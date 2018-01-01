JUST IN
Syndicate Bank.

BSE: 532276 Sector: Financials
NSE: SYNDIBANK ISIN Code: INE667A01018
BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar 54.50 0.20
(0.37%)
OPEN

55.50

 HIGH

55.50

 LOW

51.90
NSE 15:28 | 12 Mar 54.35 0
(0.00%)
OPEN

54.65

 HIGH

55.05

 LOW

51.85
OPEN 55.50
PREVIOUS CLOSE 54.30
VOLUME 519595
52-Week high 95.65
52-Week low 51.90
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 5,675
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
About Syndicate Bank.

Syndicate Bank

Syndicate Bank is one of the major public sector banks in India. The Bank provides a range of financial products and services to the retail customers, including housing loans, retail trade loans, vehicle loans, consumer loans, education loans, mortgage loans and investment loans. They also offer other services, such as TeleBanking, short messaging service banking and data warehousing.

Syndicate Bank - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   5,675
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   47.00
Latest Dividend Date 18 Jun 2015
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 130.42
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.42
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Syndicate Bank - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 5375.57 5568.09 -3.46
Other Income 569.58 985.95 -42.23
Total Income 5945.15 6554.04 -9.29
Total Expenses 3506.98 2234.14 56.97
Operating Profit 2438.17 4319.9 -43.56
Net Profit -869.77 93.56 -1029.64
Equity Capital 1041.3 904.54 -
Syndicate Bank - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Union Bank (I) 91.25 -2.51 7808.72
Karur Vysya Bank 100.20 0.00 7281.03
Vijaya Bank 53.50 0.19 5937.80
Syndicate Bank 54.50 0.37 5675.09
I O B 18.00 -1.37 5134.61
DCB Bank 161.25 0.44 4967.79
South Ind.Bank 24.70 -0.60 4467.74
Syndicate Bank - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 63.34
Banks/FIs 4.41
FIIs 4.60
Insurance 15.12
Mutual Funds 2.84
Indian Public 7.35
Custodians 0.00
Other 2.35
Syndicate Bank - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -8.17% -10.39% 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -17.11% -16.38% -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month -35.43% -36.95% 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month -15.83% -13.80% 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year -17.36% -17.96% 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year -51.94% -52.09% 17.24% 19.01%

Syndicate Bank - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 51.90
55.50
Week Low/High 51.90
61.00
Month Low/High 51.90
68.00
YEAR Low/High 51.90
96.00
All TIME Low/High 7.00
179.00

