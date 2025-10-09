Delhi HC dismisses Roche plea, allows Natco to sell generic Risdiplam

Sign up for the Race/Related Newsletter join a deep and provocative exploration of race identity and society with New York Times journalists. Get it sent to your inbox.
The Delhi High Court on Thursday allowed Natco Pharma to continue selling the generic version of Risdiplam, dismissing a plea by Swiss pharmaceutical giant F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG (Roche). A division bench comprising Justices C Hari Shankar and Ajay Digpaul upheld a March 2025 single-judge order that had denied Roche an injunction. A detailed judgment is awaited.
Court upholds earlier ruling favouring affordability and access
Risdiplam is an oral medicine for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in patients two months of age or older. SMA is a rare, progressive, and genetic disease that affects motor neurons in the spinal cord, causing muscle weakness and wasting.
The single-judge order had refused to stop Natco Pharma from manufacturing a generic version of Risdiplam, citing public interest. It noted that SMA is a rare disease and that wider access to an affordable drug would benefit patients who cannot otherwise afford treatment.
While delivering the verdict, the single-judge bench of Justice Mini Pushkarna observed that when dealing with an interim injunction, the court must consider that a life-saving drug — the only one available for treatment in India for a rare disease — should be made accessible to the public at an economical and competitive price.
Roche’s patent claim and plea for injunction
Roche has a registered patent for Risdiplam, an active pharmaceutical ingredient in its worldwide commercial product under the brand name Evrysdi. The company sought an injunction against Natco Pharma to restrain it from infringing its patent titled compounds for treating spinal muscular atrophy.
It argued that Risdiplam is a new chemical entity, distinct from earlier broader patents, and stressed the high cost of research and development. Roche also alleged that Natco Pharma’s plan to commercially manufacture Risdiplam would infringe its Indian patent, which is valid until May 2035.
Natco’s defence: Roche accused of ‘evergreening’
Natco argued that Roche was “evergreening” its monopoly by filing a species patent that added little to the original broader patent. It said it could manufacture the drug at a significantly lower cost, making it accessible to millions of Indian patients who cannot afford Roche’s high-priced version.
Natco had said in April this year it would price its rare disease drug Risdiplam, used to treat SMA, at Rs 15,900 per bottle — against Rs 6.2 lakh per bottle charged by Roche under the Evrysdi brand.
Roche expresses disappointment, vows to explore legal options
Reacting to the judgment, a Roche Pharma India spokesperson said:
“We are disheartened with this development and are considering our options within the scope of Indian law. IP protection is a cornerstone for any pharmaceutical innovation. Roche is committed to protecting its innovation. We believe that strong IP protection, including patents, is essential for medical innovation in India, patient well-being, and access to new and innovative treatment to address the healthcare challenges we face today.”