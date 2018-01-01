Piramal Enterprises Ltd

Piramal Healthcare Limited (PHL) (erstwhile Nicholas Piramal India) is a Mumbai-based pharmaceutical company incorporated as Indian Schering Limited in 26th April of the year 1947 under British Schering Ltd. It operates in the therapeutic segments of anti-bacterials cardiovasculars anti-diabetics nutritional central nervous system and gastro-intestinal. In addition it has a presence in the OTC seg...> More