Sahara Housing Fina Corporation Ltd.

BSE: 511533 Sector: Financials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE135C01012
BSE LIVE 14:59 | 12 Mar 63.20 -2.75
(-4.17%)
OPEN

70.00

 HIGH

70.00

 LOW

63.00
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Sahara Housing Fina Corporation Ltd Not listed in NSE
About Sahara Housing Fina Corporation Ltd.

Sahara Housing Fina Corporation Ltd

Sahara Housingfinas Corporation Limited (SHCL) was founded in August 2002 with its registered corporate office at Kolkata. A Sahara India Pariwar member, the company is engaged in providing different kinds of housing loans. The company was formerly known as Livewell Home Finance Limited and changed its name to Sahara Housingfina Corporation Limited in January 2005. SHCL commenced retail-lendin...> More

Sahara Housing Fina Corporation Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   44
EPS - TTM () [*S] 3.55
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 17.80
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 52.80
P/B Ratio () [*S] 1.20
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Sahara Housing Fina Corporation Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 3.04 3.11 -2.25
Other Income 0.28 0.33 -15.15
Total Income 3.32 3.44 -3.49
Total Expenses 1.27 1.4 -9.29
Operating Profit 2.06 2.04 0.98
Net Profit 0.55 0.51 7.84
Equity Capital 7 7 -
Sahara Housing Fina Corporation Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Comfort Intech 1.46 1.39 46.71
Amrapali Fincap 33.40 -9.85 44.89
RSD Finance 69.00 -3.23 44.64
Sahara Housing 63.20 -4.17 44.24
Nagreeka Cap. 35.00 -1.82 44.17
Times Guaranty 47.95 3.45 43.11
Ind Bank Housing 42.85 4.64 42.85
Sahara Housing Fina Corporation Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 71.35
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 16.19
Custodians 0.00
Other 12.46
Sahara Housing Fina Corporation Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -3.36% NA 0.50% -0.62%
1 Month -12.22% NA -1.12% -0.59%
3 Month -12.83% NA 2.07% 1.25%
6 Month -26.64% NA 5.46% 4.62%
1 Year -18.92% NA 17.17% 16.43%
3 Year 42.02% NA 17.23% 18.69%

Sahara Housing Fina Corporation Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 63.00
70.00
Week Low/High 59.05
71.00
Month Low/High 59.05
77.00
YEAR Low/High 44.05
122.00
All TIME Low/High 2.05
1445.00

