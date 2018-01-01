JUST IN
Piramal Enterprises Ltd.

BSE: 500302 Sector: Health care
NSE: PEL ISIN Code: INE140A01024
BSE LIVE 13:57 | 12 Mar 2400.00 37.55
(1.59%)
OPEN

2411.95

 HIGH

2411.95

 LOW

2363.05
NSE LIVE 13:44 | 12 Mar 2400.00 37.40
(1.58%)
OPEN

2390.35

 HIGH

2414.20

 LOW

2360.10
About Piramal Enterprises Ltd.

Piramal Enterprises Ltd

Piramal Healthcare Limited (PHL) (erstwhile Nicholas Piramal India) is a Mumbai-based pharmaceutical company incorporated as Indian Schering Limited in 26th April of the year 1947 under British Schering Ltd. It operates in the therapeutic segments of anti-bacterials cardiovasculars anti-diabetics nutritional central nervous system and gastro-intestinal. In addition it has a presence in the OTC seg...

Piramal Enterprises Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   43,272
EPS - TTM () [*S] 15.79
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 151.99
Face Value ()   2
Latest Dividend (%)   1050.00
Latest Dividend Date 21 Jul 2017
Dividend Yield (%) 0.85
Book Value / Share () [*S] 874.92
P/B Ratio () [*S] 2.74
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Piramal Enterprises Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 2858.36 2331.16 22.62
Other Income 63.79 52.08 22.48
Total Income 2922.15 2383.24 22.61
Total Expenses 1410.98 1247.98 13.06
Operating Profit 1511.17 1135.26 33.11
Net Profit 439.67 358.76 22.55
Equity Capital 34.56 34.51 -
> More on Piramal Enterprises Ltd Financials Results

Piramal Enterprises Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Sun Pharma.Inds. 513.30 1.28 123156.07
Cipla 573.45 0.02 46168.46
Piramal Enterp. 2400.00 1.59 43272.00
Cadila Health. 380.35 -0.90 38936.43
Dr Reddy's Labs 2132.20 0.08 35373.20
Biocon 589.55 -0.86 35373.00
> More on Piramal Enterprises Ltd Peer Group

Piramal Enterprises Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 51.34
Banks/FIs 2.65
FIIs 26.78
Insurance 0.50
Mutual Funds 0.89
Indian Public 12.09
Custodians 0.91
Other 4.83
> More on Piramal Enterprises Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Piramal Enterprises Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -1.64% -5.77% -0.03% -0.96%
1 Month -10.56% -8.88% -1.64% -0.93%
3 Month -14.43% -16.18% 1.53% 0.90%
6 Month -12.35% -10.48% 4.91% 4.26%
1 Year 29.20% 27.83% 16.55% 16.03%
3 Year 184.29% 173.78% 16.61% 18.29%

Piramal Enterprises Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 2363.05
2411.95
Week Low/High 2279.05
2570.00
Month Low/High 2279.05
2764.00
YEAR Low/High 1800.48
3065.00
All TIME Low/High 6.03
3065.00

