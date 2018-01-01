Malwa Cotton Spinning Mills Ltd

Malwa Cotton Spinning Mills, the Delhi based company was promoted in 1976 in the Joint Sector by the PSIDC and Oswal Woollen Mills to manufacture acrylic yarn and cotton yarn. The company has put up a plant with 24200 spindles capacity to process cotton and acrylic yarn in Barnala, Punjab. The commercial production was commenced in March 1981. The company has envisaged a new project of 11040 sp...> More