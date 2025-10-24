Friday, October 24, 2025 | 10:35 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Midwest makes positive D-St debut; shares list at 10% premium on bourses

Midwest makes positive D-St debut; shares list at 10% premium on bourses

Midwest stock opened at ₹1,165.1 on BSE, a premium of 10 per cent. Post-listing, it hovered around ₹1,174

Midwest IPO listing

Midwest IPO listing Price

SI Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 24 2025 | 10:31 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Midwest IPO listing, Midwest share price: Shares of quartz processing company Midwest made a positive debut on Dalal Street in an otherwise flat market. 
The company’s shares are listed at ₹1,165 per share on the NSE, reflecting a premium of nearly 10 per cent over the issue price of ₹1,065. Shortly after listing, the stock touched a high of 1,190, up over 2 per cent from its opening and holding notable gains.
 
On the BSE, the Midwest stock opened at ₹1,165.1 as well, a premium of 10 per cent. Post-listing, it hovered around ₹1,174.
 
The listing price of Midwest was in line with the grey market estimates. Ahead of the listing, unlisted shares of Midwest were trading at ₹1,180, commanding a grey market premium (GMP) of ₹115 or 10.8 per cent against the issue price, according to sources tracking unofficial markets.  
 

First Published: Oct 24 2025 | 10:13 AM IST

