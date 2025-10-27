Monday, October 27, 2025 | 12:10 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
MIC Electronics bags orders of Rs 1.15 cr from Indian Railways

MIC Electronics bags orders of Rs 1.15 cr from Indian Railways

Image

Last Updated : Oct 27 2025 | 12:04 PM IST
MIC Electronics has received Letter of Variations as detailed below:

1. LOA variation received from South East Central Railway for provision of Signalling and Telecom Works in connection with Station Development Works under Amrit Bharat Station Scheme at Nainpur (NIR), Chhindwara (CWA), Seoni (SEY) and Mandlafort (MFR) Stations in Nagpur Division of SECR for an amount of Rs. 82,56,066/-

2. LOA variation received from Northern Railway for provision of passenger amenities (Telecom) and expansion of information system to facilitate Divyangjan and utility shifting in connection with Amrit Bharat station scheme at TKJ, GHNA, MDNR, SZM, PWL, BVH, FDN, BGZ, ROK, PTRD, SMQL, NUR, SNP, JHI, NRW, MSZ STN of Delhi division for an amount of Rs. 33,08,094/-

 

The aggregate value of the said work orders are Rs. 1,15,64,160/-.

First Published: Oct 27 2025 | 11:25 AM IST

