NMDC Ltd.
|BSE: 526371
|Sector: Metals & Mining
|NSE: NMDC
|ISIN Code: INE584A01023
|BSE 15:48 | 12 Mar
|123.75
|
1.70
(1.39%)
|
OPEN
123.15
|
HIGH
124.35
|
LOW
122.00
|NSE 15:28 | 12 Mar
|123.75
|
1.85
(1.52%)
|
OPEN
123.00
|
HIGH
124.35
|
LOW
121.95
|OPEN
|123.15
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|122.05
|VOLUME
|177742
|52-Week high
|162.55
|52-Week low
|102.80
|P/E
|12.90
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|39,153
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|123.75
|Sell Qty
|548.00
|OPEN
|123.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|121.90
|VOLUME
|3612058
|52-Week high
|162.70
|52-Week low
|102.80
|P/E
|12.90
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|39,153
|Buy Price
|123.65
|Buy Qty
|18.00
|Sell Price
|123.85
|Sell Qty
|384.00
|OPEN
|123.15
|CLOSE
|122.05
|VOLUME
|177742
|52-Week high
|162.55
|52-Week low
|102.80
|P/E
|12.90
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|39,153
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|123.75
|Sell Qty
|548.00
|OPEN
|123.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|121.90
|VOLUME
|3612058
|52-Week high
|162.70
|52-Week low
|102.80
|P/E
|12.90
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|39153.26
|Buy Price
|123.65
|Buy Qty
|18.00
|Sell Price
|123.85
|Sell Qty
|384.00
About NMDC Ltd.
NMDC Ltd is the largest iron ore producer by volume in India. The company is engaged in the exploration of a range of minerals including iron ore, copper, rock phosphate, lime stone, dolomite, gypsum, bentonite, magnesite, diamond, tin, tungsten, graphite, and beach sands. Their principal operations include its three iron ore mining complexes at Kirandul and Bacheli in the State of Chhattisgarh an...> More
NMDC Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|39,153
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|9.59
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|12.90
|Face Value
|()
|1
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|100.00
|Latest Dividend Date
|14 Sep 2017
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|4.22
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|75.60
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|1.64
News
-
NMDC: Strong third quarter show despite annual volume decline of 20%
-
Centre wants Odisha iron ore output ramped up 20% to match green limits
-
50% foundry units in Rajkot face closure as iron ore costs soar
-
-
Announcement
-
Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
-
-
Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
-
-
Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
-
Unaudited Financial Results And Limited Review Report For The Third Quarter And Nine Months Ended 31
NMDC Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Sep 2017
|Sep 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|2421.33
|1739.15
|39.22
|Other Income
|109.85
|273.49
|-59.83
|Total Income
|2531.18
|2012.64
|25.76
|Total Expenses
|1218.42
|913.26
|33.41
|Operating Profit
|1312.76
|1099.38
|19.41
|Net Profit
|844.3
|770.76
|9.54
|Equity Capital
|316.39
|396.47
|-
NMDC Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Coal India
|297.80
|-2.26
|184856.67
|Vedanta
|316.95
|4.43
|117816.65
|NMDC
|123.75
|1.39
|39153.26
|KIOCL
|234.20
|-3.44
|14860.22
|MOIL
|205.80
|1.08
|5482.10
|G M D C
|128.95
|2.10
|4100.61
NMDC Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
NMDC Ltd - Research Reports
|Date
|Broker
|Action
|Price
|Report
|08/05
|Edelweiss Securities
|Hold
|124
|Details
|12/12
|HDFC Securities
|Sell
|127
|Details
NMDC Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|0.57%
|-5.32%
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-9.97%
|-9.01%
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|-4.84%
|-5.93%
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|-8.54%
|-8.03%
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|-11.51%
|-12.11%
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|-6.00%
|-3.09%
|17.24%
|19.01%
NMDC Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|122.00
|
|124.35
|Week Low/High
|120.05
|
|131.00
|Month Low/High
|120.05
|
|139.00
|YEAR Low/High
|102.80
|
|163.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.40
|
|572.00
Quick Links for NMDC:
-
NewsAnnouncements Brokerage Reports Business Earnings Sector
-
Corporate ActionAGM Board Meetings Bonus Dividends EGM Rights Split
-
INFORMATIONBulk Deals Company History MF Holding Listing Info Locations Shareholding
-
FinancialsFinancial Overview Balance Sheet Profit & Loss Cash Flow Ratios Quarterly Results Half Yearly Results Nine Monthly Results Yearly Results
-
Annual ReportAuditors Report Chairman's Speech Company Management Directors' Report Finished Goods Raw Materials
-
Peer ComparisonCompetition Market Cap Price Price Performance Net Sales Net Profit Total Assets Historical Prices