Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd.

BSE: 517334 Sector: Auto
NSE: MOTHERSUMI ISIN Code: INE775A01035
BSE 15:58 | 12 Mar 319.15 2.50
(0.79%)
OPEN

320.00

 HIGH

321.55

 LOW

316.50
NSE LIVE 15:28 | 12 Mar 319.30 2.15
(0.68%)
OPEN

321.95

 HIGH

321.95

 LOW

316.00
OPEN 320.00
PREVIOUS CLOSE 316.65
VOLUME 94757
52-Week high 395.00
52-Week low 230.67
P/E 73.88
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 67,191
Buy Price 319.15
Buy Qty 8.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
About Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd.

Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd

Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd is a world-class supplier of high performance components, modules and systems. The company is the largest supplier of EDS to the Indian automotive industry. They offer a range of products in the fields of electrical distribution systems, plastic molding, elastomers processing, tooling, metal machining, automotive rear view mirrors and integrated modules.

Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   67,191
EPS - TTM () [*S] 4.32
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 73.88
Face Value ()   1
Latest Dividend (%)   200.00
Latest Dividend Date 14 Aug 2017
Dividend Yield (%) 0.76
Book Value / Share () [*S] 27.39
P/B Ratio () [*S] 11.65
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

News

Announcement

Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 1794.38 10604.09 -83.08
Other Income 10.2 43.34 -76.47
Total Income 1804.58 10647.43 -83.05
Total Expenses 1481.35 9494.82 -84.4
Operating Profit 323.23 1152.61 -71.96
Net Profit 174.59 486.44 -64.11
Equity Capital 210.53 140.36 -
Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Motherson Sumi 319.15 0.79 67190.65
Bosch 18238.65 0.09 55664.36
Exide Inds. 213.05 1.74 18109.25
Endurance Tech. 1267.30 2.80 17825.84
Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 61.73
Banks/FIs 0.28
FIIs 20.10
Insurance 0.62
Mutual Funds 7.39
Indian Public 6.75
Custodians 0.00
Other 2.98
Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week 3.13% -0.19% 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -12.48% -11.29% -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month -15.28% -14.24% 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month -5.38% -2.86% 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year 34.79% 33.99% 17.18% 16.75%
3 Year 46.06% 50.39% 17.24% 19.02%

Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 316.50
321.55
Week Low/High 301.85
321.55
Month Low/High 301.85
372.00
YEAR Low/High 230.67
395.00
All TIME Low/High 0.15
395.00

