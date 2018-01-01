JUST IN
Malwa Cotton Spinning Mills Ltd.

BSE: 502995 Sector: Industrials
NSE: MALWACOTT ISIN Code: INE272B01015
BSE LIVE 13:28 | 12 Mar 4.11 -0.21
(-4.86%)
OPEN

4.11

 HIGH

4.11

 LOW

4.11
NSE LIVE 15:23 | 17 Oct Malwa Cotton Spinning Mills Ltd is not traded on NSE in the last 30 days
About Malwa Cotton Spinning Mills Ltd.

Malwa Cotton Spinning Mills Ltd

Malwa Cotton Spinning Mills, the Delhi based company was promoted in 1976 in the Joint Sector by the PSIDC and Oswal Woollen Mills to manufacture acrylic yarn and cotton yarn. The company has put up a plant with 24200 spindles capacity to process cotton and acrylic yarn in Barnala, Punjab. The commercial production was commenced in March 1981. The company has envisaged a new project of 11040 sp...

Malwa Cotton Spinning Mills Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   3
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] -382.61
P/B Ratio () [*S] -0.01
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Malwa Cotton Spinning Mills Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Mar 2017 Mar 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 1.9 11.13 -82.93
Other Income 13.37 0.06 22183.33
Total Income 15.27 11.19 36.46
Total Expenses 16.1 14.52 10.88
Operating Profit -0.83 -3.33 75.08
Net Profit -1.27 -3.89 67.35
Equity Capital 7.9 7.9 -
Malwa Cotton Spinning Mills Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Gravity (India) 3.78 -4.79 3.40
Titan Intech 13.54 4.96 3.34
Santosh Fin Fab 9.50 -5.00 3.34
Malwa Cotton Spg 4.11 -4.86 3.25
Bharat Textiles 5.50 4.96 3.22
Uniworth 0.94 -1.05 3.20
Nutech Global 10.00 -4.31 3.20
Malwa Cotton Spinning Mills Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 52.23
Banks/FIs 6.72
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.01
Indian Public 32.44
Custodians 0.00
Other 8.61
Malwa Cotton Spinning Mills Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -4.86% NA 0.03% -0.99%
1 Month -17.96% NA -1.58% -0.96%
3 Month NA NA 1.59% 0.87%
6 Month -43.23% NA 4.97% 4.22%
1 Year -57.05% NA 16.62% 15.99%
3 Year -58.27% NA 16.69% 18.25%

Malwa Cotton Spinning Mills Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 4.11
4.11
Week Low/High 4.11
4.00
Month Low/High 4.11
5.00
YEAR Low/High 3.87
11.00
All TIME Low/High 3.87
675.00

