREVIOUS CLOSE 120.95
VOLUME 123801
52-Week high 182.00
52-Week low 72.30
P/E 10.75
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 3,797
Buy Price 118.50
Buy Qty 13.00
Sell Price 118.85
Sell Qty 150.00
OPEN 123.00
CLOSE 120.95
VOLUME 123801
52-Week high 182.00
52-Week low 72.30
P/E 10.75
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 3,797
Buy Price 118.50
Buy Qty 13.00
Sell Price 118.85
Sell Qty 150.00

About Jindal Saw Ltd.

Jindal Saw Ltd

Jindal SAW Limited (JSL) (erstwhile SAW Pipes Ltd) is a part of the Jindal Group and one of the country's largest producers of Submerged Arc Welded (SAW) pipes, which is widely used in the energy sector for the transportation of oil and gas. The Company was incorporated in 31st October of the year 1984 at Mathura (U.P.) and obtained the Certificate of Commencement of Business in 28th November of t...> More

Jindal Saw Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   3,797
EPS - TTM () [*S] 11.05
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 10.75
Face Value ()   2
Latest Dividend (%)   50.00
Latest Dividend Date 15 Sep 2017
Dividend Yield (%) 0.83
Book Value / Share () [*S] 176.57
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.67
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

News

Announcement

Jindal Saw Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 2114.69 1359.5 55.55
Other Income 66 39.87 65.54
Total Income 2180.69 1399.37 55.83
Total Expenses 1895.82 1124.33 68.62
Operating Profit 284.87 275.04 3.57
Net Profit 96.23 80.67 19.29
Equity Capital 63.95 63.95 -
> More on Jindal Saw Ltd Financials Results

Jindal Saw Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Ratnamani Metals 890.55 -0.55 4163.32
Jindal Stain .Hi 169.80 4.56 4006.43
Jindal Stain. 84.50 -1.63 3887.42
Jindal Saw 118.75 -1.82 3797.03
Mah. Seamless 453.35 0.22 3037.44
Prakash Inds. 175.40 0.72 2751.68
Surya Roshni 405.00 2.54 2203.60
> More on Jindal Saw Ltd Peer Group

Jindal Saw Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 53.59
Banks/FIs 0.21
FIIs 11.87
Insurance 2.20
Mutual Funds 4.19
Indian Public 12.32
Custodians 0.00
Other 15.62
> More on Jindal Saw Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Jindal Saw Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -9.39% -12.93% -0.09% -0.98%
1 Month -15.24% -12.35% -1.70% -0.95%
3 Month 2.15% 2.58% 1.47% 0.88%
6 Month 6.79% 6.67% 4.85% 4.24%
1 Year 49.37% 45.42% 16.48% 16.01%
3 Year 63.45% 56.77% 16.55% 18.26%

Jindal Saw Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 116.50
123.75
Week Low/High 116.50
137.00
Month Low/High 116.50
144.00
YEAR Low/High 72.30
182.00
All TIME Low/High 2.67
245.00

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Jindal Saw: