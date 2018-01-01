Jindal Saw Ltd.
|BSE: 500378
|Sector: Metals & Mining
|NSE: JINDALSAW
|ISIN Code: INE324A01024
|BSE LIVE 14:03 | 12 Mar
|118.75
|
-2.20
(-1.82%)
|
OPEN
123.00
|
HIGH
123.75
|
LOW
116.50
|NSE LIVE 13:48 | 12 Mar
|117.50
|
-3.75
(-3.09%)
|
OPEN
123.30
|
HIGH
123.65
|
LOW
116.15
|OPEN
|123.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|120.95
|VOLUME
|123801
|52-Week high
|182.00
|52-Week low
|72.30
|P/E
|10.75
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|3,797
|Buy Price
|118.50
|Buy Qty
|13.00
|Sell Price
|118.85
|Sell Qty
|150.00
|OPEN
|123.30
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|121.25
|VOLUME
|686025
|52-Week high
|182.25
|52-Week low
|72.45
|P/E
|10.75
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|3,797
|Buy Price
|117.45
|Buy Qty
|385.00
|Sell Price
|117.85
|Sell Qty
|53.00
About Jindal Saw Ltd.
Jindal SAW Limited (JSL) (erstwhile SAW Pipes Ltd) is a part of the Jindal Group and one of the country's largest producers of Submerged Arc Welded (SAW) pipes, which is widely used in the energy sector for the transportation of oil and gas. The Company was incorporated in 31st October of the year 1984 at Mathura (U.P.) and obtained the Certificate of Commencement of Business in 28th November of t...> More
Jindal Saw Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|3,797
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|11.05
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|10.75
|Face Value
|()
|2
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|50.00
|Latest Dividend Date
|15 Sep 2017
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.83
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|176.57
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|0.67
Jindal Saw Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|2114.69
|1359.5
|55.55
|Other Income
|66
|39.87
|65.54
|Total Income
|2180.69
|1399.37
|55.83
|Total Expenses
|1895.82
|1124.33
|68.62
|Operating Profit
|284.87
|275.04
|3.57
|Net Profit
|96.23
|80.67
|19.29
|Equity Capital
|63.95
|63.95
|-
Jindal Saw Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Ratnamani Metals
|890.55
|-0.55
|4163.32
|Jindal Stain .Hi
|169.80
|4.56
|4006.43
|Jindal Stain.
|84.50
|-1.63
|3887.42
|Jindal Saw
|118.75
|-1.82
|3797.03
|Mah. Seamless
|453.35
|0.22
|3037.44
|Prakash Inds.
|175.40
|0.72
|2751.68
|Surya Roshni
|405.00
|2.54
|2203.60
Jindal Saw Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-9.39%
|-12.93%
|-0.09%
|-0.98%
|1 Month
|-15.24%
|-12.35%
|-1.70%
|-0.95%
|3 Month
|2.15%
|2.58%
|1.47%
|0.88%
|6 Month
|6.79%
|6.67%
|4.85%
|4.24%
|1 Year
|49.37%
|45.42%
|16.48%
|16.01%
|3 Year
|63.45%
|56.77%
|16.55%
|18.26%
Jindal Saw Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|116.50
|
|123.75
|Week Low/High
|116.50
|
|137.00
|Month Low/High
|116.50
|
|144.00
|YEAR Low/High
|72.30
|
|182.00
|All TIME Low/High
|2.67
|
|245.00
