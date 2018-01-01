KPIT Technologies Ltd.
About KPIT Technologies Ltd.
KPIT Cummins Infosystems Limited (KPIT), CMM Level 5, ISO 9001:2000, ISO27001 and BS25999:2007 certified company was incorporated on 28th December of the year 1990 as KPIT Infosystems. KPIT Cummins provides technology solutions to global clients, in the areas of Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS), Enterprise IT and Business / Knowledge Process Outsourcing (BPO /KPO) across the Manufacturing and D...> More
KPIT Technologies Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|4,293
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|7.11
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|30.57
|Face Value
|()
|2
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|110.00
|Latest Dividend Date
|10 Aug 2017
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|1.05
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|70.17
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|3.10
News
KPIT Technologies Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|912.77
|830.08
|9.96
|Other Income
|2.54
|29.01
|-91.24
|Total Income
|915.3
|859.1
|6.54
|Total Expenses
|813.86
|745.5
|9.17
|Operating Profit
|101.45
|113.6
|-10.7
|Net Profit
|61.9
|73.58
|-15.87
|Equity Capital
|37.8
|37.61
|-
KPIT Technologies Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|NIIT Tech.
|909.45
|3.45
|5587.66
|eClerx Services
|1351.05
|-2.18
|5393.39
|Polaris Consulta
|471.90
|0.15
|4850.19
|KPIT Tech.
|217.35
|3.60
|4292.66
|Zensar Tech.
|888.70
|0.61
|3997.37
|Firstsour.Solu.
|49.35
|1.54
|3386.54
|Sonata Software
|314.50
|-1.61
|3308.54
KPIT Technologies Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
KPIT Technologies Ltd - Research Reports
|Date
|Broker
|Action
|Price
|Report
|21/07
|Equirus Securities
|Reduce
|130
|Details
|20/07
|Reliance Securities
|Reduce
|130
|Details
|28/04
|HDFC Securities
|Neutral
|129
|Details
|20/07
|Motilal Oswal
|Neutral
|133
|Details
KPIT Technologies Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-0.80%
|1.28%
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|0.95%
|1.05%
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|27.70%
|30.43%
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|78.08%
|93.08%
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|63.91%
|64.03%
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|1.07%
|1.28%
|17.24%
|19.01%
KPIT Technologies Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|210.50
|
|218.70
|Week Low/High
|205.80
|
|224.00
|Month Low/High
|194.35
|
|224.00
|YEAR Low/High
|104.60
|
|227.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.65
|
|233.00
