Monday, December 01, 2025 | 11:30 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Natco Pharma share price rises 5% on rating update; check key details here

Natco Pharma share price rises 5% on rating update; check key details here

Natco Pharma, in a regulatory filing, has informed the exchanges that the credit rating agency ICRA Limited has reaffirmed and assigned credit ratings for Natco Pharma's various debt instruments.

pharma shares

SI Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 01 2025 | 11:11 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

Natco Pharma Share Price Today: Shares of pharmaceutical company Natco Pharma were ruling higher on the bourses on Monday, December 1, 2025, on the back of the news that the credit rating agency ICRA has reaffirmed and assigned the credit ratings of the company. Following the news, the company’s stock price rose 5 per cent to ₹922.15 on BSE intraday trade on Monday.
 
The stock has rebounded nearly 40 per cent from its 52-week low of ₹660.05 per share, touched earlier this year on April 7 on BSE. However, Natco Pharma remains more than 38 per cent below its 52-week high of ₹1,504, recorded last year on December 10 on BSE.
 

Make smarter market moves with The Smart Investor. Daily insights on buzzing stocks and actionable information to guide your investment decisions delivered to your inbox.

 
That said, the pharmaceutical counter continued to attract buying interest on Monday. At 10:51 AM, Natco Pharma shares were trading at ₹914.85, up 4.16 per cent from the previous close of ₹878.30 on BSE. The benchmark BSE Sensex, meanwhile, was trading higher by 154 points or 0.18 per cent at 85,861.
 
A combined total of nearly 3 million equity shares worth approximately ₹273.42 crore changed hands on the NSE and BSE by midday. The company’s market capitalization stood at ₹16,378.70 crore on BSE.
 
According to BSE data, Natco Pharma on a consolidated basis has a trailing twelve-month earnings per share (EPS) of 85.79, a cash EPS (CEPS) of 100.04, a price-to-earnings (PE) ratio of 10.66, a return on equity (ROE) of 22.18, and a price-to-book ratio of 2.39.  CATCH STOCK MARKET LIVE UPDATES TODAY

Natco Pharma announces update on credit rating

Natco Pharma, in a regulatory filing, has informed the exchanges that the credit rating agency ICRA Limited has reaffirmed and assigned credit ratings for Natco Pharma’s various debt instruments. It has reaffirmed the long-term and short-term fund-based working capital limits at [ICRA]AA (Stable)/[ICRA]A1+. 
Instrument Previous Rated Amount (Rs. crore) Current Rated Amount (Rs. crore) Rating Outstanding
Long-term/Short-term – Fund-based Working Capital Limits 930 930 [ICRA]AA (Stable)/[ICRA]A1+; reaffirmed
Long-term/Short-term – Non-fund Based Working Capital Limits 120 120 [ICRA]AA (Stable)/[ICRA]A1+; reaffirmed
Long-term/Short-term – Unallocated Limits 100 100 [ICRA]AA (Stable)/[ICRA]A1+; reaffirmed and assigned for enhanced amount
Long-term – Fund Based – Term Loan - 400 [ICRA]AA (Stable); assigned for enhanced amount
Commercial Paper 400 400 [ICRA]A1+; reaffirmed
 
It has also reaffirmed the long-term and short-term non-fund based working capital limits at [ICRA]AA (Stable)/[ICRA]A1+. The unallocated limits have been reaffirmed and assigned for the enhanced amount at [ICRA]AA (Stable)/[ICRA]A1+. A long-term fund-based term loan has been assigned for the enhanced amount at [ICRA]AA (Stable), while the Commercial Paper program has been reaffirmed at [ICRA]A1+, according to the exchange filing submitted by the company.
 

More From This Section

Stock Market LIVE Updates

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty off record highs; Smallcaps shine; IEX surges 5%, Hind Copper 3%

Hero MotoCorp

Hero MotoCorp hits all-time high; zooms 91% from April low; upside left?

ITC

ITC share price down 1% in strong market; why is the FMCG stock falling?

Lenskart Solutions share price, Q2 results

Lenskart jumps 5% post Q2 results; analyst sees stock 'fully priced'

markets

JM Financial retains 'Buy' on Greenply Ind; check what's fuelling optimism

Topics : Buzzing stocks pharma sctors Natco Pharma Share price Markets

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 01 2025 | 11:11 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesParliament Winter Session LIVEStocks To Watch TodayGoogle Maps Power Saving ModeGold-Silver Price TodaySennheiser HDB 630 HeadphonesThailand FloodsH-1B Visa ScamBig Boss 19 Voting TrendPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon