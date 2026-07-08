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UGC NET 2026 answer key to be out soon; check steps to raise objection

UGC NET 2026 : NTA is expected to release the UGC NET 2026 provisional answer key on the official website at ugcnet.nta.nic.in. The June session exam was held from June 22 to June 30 nationwide

UGC NET 2026 answer key

UGC NET 2026 answer key

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 08 2026 | 1:44 PM IST

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The UGC NET June 2026 provisional answer key is expected to be made available soon by the National Testing Agency (NTA). Candidates will be able to examine their answers after release, compare them with the official ones, and calculate their likely scores.
 
Additionally, they will have the opportunity to object to any inaccurate responses. From June 22 to June 30, 2026, the NTA administered the UGC NET June 2026 exam in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode at several locations around India.

How to download the UGC NET June 2026 answer key?

Step 1 – Visit the official UGC NET website at ugcnet.nta.nic.in.
 
 
Step 2 – Press the “UGC NET June 2026 Provisional Answer Key Challenge" link on the homepage.
 
Step 3 – Log in using your application number, date of birth, or required credentials.

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Step 4 – Check the provisional answer key, question paper, and response sheet on the screen.
 
Step 5 – Carefully check all responses.
 
Step 6 – Download and save a copy for later reference.

UGC NET June 2026: How can candidates raise objections?

Candidates may contest the provisional answer key through an online objection window offered by the NTA if they discover any discrepancy. A non-refundable charge of ₹200 must be paid for every question that is contested.
 
Subject matter experts then examine each objection, and the final answer key will be updated if any are deemed valid. This final version will be used to create the UGC NET June 2026 result.

What is the aim of the UGC NET exam 2026?

Candidates hoping to be appointed assistant professors or to be awarded the Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) in Indian universities and colleges must pass the UGC NET, a nationwide eligibility exam. It takes place twice a year and covers 87 subjects. It is three hours long and consists of two papers.

More about the UGC NET exam 2026

Before the final result, applicants can assess their performance and project their predicted score with the use of the provisional answer key. Additionally, it guarantees transparency by allowing candidates to contest any questionable answers within the allotted time.
 
It is crucial that all candidates thoroughly study the final result after it is issued because this procedure aids in preparing a fair and accurate outcome.
 
The NTA will make available the candidates' recorded response sheets and question papers in addition to the preliminary answer key. Candidates will be able to more precisely determine an estimated score by comparing their marked answers with the official responses.

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First Published: Jul 08 2026 | 1:43 PM IST

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