Natco Pharma Ltd.
|BSE: 524816
|Sector: Health care
|NSE: NATCOPHARM
|ISIN Code: INE987B01026
|BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar
|729.55
|
8.50
(1.18%)
|
OPEN
721.00
|
HIGH
734.00
|
LOW
718.90
|NSE 15:28 | 12 Mar
|730.05
|
10.65
(1.48%)
|
OPEN
723.95
|
HIGH
734.40
|
LOW
718.50
About Natco Pharma Ltd.
Incorporated in Sep.'81 as Natco Fine Pharmaceutical Ltd, it became a deemed public company with effect from Jul.'92 and in Feb.'93, it changed its name to Natco Pharma (NPL). NPL began to manufacture conventional and time-release dosage forms of life-saving drugs. NPL is a contract manufacturer for reputed companies like Ranbaxy and Parke Davis. It has also obtained the coveted ISO 9002 certifica...> More
Natco Pharma Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|13,460
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|31.40
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|23.23
|Face Value
|()
|2
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|350.00
|Latest Dividend Date
|15 Feb 2018
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.88
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|150.54
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|4.85
Natco Pharma Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|562.2
|669.9
|-16.08
|Other Income
|11.4
|6.1
|86.89
|Total Income
|573.6
|676
|-15.15
|Total Expenses
|275.7
|409.7
|-32.71
|Operating Profit
|297.9
|266.3
|11.87
|Net Profit
|217.4
|194.9
|11.54
|Equity Capital
|36.9
|34.9
|-
Natco Pharma Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Torrent Pharma.
|1310.60
|-1.34
|22177.97
|Glaxosmi. Pharma
|2250.15
|-0.76
|19058.77
|Glenmark Pharma.
|536.45
|0.69
|15138.62
|Natco Pharma
|729.55
|1.18
|13460.20
|Jubilant Life
|804.35
|0.99
|12813.30
|Abbott India
|5626.70
|-0.16
|11956.74
|Ajanta Pharma
|1352.60
|2.31
|11902.88
Natco Pharma Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Natco Pharma Ltd - Research Reports
|Date
|Broker
|Action
|Price
|Report
|07/11
|Equirus Securities
|Accumulate
|957
|Details
Natco Pharma Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-3.69%
|-6.45%
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-10.85%
|-10.26%
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|-24.12%
|-21.62%
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|-1.17%
|0.87%
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|-6.62%
|-6.49%
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|77.35%
|135.14%
|17.24%
|19.01%
Natco Pharma Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|718.90
|
|734.00
|Week Low/High
|698.85
|
|781.00
|Month Low/High
|698.85
|
|849.00
|YEAR Low/High
|671.25
|
|1080.00
|All TIME Low/High
|1.60
|
|1080.00
