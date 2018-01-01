Saregama India Ltd

Saregama India Ltd (SIL) (earlier known as The Gramophone Company of India) was incorporated in 1946 and was taken over by the RPG group in 1985 from EMI, UK. The company is currently managed by R P Goenka, chairman. SIL is into retail selling of audio cassettes and CDs. The company is having threesubsidiaries RPG Global Music Ltd, Saregama Films and Saregama Plc. The SIL is the most reputed au...> More