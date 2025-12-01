Natco Pharma share price rises 5% on rating update; check key details here

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?
Natco Pharma Share Price Today: Shares of pharmaceutical company Natco Pharma were ruling higher on the bourses on Monday, December 1, 2025, on the back of the news that the credit rating agency ICRA has reaffirmed and assigned the credit ratings of the company. Following the news, the company’s stock price rose 5 per cent to ₹922.15 on BSE intraday trade on Monday.
The stock has rebounded nearly 40 per cent from its 52-week low of ₹660.05 per share, touched earlier this year on April 7 on BSE. However, Natco Pharma remains more than 38 per cent below its 52-week high of ₹1,504, recorded last year on December 10 on BSE.
That said, the pharmaceutical counter continued to attract buying interest on Monday. At 10:51 AM, Natco Pharma shares were trading at ₹914.85, up 4.16 per cent from the previous close of ₹878.30 on BSE. The benchmark BSE Sensex, meanwhile, was trading higher by 154 points or 0.18 per cent at 85,861.
A combined total of nearly 3 million equity shares worth approximately ₹273.42 crore changed hands on the NSE and BSE by midday. The company’s market capitalization stood at ₹16,378.70 crore on BSE.
According to BSE data, Natco Pharma on a consolidated basis has a trailing twelve-month earnings per share (EPS) of 85.79, a cash EPS (CEPS) of 100.04, a price-to-earnings (PE) ratio of 10.66, a return on equity (ROE) of 22.18, and a price-to-book ratio of 2.39. CATCH STOCK MARKET LIVE UPDATES TODAY
Natco Pharma announces update on credit rating
Natco Pharma, in a regulatory filing, has informed the exchanges that the credit rating agency ICRA Limited has reaffirmed and assigned credit ratings for Natco Pharma’s various debt instruments. It has reaffirmed the long-term and short-term fund-based working capital limits at [ICRA]AA (Stable)/[ICRA]A1+.
It has also reaffirmed the long-term and short-term non-fund based working capital limits at [ICRA]AA (Stable)/[ICRA]A1+. The unallocated limits have been reaffirmed and assigned for the enhanced amount at [ICRA]AA (Stable)/[ICRA]A1+. A long-term fund-based term loan has been assigned for the enhanced amount at [ICRA]AA (Stable), while the Commercial Paper program has been reaffirmed at [ICRA]A1+, according to the exchange filing submitted by the company.