Malwa Cotton Spinning Mills Ltd.
|BSE: 502995
|Sector: Industrials
|NSE: MALWACOTT
|ISIN Code: INE272B01015
|
BSE
LIVE
13:28 | 12 Mar
|
4.11
|
-0.21
(-4.86%)
|
OPEN
4.11
|
HIGH
4.11
|
LOW
4.11
|
NSE
LIVE
15:23 | 17 Oct
|
Malwa Cotton Spinning Mills Ltd
is not traded on NSE in the last 30 days
About Malwa Cotton Spinning Mills Ltd.
Malwa Cotton Spinning Mills Ltd
Malwa Cotton Spinning Mills, the Delhi based company was promoted in 1976 in the Joint Sector by the PSIDC and Oswal Woollen Mills to manufacture acrylic yarn and cotton yarn. The company has put up a plant with 24200 spindles capacity to process cotton and acrylic yarn in Barnala, Punjab. The commercial production was commenced in March 1981.
The company has envisaged a new project of 11040 sp...> More
Malwa Cotton Spinning Mills Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Malwa Cotton Spinning Mills Ltd - Financial Results
> More on Malwa Cotton Spinning Mills Ltd Financials Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Mar 2017
|Mar 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|1.9
|11.13
|-82.93
|Other Income
|13.37
|0.06
|22183.33
|Total Income
|15.27
|11.19
|36.46
|Total Expenses
|16.1
|14.52
|10.88
|Operating Profit
|-0.83
|-3.33
|75.08
|Net Profit
|-1.27
|-3.89
|67.35
|Equity Capital
|7.9
|7.9
| -
Malwa Cotton Spinning Mills Ltd - Peer Group
Malwa Cotton Spinning Mills Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Malwa Cotton Spinning Mills Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-4.86%
|NA
|0.03%
|-0.99%
|1 Month
|-17.96%
|NA
|-1.58%
|-0.96%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|1.59%
|0.87%
|6 Month
|-43.23%
|NA
|4.97%
|4.22%
|1 Year
|-57.05%
|NA
|16.62%
|15.99%
|3 Year
|-58.27%
|NA
|16.69%
|18.25%
Malwa Cotton Spinning Mills Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|4.11
|
|4.11
|Week Low/High
|4.11
|
|4.00
|Month Low/High
|4.11
|
|5.00
|YEAR Low/High
|3.87
|
|11.00
|All TIME Low/High
|3.87
|
|675.00
Quick Links for Malwa Cotton Spinning Mills: