NMDC Ltd.

BSE: 526371 Sector: Metals & Mining
NSE: NMDC ISIN Code: INE584A01023
BSE 15:48 | 12 Mar 123.75 1.70
(1.39%)
OPEN

123.15

 HIGH

124.35

 LOW

122.00
NSE 15:28 | 12 Mar 123.75 1.85
(1.52%)
OPEN

123.00

 HIGH

124.35

 LOW

121.95
About NMDC Ltd.

NMDC Ltd

NMDC Ltd is the largest iron ore producer by volume in India. The company is engaged in the exploration of a range of minerals including iron ore, copper, rock phosphate, lime stone, dolomite, gypsum, bentonite, magnesite, diamond, tin, tungsten, graphite, and beach sands. Their principal operations include its three iron ore mining complexes at Kirandul and Bacheli in the State of Chhattisgarh an...> More

NMDC Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   39,153
EPS - TTM () [*S] 9.59
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 12.90
Face Value ()   1
Latest Dividend (%)   100.00
Latest Dividend Date 14 Sep 2017
Dividend Yield (%) 4.22
Book Value / Share () [*S] 75.60
P/B Ratio () [*S] 1.64
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

NMDC Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Sep 2017 Sep 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 2421.33 1739.15 39.22
Other Income 109.85 273.49 -59.83
Total Income 2531.18 2012.64 25.76
Total Expenses 1218.42 913.26 33.41
Operating Profit 1312.76 1099.38 19.41
Net Profit 844.3 770.76 9.54
Equity Capital 316.39 396.47 -
NMDC Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Coal India 297.80 -2.26 184856.67
Vedanta 316.95 4.43 117816.65
NMDC 123.75 1.39 39153.26
KIOCL 234.20 -3.44 14860.22
MOIL 205.80 1.08 5482.10
G M D C 128.95 2.10 4100.61
NMDC Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 74.94
Banks/FIs 3.29
FIIs 3.62
Insurance 13.32
Mutual Funds 0.78
Indian Public 3.00
Custodians 0.00
Other 1.05
NMDC Ltd - Research Reports

Date Broker Action Price Report
08/05 Edelweiss Securities Hold 124 PDF IconDetails
12/12 HDFC Securities Sell 127 PDF IconDetails
NMDC Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week 0.57% -5.32% 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -9.97% -9.01% -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month -4.84% -5.93% 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month -8.54% -8.03% 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year -11.51% -12.11% 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year -6.00% -3.09% 17.24% 19.01%

NMDC Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 122.00
124.35
Week Low/High 120.05
131.00
Month Low/High 120.05
139.00
YEAR Low/High 102.80
163.00
All TIME Low/High 0.40
572.00

