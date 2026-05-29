Wipro rises 5% on expanded ServiceNow tie-up to scale agentic AI workflows

Wipro shares rose 4.7 per cent on BSE, logging an intra-day high of ₹211.2 per share. The buying on the counter came after the company announced an expanded partnership with ServiceNow to implement and scale agentic artificial intelligence (AI) workflows across core enterprise functions, including information technology (IT), human resources, procurement, and cybersecurity.

However, at 11:10 AM, Wipro’s share price pared some gains and was up 2.11 per cent at ₹205.85 per share. In comparison, BSE Sensex was up 0.17 per cent at 75,998.6.

ALSO READ: Nifty IT jumps 2.5%; why are Infosys, Wipro, TCS, Coforge up today? Under the partnership, Wipro will integrate Wipro Intelligence — its unified suite of AI-powered platforms and solutions — with the ServiceNow AI Platform, enabling organisations to streamline the initiation, orchestration, and execution of work across enterprise systems. The integration is designed to reduce manual coordination, improve visibility into work progression, and accelerate turnaround times while strengthening accountability and operational governance.

Three Wipro Intelligence solutions will leverage the ServiceNow AI Platform — SmartProcure, which streamlines procurement workflows and improves cycle times through standardised intake, approvals, and execution; Telco Autonomous Networks, which modernises service operations by combining AI-enabled workflows with telecom-specific context to improve issue resolution; and Cyber Transform, which strengthens security operations by improving vulnerability and incident response workflows across the cybersecurity value chain.

"For most enterprises, the real challenge with AI is not ambition, but execution at scale. Our expanded partnership with ServiceNow is designed to bridge that gap through a consulting-led, AI-powered approach that translates business priorities into industry-aligned AI solutions," said Malay Joshi, chief executive officer, Wipro's Americas 1 Strategic Market Unit.

ALSO READ: Stock Market LIVE: Sensex trades in narrow range, Nifty below 23,900; realty, IT stocks lead gains "AI isn't new to enterprises, but connected, governed, and outcome-driven AI is. When agentic AI runs inside secure workflows, ideas start delivering real results and the agentic enterprise becomes possible," said Amit Zavery, President, Chief Operating Officer, and Chief Product Officer at ServiceNow.

Technical view

“Wipro is showing signs of base formation near the long-term support zone around ₹200–202 after a prolonged corrective phase. The stock has recently bounced from lower levels with improving momentum, while RSI has moved above 55, indicating gradual strength recovery on the daily chart. However, the price still trades below major long-term moving averages, suggesting that confirmation of a sustained uptrend is yet to emerge,” said Virat Jagad, sr. technical research analyst, Bonanza.

ALSO READ: BDL shares plunge 8% after weak Q4 results; analysts cut earnings forecasts He added: A decisive move above ₹212–218 can trigger fresh buying momentum towards ₹235 and ₹250 levels in the coming weeks. On the downside, ₹200 remains a crucial support zone, and holding above this level may keep the recovery structure intact for positional traders.

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