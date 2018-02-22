You are here » Home
Precision Wires India Ltd.
|BSE: 523539
|Sector: Metals & Mining
|NSE: PRECWIRE
|ISIN Code: INE372C01029
|
BSE
15:56 | 12 Mar
|
292.10
|
-1.30
(-0.44%)
|
OPEN
299.90
|
HIGH
300.85
|
LOW
290.40
|
NSE
LIVE
15:28 | 12 Mar
|
291.20
|
-3.85
(-1.30%)
|
OPEN
299.00
|
HIGH
301.00
|
LOW
290.00
About Precision Wires India Ltd.
Precision Wires India Ltd
Incorporated in the year 1989 and Promoted by Atlas Wires, Precision Wires India manufactures Winding Wires of Enamelled Copper. The Company remains as a market Leader
The Company set up a plant to manufacture enamelled copper winding wires, which was funded by way of a public issue in Mar.'92.Commerical production commenced in Dec.'92.
Enamelled copper winding wires are used in transformer...> More
Precision Wires India Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Precision Wires India Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|414.99
|206.31
|101.15
|Other Income
|
|
|-
|Total Income
|414.99
|206.31
|101.15
|Total Expenses
|390.39
|194.04
|101.19
|Operating Profit
|24.6
|12.27
|100.49
|Net Profit
|10.91
|4.37
|149.66
|Equity Capital
|11.56
|11.56
| -
Precision Wires India Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-0.38%
|-2.00%
|0.51%
|-0.34%
|1 Month
|-9.02%
|7.43%
|-1.12%
|-0.31%
|3 Month
|22.12%
|24.60%
|2.08%
|1.53%
|6 Month
|64.38%
|55.43%
|5.47%
|4.91%
|1 Year
|151.92%
|153.22%
|17.18%
|16.75%
|3 Year
|349.04%
|355.14%
|17.24%
|19.02%
Precision Wires India Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|290.40
|
|300.85
|Week Low/High
|281.00
|
|303.00
|Month Low/High
|275.20
|
|335.00
|YEAR Low/High
|110.00
|
|345.00
|All TIME Low/High
|3.88
|
|345.00
