Precision Wires India Ltd.

BSE: 523539 Sector: Metals & Mining
NSE: PRECWIRE ISIN Code: INE372C01029
BSE 15:56 | 12 Mar 292.10 -1.30
(-0.44%)
OPEN

299.90

 HIGH

300.85

 LOW

290.40
NSE LIVE 15:28 | 12 Mar 291.20 -3.85
(-1.30%)
OPEN

299.00

 HIGH

301.00

 LOW

290.00
About Precision Wires India Ltd.

Precision Wires India Ltd

Incorporated in the year 1989 and Promoted by Atlas Wires, Precision Wires India manufactures Winding Wires of Enamelled Copper. The Company remains as a market Leader The Company set up a plant to manufacture enamelled copper winding wires, which was funded by way of a public issue in Mar.'92.Commerical production commenced in Dec.'92. Enamelled copper winding wires are used in transformer...> More

Precision Wires India Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   675
EPS - TTM () [*S] 15.19
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 19.23
Face Value ()   5
Latest Dividend (%)   40.00
Latest Dividend Date 22 Feb 2018
Dividend Yield (%) 1.19
Book Value / Share () [*S] 96.48
P/B Ratio () [*S] 3.03
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Precision Wires India Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 414.99 206.31 101.15
Other Income -
Total Income 414.99 206.31 101.15
Total Expenses 390.39 194.04 101.19
Operating Profit 24.6 12.27 100.49
Net Profit 10.91 4.37 149.66
Equity Capital 11.56 11.56 -
> More on Precision Wires India Ltd Financials Results

Precision Wires India Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Hind.Copper 64.80 1.89 5995.43
Tinplate Co. 206.65 1.82 2163.01
Gravita India 156.45 -0.57 1074.81
Prec. Wires (I) 292.10 -0.44 675.34
Arfin India 472.50 1.62 574.09
Arcotech Ltd 37.90 0.13 397.95
Ram Ratna Wires 169.75 4.43 373.45
> More on Precision Wires India Ltd Peer Group

Precision Wires India Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 59.67
Banks/FIs 0.08
FIIs 0.34
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 31.51
Custodians 0.00
Other 8.41
> More on Precision Wires India Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Precision Wires India Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -0.38% -2.00% 0.51% -0.34%
1 Month -9.02% 7.43% -1.12% -0.31%
3 Month 22.12% 24.60% 2.08% 1.53%
6 Month 64.38% 55.43% 5.47% 4.91%
1 Year 151.92% 153.22% 17.18% 16.75%
3 Year 349.04% 355.14% 17.24% 19.02%

Precision Wires India Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 290.40
300.85
Week Low/High 281.00
303.00
Month Low/High 275.20
335.00
YEAR Low/High 110.00
345.00
All TIME Low/High 3.88
345.00

