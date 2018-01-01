JUST IN
Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals Ltd.

BSE: 500109 Sector: Oil & Gas
NSE: MRPL ISIN Code: INE103A01014
BSE LIVE 13:48 | 12 Mar 115.40 -0.35
(-0.30%)
OPEN

115.25

 HIGH

116.90

 LOW

115.00
NSE LIVE 13:33 | 12 Mar 115.50 -0.15
(-0.13%)
OPEN

116.25

 HIGH

116.85

 LOW

114.90
OPEN 115.25
PREVIOUS CLOSE 115.75
VOLUME 29494
52-Week high 146.25
52-Week low 98.90
P/E 7.87
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 20,225
Buy Price 115.40
Buy Qty 337.00
Sell Price 115.55
Sell Qty 354.00
OPEN 115.25
CLOSE 115.75
VOLUME 29494
52-Week high 146.25
52-Week low 98.90
P/E 7.87
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 20,225
Buy Price 115.40
Buy Qty 337.00
Sell Price 115.55
Sell Qty 354.00

About Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals Ltd.

Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals Ltd

Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Limited (MRPL), a Mini Ratna company was incorporated in 7th March of the year 1988 and commenced a business in 2nd August as a joint venture oil refinery promoted by Hindustan Petroleum Corporation and Indian Rayon & Industries Limited (IRIL) & Associates (AV Birla Group), now it is a subsidiary company of ONGC. MRPL is the only refinery in India to have two

Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   20,225
EPS - TTM () [*S] 14.67
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 7.87
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   60.00
Latest Dividend Date 10 Aug 2017
Dividend Yield (%) 5.18
Book Value / Share () [*S] 54.29
P/B Ratio () [*S] 2.13
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

News

Announcement

Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 14100.98 11475.25 22.88
Other Income 20.19 63.63 -68.27
Total Income 14121.17 11538.88 22.38
Total Expenses 12352.45 10328.05 19.6
Operating Profit 1768.72 1210.83 46.08
Net Profit 969.88 566.43 71.23
Equity Capital 1752.6 1752.6 -
Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
I O C L 392.25 1.72 190472.67
B P C L 441.35 0.58 95739.85
H P C L 359.15 0.55 54727.99
M R P L 115.40 -0.30 20225.00
C P C L 341.95 0.18 5091.98
Nagar.Oil Refin. 3.85 -0.77 164.86
Cals Refineries 0.10 0.00 82.94
Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 88.58
Banks/FIs 1.50
FIIs 1.28
Insurance 0.01
Mutual Funds 1.91
Indian Public 4.84
Custodians 0.00
Other 1.30
Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals Ltd - Research Reports

Date Broker Action Price Report
12/05 Motilal Oswal Buy 70 PDF IconDetails
Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week 1.76% -2.24% -0.09% -1.00%
1 Month -2.90% -2.74% -1.70% -0.97%
3 Month -4.51% -6.36% 1.47% 0.86%
6 Month -16.74% -13.81% 4.84% 4.22%
1 Year 12.15% 10.90% 16.48% 15.98%
3 Year 72.11% 70.48% 16.54% 18.24%

Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 115.00
116.90
Week Low/High 111.00
119.00
Month Low/High 111.00
124.00
YEAR Low/High 98.90
146.00
All TIME Low/High 4.70
149.00

