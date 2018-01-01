Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd.
|BSE: 517334
|Sector: Auto
|NSE: MOTHERSUMI
|ISIN Code: INE775A01035
|BSE 15:58 | 12 Mar
|319.15
|
2.50
(0.79%)
|
OPEN
320.00
|
HIGH
321.55
|
LOW
316.50
|NSE LIVE 15:28 | 12 Mar
|319.30
|
2.15
(0.68%)
|
OPEN
321.95
|
HIGH
321.95
|
LOW
316.00
|OPEN
|320.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|316.65
|VOLUME
|94757
|52-Week high
|395.00
|52-Week low
|230.67
|P/E
|73.88
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|67,191
|Buy Price
|319.15
|Buy Qty
|8.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|321.95
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|317.15
|VOLUME
|1831861
|52-Week high
|395.60
|52-Week low
|230.67
|P/E
|73.88
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|67,191
|Buy Price
|319.05
|Buy Qty
|162.00
|Sell Price
|319.30
|Sell Qty
|148.00
|OPEN
|320.00
|CLOSE
|316.65
|VOLUME
|94757
|52-Week high
|395.00
|52-Week low
|230.67
|P/E
|73.88
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|67,191
|Buy Price
|319.15
|Buy Qty
|8.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|321.95
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|317.15
|VOLUME
|1831861
|52-Week high
|395.60
|52-Week low
|230.67
|P/E
|73.88
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|67190.65
|Buy Price
|319.05
|Buy Qty
|162.00
|Sell Price
|319.30
|Sell Qty
|148.00
About Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd.
Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd is a world-class supplier of high performance components, modules and systems. The company is the largest supplier of EDS to the Indian automotive industry. They offer a range of products in the fields of electrical distribution systems, plastic molding, elastomers processing, tooling, metal machining, automotive rear view mirrors and integrated modules. They also provid...> More
Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|67,191
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|4.32
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|73.88
|Face Value
|()
|1
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|200.00
|Latest Dividend Date
|14 Aug 2017
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.76
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|27.39
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|11.65
News
-
Motherson Sumi falls 12% in three days post December quarter results
-
M&A deals down 9% to $54.7 bn in 2017, telecom, tech grab lion's share
-
Samvardhana Motherson acquires MS Global India from Korea-based MS Group
-
-
Auto stocks ride higher; M&M, Maruti Suzuki, TVS Motor hit new high
Announcement
-
Motherson Sumi Systems Limited - Analysts/Institutional Investor Meet/Con. Call Updates
-
Disclosures under Reg. 31(1) and 31(2) of SEBI (SAST) Regulations 2011
-
Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
-
Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
-
Motherson Sumi Systems Limited - Analysts/Institutional Investor Meet/Con. Call Updates
-
Motherson Sumi Systems Limited - Analysts/Institutional Investor Meet/Con. Call Updates
Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|1794.38
|10604.09
|-83.08
|Other Income
|10.2
|43.34
|-76.47
|Total Income
|1804.58
|10647.43
|-83.05
|Total Expenses
|1481.35
|9494.82
|-84.4
|Operating Profit
|323.23
|1152.61
|-71.96
|Net Profit
|174.59
|486.44
|-64.11
|Equity Capital
|210.53
|140.36
|-
Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Motherson Sumi
|319.15
|0.79
|67190.65
|Bosch
|18238.65
|0.09
|55664.36
|Exide Inds.
|213.05
|1.74
|18109.25
|Endurance Tech.
|1267.30
|2.80
|17825.84
Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|3.13%
|-0.19%
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-12.48%
|-11.29%
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|-15.28%
|-14.24%
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|-5.38%
|-2.86%
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|34.79%
|33.99%
|17.18%
|16.75%
|3 Year
|46.06%
|50.39%
|17.24%
|19.02%
Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|316.50
|
|321.55
|Week Low/High
|301.85
|
|321.55
|Month Low/High
|301.85
|
|372.00
|YEAR Low/High
|230.67
|
|395.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.15
|
|395.00
Quick Links for Motherson Sumi Systems:
-
NewsAnnouncements Brokerage Reports Business Earnings Sector
-
Corporate ActionAGM Board Meetings Bonus Dividends EGM Rights Split
-
INFORMATIONBulk Deals Company History MF Holding Listing Info Locations Shareholding
-
FinancialsFinancial Overview Balance Sheet Profit & Loss Cash Flow Ratios Quarterly Results Half Yearly Results Nine Monthly Results Yearly Results
-
Annual ReportAuditors Report Chairman's Speech Company Management Directors' Report Finished Goods Raw Materials
-
Peer ComparisonCompetition Market Cap Price Price Performance Net Sales Net Profit Total Assets Historical Prices