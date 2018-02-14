You are here » Home
» Company
» Sahara Housing Fina Corporation Ltd
Sahara Housing Fina Corporation Ltd.
|BSE: 511533
|Sector: Financials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE135C01012
|
BSE
LIVE
14:59 | 12 Mar
|
63.20
|
-2.75
(-4.17%)
|
OPEN
70.00
|
HIGH
70.00
|
LOW
63.00
|
NSE
LIVE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Sahara Housing Fina Corporation Ltd
Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|70.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|65.95
|VOLUME
|1028
|52-Week high
|121.90
|52-Week low
|44.05
|P/E
|17.80
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|44
|Buy Price
|63.15
|Buy Qty
|10.00
|Sell Price
|69.70
|Sell Qty
|7.00
|OPEN
|
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|
|VOLUME
|
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|17.80
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|44
|Buy Price
|
|Buy Qty
|
|Sell Price
|
|Sell Qty
|
|OPEN
|70.00
|CLOSE
|65.95
|VOLUME
|1028
|52-Week high
|121.90
|52-Week low
|44.05
|P/E
|17.80
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|44
|Buy Price
|63.15
|Buy Qty
|10.00
|Sell Price
|69.70
|Sell Qty
|7.00
|OPEN
|
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|
|VOLUME
|
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|17.80
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|44.24
|Buy Price
|
|Buy Qty
|
|Sell Price
|
|Sell Qty
|
About Sahara Housing Fina Corporation Ltd.
Sahara Housing Fina Corporation Ltd
Sahara Housingfinas Corporation Limited (SHCL) was founded in August 2002 with its registered corporate office at Kolkata. A Sahara India Pariwar member, the company is engaged in providing different kinds of housing loans. The company was formerly known as Livewell Home Finance Limited and changed its name to Sahara Housingfina Corporation Limited in January 2005.
SHCL commenced retail-lendin...> More
Sahara Housing Fina Corporation Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Sahara Housing Fina Corporation Ltd - Financial Results
Sahara Housing Fina Corporation Ltd - Peer Group
Sahara Housing Fina Corporation Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Sahara Housing Fina Corporation Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-3.36%
|NA
|0.50%
|-0.62%
|1 Month
|-12.22%
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.59%
|3 Month
|-12.83%
|NA
|2.07%
|1.25%
|6 Month
|-26.64%
|NA
|5.46%
|4.62%
|1 Year
|-18.92%
|NA
|17.17%
|16.43%
|3 Year
|42.02%
|NA
|17.23%
|18.69%
Sahara Housing Fina Corporation Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|63.00
|
|70.00
|Week Low/High
|59.05
|
|71.00
|Month Low/High
|59.05
|
|77.00
|YEAR Low/High
|44.05
|
|122.00
|All TIME Low/High
|2.05
|
|1445.00
Quick Links for Sahara Housing Fina Corporation: