JUST IN
You are here » Home » Company » Netvista Information Technology Ltd

Netvista Information Technology Ltd.

BSE: 530811 Sector: IT
NSE: NETVISTAIT ISIN Code: INE738A01017
BSE 15:29 | 08 Mar 2.41 0
(0.00%)
OPEN

2.41

 HIGH

2.41

 LOW

2.41
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Netvista Information Technology Ltd is not traded on NSE in the last 30 days
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 2.41
PREVIOUS CLOSE 2.41
VOLUME 1
52-Week high 3.35
52-Week low 1.53
P/E 17.21
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 3
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 2.41
Sell Qty 1153.00
OPEN 2.41
CLOSE 2.41
VOLUME 1
52-Week high 3.35
52-Week low 1.53
P/E 17.21
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 3
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 2.41
Sell Qty 1153.00

About Netvista Information Technology Ltd.

Netvista Information Technology Ltd

Incorporated in 1999,NetVista Information Technology Limited provides information and communication technology solutions and services. It offers consulting and information technology services, including customized software development, on-site consultancy services, offshore development, ASP, Internet application integration, package implementation, information technology-enabled services, mobile I...> More

Netvista Information Technology Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   3
EPS - TTM () [*S] 0.14
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 17.21
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 1.41
P/B Ratio () [*S] 1.71
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Netvista Information Technology Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 1.61 2.15 -25.12
Other Income -
Total Income 1.61 2.15 -25.12
Total Expenses 1.6 2.05 -21.95
Operating Profit 0.01 0.1 -90
Net Profit 0.07 -
Equity Capital 13.6 13.6 -
> More on Netvista Information Technology Ltd Financials Results

Netvista Information Technology Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
United Inter. 19.60 -4.85 3.59
Intl. Data Mgt. 15.50 -4.91 3.41
S Kumars Online 1.18 0.00 3.38
Netvista Inform 2.41 0.00 3.28
Palsoft Infosys. 10.75 1.03 3.22
GI Engg.Sol. 3.69 -4.16 3.18
Objectone Inform 2.95 3.51 3.10
> More on Netvista Information Technology Ltd Peer Group

Netvista Information Technology Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 10.62
Banks/FIs 2.07
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.23
Indian Public 71.06
Custodians 0.00
Other 16.02
> More on Netvista Information Technology Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Netvista Information Technology Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -4.74% NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month 15.31% NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month 0.00% NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year -6.59% NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year NA NA 17.24% 19.01%

Netvista Information Technology Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 2.41
2.41
Week Low/High 2.41
2.00
Month Low/High 2.41
3.00
YEAR Low/High 1.53
3.00
All TIME Low/High 0.25
160.00

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Netvista Information Technology: