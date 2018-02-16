Marico Ltd.
|BSE: 531642
|Sector: Consumer
|NSE: MARICO
|ISIN Code: INE196A01026
|BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar
|309.10
|
1.70
(0.55%)
|
OPEN
312.05
|
HIGH
312.05
|
LOW
306.10
|NSE 15:28 | 12 Mar
|309.45
|
0.85
(0.28%)
|
OPEN
310.20
|
HIGH
312.20
|
LOW
305.85
About Marico Ltd.
Marico Limited (ML), a leading Fast Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) player was incorporated on 13th October 1988 under the name of Marico Foods Limited. Mario's Products and Services in Hair Care, Skin Care and Healthy Foods reach out to more than 20 countries in the Middle East, Asian sub-continent, Australia and USA. With a extensive distribution network of more than 2.5 Million outlets in India an...
Marico Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|39,899
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|5.90
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|52.39
|Face Value
|()
|1
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|250.00
|Latest Dividend Date
|16 Feb 2018
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|1.14
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|25.44
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|12.15
News
Announcement
-
-
-
Marico Limited - Analysts/Institutional Investor Meet/Con. Call Updates
-
Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
-
Marico Limited - Analysts/Institutional Investor Meet/Con. Call Updates
-
Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Marico Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|1337.59
|1416.71
|-5.58
|Other Income
|71.89
|23.28
|208.81
|Total Income
|1409.48
|1439.99
|-2.12
|Total Expenses
|1085.02
|1144.35
|-5.18
|Operating Profit
|324.46
|295.64
|9.75
|Net Profit
|240.11
|191.83
|25.17
|Equity Capital
|129.08
|129.04
|-
Marico Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Nestle India
|7620.40
|-0.39
|73475.90
|Britannia Inds.
|4872.35
|0.65
|58492.56
|Dabur India
|327.15
|0.11
|57627.47
|Marico
|309.10
|0.55
|39898.63
|P & G Hygiene
|9415.45
|0.40
|30562.55
|Colgate-Palm.
|1042.65
|0.32
|28360.08
|GlaxoSmith C H L
|6703.05
|1.59
|28193.03
Marico Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Marico Ltd - Research Reports
|Date
|Broker
|Action
|Price
|Report
|03/05
|Motilal Oswal
|Neutral
|319
|Details
|08/08
|Prabhudas Lilladher
|Accumulate
|300
|Details
|08/08
|Motilal Oswal
|Neutral
|300
|Details
|30/04
|Motilal Oswal
|Neutral
|258
|Details
Marico Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|0.29%
|-0.86%
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-0.39%
|4.12%
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|0.34%
|-0.80%
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|-6.33%
|-4.86%
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|10.37%
|10.36%
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|61.89%
|61.17%
|17.24%
|19.01%
Marico Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|306.10
|
|312.05
|Week Low/High
|302.15
|
|313.00
|Month Low/High
|301.10
|
|319.00
|YEAR Low/High
|276.00
|
|348.00
|All TIME Low/High
|2.21
|
|348.00
