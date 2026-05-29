Friday, May 29, 2026 | 11:50 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Wipro rises 5% on expanded ServiceNow tie-up to scale agentic AI workflows

Wipro rises 5% on expanded ServiceNow tie-up to scale agentic AI workflows

The buying on the counter came after Wipro announced an expanded partnership with ServiceNow to implement and scale agentic artificial intelligence (AI) workflows across core enterprise function

Wipro share price

Wipro Share Price

SI Reporter Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : May 29 2026 | 11:37 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Wipro shares rose 4.7 per cent on BSE, logging an intra-day high of ₹211.2 per share. The buying on the counter came after the company announced an expanded partnership with ServiceNow to implement and scale agentic artificial intelligence (AI) workflows across core enterprise functions, including information technology (IT), human resources, procurement, and cybersecurity.
 
However, at 11:10 AM, Wipro’s share price pared some gains and was up 2.11 per cent at ₹205.85 per share. In comparison, BSE Sensex was up 0.17 per cent at 75,998.6.
 
Under the partnership, Wipro will integrate Wipro Intelligence — its unified suite of AI-powered platforms and solutions — with the ServiceNow AI Platform, enabling organisations to streamline the initiation, orchestration, and execution of work across enterprise systems. The integration is designed to reduce manual coordination, improve visibility into work progression, and accelerate turnaround times while strengthening accountability and operational governance. 
 
 
Three Wipro Intelligence solutions will leverage the ServiceNow AI Platform — SmartProcure, which streamlines procurement workflows and improves cycle times through standardised intake, approvals, and execution; Telco Autonomous Networks, which modernises service operations by combining AI-enabled workflows with telecom-specific context to improve issue resolution; and Cyber Transform, which strengthens security operations by improving vulnerability and incident response workflows across the cybersecurity value chain.

Also Read

Bharat Dynamics share price

BDL shares plunge 8% after weak Q4 results; analysts cut earnings forecasts

Adani Total Gas, Adani Gas

Adani Total Gas soars 41% in 6 days, zooms 90% from March low; here's why

Aditya Infotech share price

Aditya Infotech hits 10% upper circuit on strong Q4; FY27 guidance revised

Gulf Oil, Gulf Oil India,

Gulf Oil shares rise 5% on Q4 results; Choice says 'Buy' for 55% upside

GMR Airports share price today

GMR Airports gains 6% after Q4 turnaround; JM Fin keeps buy for 17% upside

 
"For most enterprises, the real challenge with AI is not ambition, but execution at scale. Our expanded partnership with ServiceNow is designed to bridge that gap through a consulting-led, AI-powered approach that translates business priorities into industry-aligned AI solutions," said Malay Joshi, chief executive officer, Wipro's Americas 1 Strategic Market Unit.
 
"AI isn't new to enterprises, but connected, governed, and outcome-driven AI is. When agentic AI runs inside secure workflows, ideas start delivering real results and the agentic enterprise becomes possible," said Amit Zavery, President, Chief Operating Officer, and Chief Product Officer at ServiceNow. 

Technical view 

“Wipro is showing signs of base formation near the long-term support zone around ₹200–202 after a prolonged corrective phase. The stock has recently bounced from lower levels with improving momentum, while RSI has moved above 55, indicating gradual strength recovery on the daily chart. However, the price still trades below major long-term moving averages, suggesting that confirmation of a sustained uptrend is yet to emerge,” said Virat Jagad, sr. technical research analyst, Bonanza.
 
He added: A decisive move above ₹212–218 can trigger fresh buying momentum towards ₹235 and ₹250 levels in the coming weeks. On the downside, ₹200 remains a crucial support zone, and holding above this level may keep the recovery structure intact for positional traders. 
 
Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by the analysts/brokerage are their own and not those of the website or its management. Business Standard advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

More From This Section

Stock markets

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex trades in narrow range, Nifty below 23,900; realty, IT stocks lead gains

Why are Infosys, Wipro, TCS, Coforge are up today?

Nifty IT jumps 2.5%; why are Infosys, Wipro, TCS, Coforge up today?

Alkem labs share price

Alkem Labs up 6% on Q4 beat; early Tolvaptan launch, tax cut cheer Street

Supriya Lifescience

Supriya Lifescience up 15% on healthy Q4 results; should you buy or hold?

rain, mumbai rain, Photo: Shutterstock

India's 1st rainfall derivatives contract starts on May 29: What to expectpremium

Topics : Wipro Buzzing stocks The Smart Investor BSE Sensex NSE Nifty

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 29 2026 | 11:36 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Updates LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayMRF Stock ValuationQ4 Results TodayUS Iran Peace DealIMD Weather UpdateGoogle AI Overviews Spelling ErrorTechnology NewsPersonal Finance