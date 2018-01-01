Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals Ltd

Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Limited (MRPL), a Mini Ratna company was incorporated in 7th March of the year 1988 and commenced a business in 2nd August as a joint venture oil refinery promoted by Hindustan Petroleum Corporation and Indian Rayon & Industries Limited (IRIL) & Associates (AV Birla Group), now it is a subsidiary company of ONGC. MRPL is the only refinery in India to have two ...> More