Prism Cement Ltd.
|BSE: 500338
|Sector: Industrials
|NSE: PRISMCEM
|ISIN Code: INE010A01011
|BSE LIVE 13:56 | 12 Mar
|118.00
|
2.10
(1.81%)
|
OPEN
117.55
|
HIGH
118.60
|
LOW
115.00
|NSE LIVE 13:45 | 12 Mar
|118.05
|
2.30
(1.99%)
|
OPEN
116.55
|
HIGH
119.00
|
LOW
115.00
|OPEN
|117.55
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|115.90
|VOLUME
|33028
|52-Week high
|158.95
|52-Week low
|92.00
|P/E
|76.13
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|5,940
|Buy Price
|117.65
|Buy Qty
|286.00
|Sell Price
|118.00
|Sell Qty
|172.00
About Prism Cement Ltd.
Prism Cement Limited (PCL) is an ISO 9001:2000 certified company promoted by the Rajan Raheja Group, which was incorporated on 26th March 1992 in the name of Karan Cement Limited. The Company manufactures and markets Portland Pozzollana Cement (PPC) with the brand name `Champion' and the full range of Ordinary Portland Cement (OPC) of 33, 43 and 53 Grades. It operates one largest single kiln cemen...> More
Prism Cement Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|5,940
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|1.55
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|76.13
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|5.00
|Latest Dividend Date
|15 Jun 2012
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|18.82
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|6.27
Announcement
-
Prism Cement Limited - Analysts/Institutional Investor Meet/Con. Call Updates
-
Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
-
Prism Cement Limited - Analysts/Institutional Investor Meet/Con. Call Updates
-
-
Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
-
Prism Cement Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|1304.82
|1139.92
|14.47
|Other Income
|13.1
|17.86
|-26.65
|Total Income
|1317.92
|1157.78
|13.83
|Total Expenses
|1214.12
|1109.5
|9.43
|Operating Profit
|103.8
|48.28
|115
|Net Profit
|14.85
|-47.02
|131.58
|Equity Capital
|503.36
|503.36
|-
Prism Cement Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|OCL India
|1284.95
|3.55
|7311.37
|J K Cements
|995.05
|-1.14
|6958.38
|Birla Corpn.
|810.00
|0.75
|6237.81
|Prism Cement
|118.00
|1.81
|5939.65
|Star Cement
|118.15
|-0.21
|4952.85
|JK Lakshmi Cem.
|418.50
|0.29
|4924.91
|India Cements
|143.75
|-0.83
|4429.66
Prism Cement Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Prism Cement Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-4.53%
|-6.79%
|0.00%
|-0.99%
|1 Month
|-13.43%
|-11.41%
|-1.62%
|-0.96%
|3 Month
|5.08%
|4.84%
|1.56%
|0.87%
|6 Month
|6.88%
|6.26%
|4.94%
|4.22%
|1 Year
|27.29%
|25.92%
|16.58%
|15.99%
|3 Year
|2.03%
|-2.76%
|16.64%
|18.25%
Prism Cement Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|115.00
|
|118.60
|Week Low/High
|114.50
|
|129.00
|Month Low/High
|114.50
|
|140.00
|YEAR Low/High
|92.00
|
|159.00
|All TIME Low/High
|3.05
|
|159.00
