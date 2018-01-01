You are here » Home
Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals Ltd.
|BSE: 500109
|Sector: Oil & Gas
|NSE: MRPL
|ISIN Code: INE103A01014
|
BSE
LIVE
13:48 | 12 Mar
|
115.40
|
-0.35
(-0.30%)
|
OPEN
115.25
|
HIGH
116.90
|
LOW
115.00
|
NSE
LIVE
13:33 | 12 Mar
|
115.50
|
-0.15
(-0.13%)
|
OPEN
116.25
|
HIGH
116.85
|
LOW
114.90
About Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals Ltd.
Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals Ltd
Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Limited (MRPL), a Mini Ratna company was incorporated in 7th March of the year 1988 and commenced a business in 2nd August as a joint venture oil refinery promoted by Hindustan Petroleum Corporation and Indian Rayon & Industries Limited (IRIL) & Associates (AV Birla Group), now it is a subsidiary company of ONGC. MRPL is the only refinery in India to have two ...> More
Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|14100.98
|11475.25
|22.88
|Other Income
|20.19
|63.63
|-68.27
|Total Income
|14121.17
|11538.88
|22.38
|Total Expenses
|12352.45
|10328.05
|19.6
|Operating Profit
|1768.72
|1210.83
|46.08
|Net Profit
|969.88
|566.43
|71.23
|Equity Capital
|1752.6
|1752.6
| -
Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals Ltd - Peer Group
Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|1.76%
|-2.24%
|-0.09%
|-1.00%
|1 Month
|-2.90%
|-2.74%
|-1.70%
|-0.97%
|3 Month
|-4.51%
|-6.36%
|1.47%
|0.86%
|6 Month
|-16.74%
|-13.81%
|4.84%
|4.22%
|1 Year
|12.15%
|10.90%
|16.48%
|15.98%
|3 Year
|72.11%
|70.48%
|16.54%
|18.24%
Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|115.00
|
|116.90
|Week Low/High
|111.00
|
|119.00
|Month Low/High
|111.00
|
|124.00
|YEAR Low/High
|98.90
|
|146.00
|All TIME Low/High
|4.70
|
|149.00
Quick Links for Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals: