Saregama India Ltd.

BSE: 532163 Sector: Media
NSE: SAREGAMA ISIN Code: INE979A01017
BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar 665.10 3.95
(0.60%)
OPEN

660.00

 HIGH

671.20

 LOW

654.95
NSE 15:28 | 12 Mar 666.10 5.50
(0.83%)
OPEN

666.00

 HIGH

673.40

 LOW

655.10
About Saregama India Ltd.

Saregama India Ltd

Saregama India Ltd (SIL) (earlier known as The Gramophone Company of India) was incorporated in 1946 and was taken over by the RPG group in 1985 from EMI, UK. The company is currently managed by R P Goenka, chairman. SIL is into retail selling of audio cassettes and CDs. The company is having threesubsidiaries RPG Global Music Ltd, Saregama Films and Saregama Plc. The SIL is the most reputed au...> More

Saregama India Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   1,158
EPS - TTM () [*S] 7.33
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 90.74
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   15.00
Latest Dividend Date 20 Jul 2017
Dividend Yield (%) 0.23
Book Value / Share () [*S] 123.99
P/B Ratio () [*S] 5.36
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Saregama India Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 93.74 54.23 72.86
Other Income 1.45 1.58 -8.23
Total Income 95.19 55.81 70.56
Total Expenses 89.13 51.7 72.4
Operating Profit 6.06 4.11 47.45
Net Profit 1.3 1.24 4.84
Equity Capital 17.41 17.4 -
Saregama India Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Shemaroo Entert. 514.60 1.39 1398.68
Balaji Telefilms 130.75 2.55 1322.54
Siti Networks 14.45 -7.37 1260.18
Saregama India 665.10 0.60 1157.94
Media Matrix 5.61 -4.92 635.44
Millitoons Ent. 31.40 -0.79 534.11
Channel Nine 19.50 -1.76 454.16
Saregama India Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 59.11
Banks/FIs 0.07
FIIs 0.38
Insurance 0.01
Mutual Funds 0.29
Indian Public 22.54
Custodians 0.00
Other 17.61
Saregama India Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -3.71% -5.63% 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -13.13% -12.69% -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month -17.76% -19.62% 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month 37.72% 32.82% 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year 223.81% 223.66% 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year 385.12% 387.81% 17.24% 19.01%

Saregama India Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 654.95
671.20
Week Low/High 653.15
706.00
Month Low/High 636.50
777.00
YEAR Low/High 202.30
954.00
All TIME Low/High 7.13
1702.00

