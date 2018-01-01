Moser Baer (India) Ltd.
|BSE: 517140
|Sector: Consumer
|NSE: MOSERBAER
|ISIN Code: INE739A01015
|BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar
|3.89
|
-0.05
(-1.27%)
|
OPEN
4.00
|
HIGH
4.06
|
LOW
3.85
|NSE LIVE 15:28 | 12 Mar
|3.95
|
-0.05
(-1.25%)
|
OPEN
3.95
|
HIGH
4.10
|
LOW
3.85
About Moser Baer (India) Ltd.
Moser Baer (India) Limited (MBIL), headquartered in New Delhi, is one of India's leading technology companies. Incorporated in 21st March of the year 1983 as a Time Recorder unit in technical collaboration with Maruzen Corporation, Japan and Moser Baer Sumiswald, Switzerland. The Company successfully developed cutting edge technologies to become the world's second largest manufacturer of Optical S...> More
Moser Baer (India) Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|86
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|-
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|-
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|6.00
|Latest Dividend Date
|27 Sep 2010
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|-140.91
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|-0.03
Un-Audited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended December 31 2017
-
Statement Of Grievance Redressal Mechanism Pursuant To Regulation 13(3) Of The SEBI (LODR) Regulatio
-
Standalone Un-Audited Financial Results For Quarter Ended September 30 2017
Moser Baer (India) Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Sep 2017
|Sep 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|67.59
|153.99
|-56.11
|Other Income
|5.35
|11.06
|-51.63
|Total Income
|72.94
|165.05
|-55.81
|Total Expenses
|104.72
|318.24
|-67.09
|Operating Profit
|-31.78
|-153.19
|79.25
|Net Profit
|-121.67
|-304.92
|60.1
|Equity Capital
|221.77
|221.77
|-
Moser Baer (India) Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Compuage Info.
|40.15
|-4.74
|235.88
|Smartlink Netwr.
|87.35
|-1.24
|196.97
|WEP Solutions
|44.55
|2.89
|111.91
|Moser Baer (I)
|3.89
|-1.27
|86.27
|Spel Semiconduct
|12.86
|4.98
|59.31
|PCS Technology
|22.10
|-1.56
|46.30
|MRO-TEK Realty
|24.00
|-2.24
|44.83
Moser Baer (India) Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Moser Baer (India) Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-6.49%
|-5.95%
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-18.96%
|-15.05%
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|-6.04%
|-4.82%
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|-13.56%
|-11.24%
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|-46.05%
|-45.89%
|17.18%
|16.75%
|3 Year
|-68.11%
|-68.77%
|17.24%
|19.02%
Moser Baer (India) Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|3.85
|
|4.06
|Week Low/High
|3.85
|
|4.00
|Month Low/High
|3.85
|
|5.00
|YEAR Low/High
|3.85
|
|8.00
|All TIME Low/High
|2.34
|
|345.00
Quick Links for Moser Baer (India):
