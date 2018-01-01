Prism Cement Ltd

Prism Cement Limited (PCL) is an ISO 9001:2000 certified company promoted by the Rajan Raheja Group, which was incorporated on 26th March 1992 in the name of Karan Cement Limited. The Company manufactures and markets Portland Pozzollana Cement (PPC) with the brand name `Champion' and the full range of Ordinary Portland Cement (OPC) of 33, 43 and 53 Grades. It operates one largest single kiln cemen...> More