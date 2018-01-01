JUST IN
KPIT Technologies Ltd.

BSE: 532400 Sector: IT
NSE: KPIT ISIN Code: INE836A01035
BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar 217.35 7.55
(3.60%)
OPEN

212.00

 HIGH

218.70

 LOW

210.50
NSE 15:28 | 12 Mar 217.50 7.35
(3.50%)
OPEN

213.00

 HIGH

218.30

 LOW

210.75
About KPIT Technologies Ltd.

KPIT Technologies Ltd

KPIT Cummins Infosystems Limited (KPIT), CMM Level 5, ISO 9001:2000, ISO27001 and BS25999:2007 certified company was incorporated on 28th December of the year 1990 as KPIT Infosystems. KPIT Cummins provides technology solutions to global clients, in the areas of Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS), Enterprise IT and Business / Knowledge Process Outsourcing (BPO /KPO) across the Manufacturing and D...

KPIT Technologies Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   4,293
EPS - TTM () [*S] 7.11
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 30.57
Face Value ()   2
Latest Dividend (%)   110.00
Latest Dividend Date 10 Aug 2017
Dividend Yield (%) 1.05
Book Value / Share () [*S] 70.17
P/B Ratio () [*S] 3.10
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

News

Announcement

KPIT Technologies Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 912.77 830.08 9.96
Other Income 2.54 29.01 -91.24
Total Income 915.3 859.1 6.54
Total Expenses 813.86 745.5 9.17
Operating Profit 101.45 113.6 -10.7
Net Profit 61.9 73.58 -15.87
Equity Capital 37.8 37.61 -
KPIT Technologies Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
NIIT Tech. 909.45 3.45 5587.66
eClerx Services 1351.05 -2.18 5393.39
Polaris Consulta 471.90 0.15 4850.19
KPIT Tech. 217.35 3.60 4292.66
Zensar Tech. 888.70 0.61 3997.37
Firstsour.Solu. 49.35 1.54 3386.54
Sonata Software 314.50 -1.61 3308.54
KPIT Technologies Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 18.93
Banks/FIs 0.05
FIIs 44.14
Insurance 0.19
Mutual Funds 6.21
Indian Public 14.74
Custodians 4.30
Other 9.79
KPIT Technologies Ltd - Research Reports

Date Broker Action Price Report
21/07 Equirus Securities Reduce 130 PDF IconDetails
20/07 Reliance Securities Reduce 130 PDF IconDetails
28/04 HDFC Securities Neutral 129 PDF IconDetails
20/07 Motilal Oswal Neutral 133 PDF IconDetails
KPIT Technologies Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -0.80% 1.28% 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month 0.95% 1.05% -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month 27.70% 30.43% 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month 78.08% 93.08% 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year 63.91% 64.03% 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year 1.07% 1.28% 17.24% 19.01%

KPIT Technologies Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 210.50
218.70
Week Low/High 205.80
224.00
Month Low/High 194.35
224.00
YEAR Low/High 104.60
227.00
All TIME Low/High 0.65
233.00

