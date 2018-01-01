You are here » Home
Piramal Enterprises Ltd.
|BSE: 500302
|Sector: Health care
|NSE: PEL
|ISIN Code: INE140A01024
|
BSE
LIVE
13:57 | 12 Mar
|
2400.00
|
37.55
(1.59%)
|
OPEN
2411.95
|
HIGH
2411.95
|
LOW
2363.05
|
NSE
LIVE
13:44 | 12 Mar
|
2400.00
|
37.40
(1.58%)
|
OPEN
2390.35
|
HIGH
2414.20
|
LOW
2360.10
About Piramal Enterprises Ltd.
Piramal Enterprises Ltd
Piramal Healthcare Limited (PHL) (erstwhile Nicholas Piramal India) is a Mumbai-based pharmaceutical company incorporated as Indian Schering Limited in 26th April of the year 1947 under British Schering Ltd. It operates in the therapeutic segments of anti-bacterials cardiovasculars anti-diabetics nutritional central nervous system and gastro-intestinal. In addition it has a presence in the OTC seg...> More
Piramal Enterprises Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Piramal Enterprises Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|2858.36
|2331.16
|22.62
|Other Income
|63.79
|52.08
|22.48
|Total Income
|2922.15
|2383.24
|22.61
|Total Expenses
|1410.98
|1247.98
|13.06
|Operating Profit
|1511.17
|1135.26
|33.11
|Net Profit
|439.67
|358.76
|22.55
|Equity Capital
|34.56
|34.51
| -
Piramal Enterprises Ltd - Peer Group
Piramal Enterprises Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Piramal Enterprises Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-1.64%
|-5.77%
|-0.03%
|-0.96%
|1 Month
|-10.56%
|-8.88%
|-1.64%
|-0.93%
|3 Month
|-14.43%
|-16.18%
|1.53%
|0.90%
|6 Month
|-12.35%
|-10.48%
|4.91%
|4.26%
|1 Year
|29.20%
|27.83%
|16.55%
|16.03%
|3 Year
|184.29%
|173.78%
|16.61%
|18.29%
Piramal Enterprises Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|2363.05
|
|2411.95
|Week Low/High
|2279.05
|
|2570.00
|Month Low/High
|2279.05
|
|2764.00
|YEAR Low/High
|1800.48
|
|3065.00
|All TIME Low/High
|6.03
|
|3065.00
