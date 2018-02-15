Natco Pharma Ltd

Incorporated in Sep.'81 as Natco Fine Pharmaceutical Ltd, it became a deemed public company with effect from Jul.'92 and in Feb.'93, it changed its name to Natco Pharma (NPL). NPL began to manufacture conventional and time-release dosage forms of life-saving drugs. NPL is a contract manufacturer for reputed companies like Ranbaxy and Parke Davis. It has also obtained the coveted ISO 9002 certifica...> More