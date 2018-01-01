Saregama India Ltd.
|BSE: 532163
|Sector: Media
|NSE: SAREGAMA
|ISIN Code: INE979A01017
|BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar
|665.10
|
3.95
(0.60%)
|
OPEN
660.00
|
HIGH
671.20
|
LOW
654.95
|NSE 15:28 | 12 Mar
|666.10
|
5.50
(0.83%)
|
OPEN
666.00
|
HIGH
673.40
|
LOW
655.10
|OPEN
|660.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|661.15
|VOLUME
|17799
|52-Week high
|953.55
|52-Week low
|202.30
|P/E
|90.74
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|1,158
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|666.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|660.60
|VOLUME
|52096
|52-Week high
|960.00
|52-Week low
|204.00
|P/E
|90.74
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|1,158
|Buy Price
|666.75
|Buy Qty
|2.00
|Sell Price
|668.65
|Sell Qty
|22.00
|OPEN
|660.00
|CLOSE
|661.15
|VOLUME
|17799
|52-Week high
|953.55
|52-Week low
|202.30
|P/E
|90.74
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|1,158
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|666.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|660.60
|VOLUME
|52096
|52-Week high
|960.00
|52-Week low
|204.00
|P/E
|90.74
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|1157.94
|Buy Price
|666.75
|Buy Qty
|2.00
|Sell Price
|668.65
|Sell Qty
|22.00
About Saregama India Ltd.
Saregama India Ltd (SIL) (earlier known as The Gramophone Company of India) was incorporated in 1946 and was taken over by the RPG group in 1985 from EMI, UK. The company is currently managed by R P Goenka, chairman. SIL is into retail selling of audio cassettes and CDs. The company is having threesubsidiaries RPG Global Music Ltd, Saregama Films and Saregama Plc. The SIL is the most reputed au...> More
Saregama India Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|1,158
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|7.33
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|90.74
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|15.00
|Latest Dividend Date
|20 Jul 2017
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.23
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|123.99
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|5.36
Saregama India Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|93.74
|54.23
|72.86
|Other Income
|1.45
|1.58
|-8.23
|Total Income
|95.19
|55.81
|70.56
|Total Expenses
|89.13
|51.7
|72.4
|Operating Profit
|6.06
|4.11
|47.45
|Net Profit
|1.3
|1.24
|4.84
|Equity Capital
|17.41
|17.4
|-
Saregama India Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Shemaroo Entert.
|514.60
|1.39
|1398.68
|Balaji Telefilms
|130.75
|2.55
|1322.54
|Siti Networks
|14.45
|-7.37
|1260.18
|Saregama India
|665.10
|0.60
|1157.94
|Media Matrix
|5.61
|-4.92
|635.44
|Millitoons Ent.
|31.40
|-0.79
|534.11
|Channel Nine
|19.50
|-1.76
|454.16
Saregama India Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Saregama India Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-3.71%
|-5.63%
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-13.13%
|-12.69%
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|-17.76%
|-19.62%
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|37.72%
|32.82%
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|223.81%
|223.66%
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|385.12%
|387.81%
|17.24%
|19.01%
Saregama India Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|654.95
|
|671.20
|Week Low/High
|653.15
|
|706.00
|Month Low/High
|636.50
|
|777.00
|YEAR Low/High
|202.30
|
|954.00
|All TIME Low/High
|7.13
|
|1702.00
