JUST IN
You are here » Home » Company » Moser Baer (India) Ltd

Moser Baer (India) Ltd.

BSE: 517140 Sector: Consumer
NSE: MOSERBAER ISIN Code: INE739A01015
BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar 3.89 -0.05
(-1.27%)
OPEN

4.00

 HIGH

4.06

 LOW

3.85
NSE LIVE 15:28 | 12 Mar 3.95 -0.05
(-1.25%)
OPEN

3.95

 HIGH

4.10

 LOW

3.85
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 4.00
PREVIOUS CLOSE 3.94
VOLUME 74853
52-Week high 7.74
52-Week low 3.85
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 86
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
OPEN 4.00
CLOSE 3.94
VOLUME 74853
52-Week high 7.74
52-Week low 3.85
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 86
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00

About Moser Baer (India) Ltd.

Moser Baer (India) Ltd

Moser Baer (India) Limited (MBIL), headquartered in New Delhi, is one of India's leading technology companies. Incorporated in 21st March of the year 1983 as a Time Recorder unit in technical collaboration with Maruzen Corporation, Japan and Moser Baer Sumiswald, Switzerland. The Company successfully developed cutting edge technologies to become the world's second largest manufacturer of Optical S...> More

Moser Baer (India) Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   86
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   6.00
Latest Dividend Date 27 Sep 2010
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] -140.91
P/B Ratio () [*S] -0.03
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Moser Baer (India) Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Sep 2017 Sep 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 67.59 153.99 -56.11
Other Income 5.35 11.06 -51.63
Total Income 72.94 165.05 -55.81
Total Expenses 104.72 318.24 -67.09
Operating Profit -31.78 -153.19 79.25
Net Profit -121.67 -304.92 60.1
Equity Capital 221.77 221.77 -
> More on Moser Baer (India) Ltd Financials Results

Moser Baer (India) Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Compuage Info. 40.15 -4.74 235.88
Smartlink Netwr. 87.35 -1.24 196.97
WEP Solutions 44.55 2.89 111.91
Moser Baer (I) 3.89 -1.27 86.27
Spel Semiconduct 12.86 4.98 59.31
PCS Technology 22.10 -1.56 46.30
MRO-TEK Realty 24.00 -2.24 44.83
> More on Moser Baer (India) Ltd Peer Group

Moser Baer (India) Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 36.47
Banks/FIs 0.24
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.08
Indian Public 55.55
Custodians 0.00
Other 7.67
> More on Moser Baer (India) Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Moser Baer (India) Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -6.49% -5.95% 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -18.96% -15.05% -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month -6.04% -4.82% 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month -13.56% -11.24% 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year -46.05% -45.89% 17.18% 16.75%
3 Year -68.11% -68.77% 17.24% 19.02%

Moser Baer (India) Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 3.85
4.06
Week Low/High 3.85
4.00
Month Low/High 3.85
5.00
YEAR Low/High 3.85
8.00
All TIME Low/High 2.34
345.00

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Moser Baer (India):