Prism Cement Ltd.

BSE: 500338 Sector: Industrials
NSE: PRISMCEM ISIN Code: INE010A01011
BSE LIVE 13:56 | 12 Mar 118.00 2.10
(1.81%)
OPEN

117.55

 HIGH

118.60

 LOW

115.00
NSE LIVE 13:45 | 12 Mar 118.05 2.30
(1.99%)
OPEN

116.55

 HIGH

119.00

 LOW

115.00
About Prism Cement Ltd.

Prism Cement Ltd

Prism Cement Limited (PCL) is an ISO 9001:2000 certified company promoted by the Rajan Raheja Group, which was incorporated on 26th March 1992 in the name of Karan Cement Limited. The Company manufactures and markets Portland Pozzollana Cement (PPC) with the brand name `Champion' and the full range of Ordinary Portland Cement (OPC) of 33, 43 and 53 Grades. It operates one largest single kiln cemen...

Prism Cement Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   5,940
EPS - TTM () [*S] 1.55
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 76.13
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   5.00
Latest Dividend Date 15 Jun 2012
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 18.82
P/B Ratio () [*S] 6.27
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Prism Cement Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 1304.82 1139.92 14.47
Other Income 13.1 17.86 -26.65
Total Income 1317.92 1157.78 13.83
Total Expenses 1214.12 1109.5 9.43
Operating Profit 103.8 48.28 115
Net Profit 14.85 -47.02 131.58
Equity Capital 503.36 503.36 -
Prism Cement Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
OCL India 1284.95 3.55 7311.37
J K Cements 995.05 -1.14 6958.38
Birla Corpn. 810.00 0.75 6237.81
Prism Cement 118.00 1.81 5939.65
Star Cement 118.15 -0.21 4952.85
JK Lakshmi Cem. 418.50 0.29 4924.91
India Cements 143.75 -0.83 4429.66
Prism Cement Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 74.87
Banks/FIs 0.02
FIIs 7.22
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 8.61
Indian Public 7.19
Custodians 0.00
Other 2.08
Prism Cement Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -4.53% -6.79% 0.00% -0.99%
1 Month -13.43% -11.41% -1.62% -0.96%
3 Month 5.08% 4.84% 1.56% 0.87%
6 Month 6.88% 6.26% 4.94% 4.22%
1 Year 27.29% 25.92% 16.58% 15.99%
3 Year 2.03% -2.76% 16.64% 18.25%

Prism Cement Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 115.00
118.60
Week Low/High 114.50
129.00
Month Low/High 114.50
140.00
YEAR Low/High 92.00
159.00
All TIME Low/High 3.05
159.00

