Sahara Housing Fina Corporation Ltd

Sahara Housingfinas Corporation Limited (SHCL) was founded in August 2002 with its registered corporate office at Kolkata. A Sahara India Pariwar member, the company is engaged in providing different kinds of housing loans. The company was formerly known as Livewell Home Finance Limited and changed its name to Sahara Housingfina Corporation Limited in January 2005. SHCL commenced retail-lendin...> More