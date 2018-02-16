JUST IN
You are here » Home » Company » Marico Ltd

Marico Ltd.

BSE: 531642 Sector: Consumer
NSE: MARICO ISIN Code: INE196A01026
BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar 309.10 1.70
(0.55%)
OPEN

312.05

 HIGH

312.05

 LOW

306.10
NSE 15:28 | 12 Mar 309.45 0.85
(0.28%)
OPEN

310.20

 HIGH

312.20

 LOW

305.85
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 312.05
PREVIOUS CLOSE 307.40
VOLUME 67265
52-Week high 347.80
52-Week low 276.00
P/E 52.39
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 39,899
Buy Price 309.50
Buy Qty 301.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
OPEN 312.05
CLOSE 307.40
VOLUME 67265
52-Week high 347.80
52-Week low 276.00
P/E 52.39
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 39,899
Buy Price 309.50
Buy Qty 301.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00

About Marico Ltd.

Marico Ltd

Marico Limited (ML), a leading Fast Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) player was incorporated on 13th October 1988 under the name of Marico Foods Limited. Mario's Products and Services in Hair Care, Skin Care and Healthy Foods reach out to more than 20 countries in the Middle East, Asian sub-continent, Australia and USA. With a extensive distribution network of more than 2.5 Million outlets in India an...> More

Marico Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   39,899
EPS - TTM () [*S] 5.90
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 52.39
Face Value ()   1
Latest Dividend (%)   250.00
Latest Dividend Date 16 Feb 2018
Dividend Yield (%) 1.14
Book Value / Share () [*S] 25.44
P/B Ratio () [*S] 12.15
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

News

Announcement

Marico Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 1337.59 1416.71 -5.58
Other Income 71.89 23.28 208.81
Total Income 1409.48 1439.99 -2.12
Total Expenses 1085.02 1144.35 -5.18
Operating Profit 324.46 295.64 9.75
Net Profit 240.11 191.83 25.17
Equity Capital 129.08 129.04 -
> More on Marico Ltd Financials Results

Marico Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Nestle India 7620.40 -0.39 73475.90
Britannia Inds. 4872.35 0.65 58492.56
Dabur India 327.15 0.11 57627.47
Marico 309.10 0.55 39898.63
P & G Hygiene 9415.45 0.40 30562.55
Colgate-Palm. 1042.65 0.32 28360.08
GlaxoSmith C H L 6703.05 1.59 28193.03
> More on Marico Ltd Peer Group

Marico Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 59.71
Banks/FIs 0.12
FIIs 27.76
Insurance 3.89
Mutual Funds 1.80
Indian Public 3.65
Custodians 0.15
Other 2.76
> More on Marico Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Marico Ltd - Research Reports

Date Broker Action Price Report
03/05 Motilal Oswal Neutral 319 PDF IconDetails
08/08 Prabhudas Lilladher Accumulate 300 PDF IconDetails
08/08 Motilal Oswal Neutral 300 PDF IconDetails
30/04 Motilal Oswal Neutral 258 PDF IconDetails
> More on Marico Ltd Research Reports

Marico Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week 0.29% -0.86% 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -0.39% 4.12% -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month 0.34% -0.80% 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month -6.33% -4.86% 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year 10.37% 10.36% 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year 61.89% 61.17% 17.24% 19.01%

Marico Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 306.10
312.05
Week Low/High 302.15
313.00
Month Low/High 301.10
319.00
YEAR Low/High 276.00
348.00
All TIME Low/High 2.21
348.00

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Marico: