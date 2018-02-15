JUST IN
Natco Pharma Ltd.

BSE: 524816 Sector: Health care
NSE: NATCOPHARM ISIN Code: INE987B01026
BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar 729.55 8.50
(1.18%)
OPEN

721.00

 HIGH

734.00

 LOW

718.90
NSE 15:28 | 12 Mar 730.05 10.65
(1.48%)
OPEN

723.95

 HIGH

734.40

 LOW

718.50
About Natco Pharma Ltd.

Natco Pharma Ltd

Incorporated in Sep.'81 as Natco Fine Pharmaceutical Ltd, it became a deemed public company with effect from Jul.'92 and in Feb.'93, it changed its name to Natco Pharma (NPL). NPL began to manufacture conventional and time-release dosage forms of life-saving drugs. NPL is a contract manufacturer for reputed companies like Ranbaxy and Parke Davis. It has also obtained the coveted ISO 9002 certifica...> More

Natco Pharma Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   13,460
EPS - TTM () [*S] 31.40
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 23.23
Face Value ()   2
Latest Dividend (%)   350.00
Latest Dividend Date 15 Feb 2018
Dividend Yield (%) 0.88
Book Value / Share () [*S] 150.54
P/B Ratio () [*S] 4.85
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

News

Announcement

Natco Pharma Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 562.2 669.9 -16.08
Other Income 11.4 6.1 86.89
Total Income 573.6 676 -15.15
Total Expenses 275.7 409.7 -32.71
Operating Profit 297.9 266.3 11.87
Net Profit 217.4 194.9 11.54
Equity Capital 36.9 34.9 -
Natco Pharma Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Torrent Pharma. 1310.60 -1.34 22177.97
Glaxosmi. Pharma 2250.15 -0.76 19058.77
Glenmark Pharma. 536.45 0.69 15138.62
Natco Pharma 729.55 1.18 13460.20
Jubilant Life 804.35 0.99 12813.30
Abbott India 5626.70 -0.16 11956.74
Ajanta Pharma 1352.60 2.31 11902.88
Natco Pharma Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 48.36
Banks/FIs 0.26
FIIs 24.87
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 4.95
Indian Public 17.19
Custodians 0.00
Other 4.30
Natco Pharma Ltd - Research Reports

Date Broker Action Price Report
07/11 Equirus Securities Accumulate 957 PDF IconDetails
Natco Pharma Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -3.69% -6.45% 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -10.85% -10.26% -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month -24.12% -21.62% 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month -1.17% 0.87% 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year -6.62% -6.49% 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year 77.35% 135.14% 17.24% 19.01%

Natco Pharma Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 718.90
734.00
Week Low/High 698.85
781.00
Month Low/High 698.85
849.00
YEAR Low/High 671.25
1080.00
All TIME Low/High 1.60
1080.00

