Netvista Information Technology Ltd.
|BSE: 530811
|Sector: IT
|NSE: NETVISTAIT
|ISIN Code: INE738A01017
BSE
15:29 | 08 Mar
2.41
0
(0.00%)
OPEN
2.41
HIGH
2.41
LOW
2.41
NSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
Netvista Information Technology Ltd
is not traded on NSE in the last 30 days
|OPEN
|2.41
|CLOSE
|2.41
|VOLUME
|1
|52-Week high
|3.35
|52-Week low
|1.53
|P/E
|17.21
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|3
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|2.41
|Sell Qty
|1153.00
About Netvista Information Technology Ltd.
Netvista Information Technology Ltd
Incorporated in 1999,NetVista Information Technology Limited provides information and communication technology solutions and services. It offers consulting and information technology services, including customized software development, on-site consultancy services, offshore development, ASP, Internet application integration, package implementation, information technology-enabled services, mobile I...> More
Netvista Information Technology Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Netvista Information Technology Ltd - Financial Results
Netvista Information Technology Ltd - Peer Group
Netvista Information Technology Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Netvista Information Technology Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-4.74%
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|15.31%
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|0.00%
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|-6.59%
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Netvista Information Technology Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|2.41
|
|2.41
|Week Low/High
|2.41
|
|2.00
|Month Low/High
|2.41
|
|3.00
|YEAR Low/High
|1.53
|
|3.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.25
|
|160.00
