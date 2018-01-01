Moser Baer (India) Ltd

Moser Baer (India) Limited (MBIL), headquartered in New Delhi, is one of India's leading technology companies. Incorporated in 21st March of the year 1983 as a Time Recorder unit in technical collaboration with Maruzen Corporation, Japan and Moser Baer Sumiswald, Switzerland. The Company successfully developed cutting edge technologies to become the world's second largest manufacturer of Optical S...> More