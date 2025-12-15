Midcap Marico, 5 smallcap stocks with 'Double Bottom' pattern on charts

Technical charts show that one midcap and 5 smallcap stocks have witnessed the formation of 'Double Bottom' in recent trading sessions. In general, a 'Double Bottom' pattern is said to be a bullish (positive) reversal pattern as per technical analysis. The 'Double Bottom' pattern resembles the letter 'W' on a price chart, wherein the recent lows are either identical or at close levels. An analysis of the Nifty MidCap 150 and Nifty SmallCap 250 stocks show that midcap Marico and 5 smallcaps namely - Natco Pharma, Neuland Laboratories, Inox India, Welspun Living and Great Eastern Shipping Company shares have witnessed the formation of 'Double Bottom' pattern on the technical charts. Here's a look at these 6 stock charts:
MaricoCurrent Market Price: ₹735
Natco PharmaCurrent Market Price: ₹910
Neuland LaboratoriesCurrent Market Price: ₹16,263
Welspun LivingCurrent Market Price: ₹136
Inox IndiaCurrent Market Price: ₹1,139
GE Shipping CompanyCurrent Market Price: ₹1,117
Double Bottom around ₹1,057 on Nov 25, 2025 & Dec 9, 2025.