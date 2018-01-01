Syndicate Bank.
|BSE: 532276
|Sector: Financials
|NSE: SYNDIBANK
|ISIN Code: INE667A01018
|BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar
|54.50
|
0.20
(0.37%)
|
OPEN
55.50
|
HIGH
55.50
|
LOW
51.90
|NSE 15:28 | 12 Mar
|54.35
|
0
(0.00%)
|
OPEN
54.65
|
HIGH
55.05
|
LOW
51.85
About Syndicate Bank.
Syndicate Bank is one of the major public sector banks in India. The Bank provides a range of financial products and services to the retail customers, including housing loans, retail trade loans, vehicle loans, consumer loans, education loans, mortgage loans and investment loans. They also offer other services, such as TeleBanking, short messaging service banking and data warehousing. The Bank ...> More
Syndicate Bank - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|5,675
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|-
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|-
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|47.00
|Latest Dividend Date
|18 Jun 2015
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|130.42
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|0.42
News
Announcement
Syndicate Bank - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|5375.57
|5568.09
|-3.46
|Other Income
|569.58
|985.95
|-42.23
|Total Income
|5945.15
|6554.04
|-9.29
|Total Expenses
|3506.98
|2234.14
|56.97
|Operating Profit
|2438.17
|4319.9
|-43.56
|Net Profit
|-869.77
|93.56
|-1029.64
|Equity Capital
|1041.3
|904.54
|-
Syndicate Bank - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Union Bank (I)
|91.25
|-2.51
|7808.72
|Karur Vysya Bank
|100.20
|0.00
|7281.03
|Vijaya Bank
|53.50
|0.19
|5937.80
|Syndicate Bank
|54.50
|0.37
|5675.09
|I O B
|18.00
|-1.37
|5134.61
|DCB Bank
|161.25
|0.44
|4967.79
|South Ind.Bank
|24.70
|-0.60
|4467.74
Syndicate Bank - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Syndicate Bank - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-8.17%
|-10.39%
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-17.11%
|-16.38%
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|-35.43%
|-36.95%
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|-15.83%
|-13.80%
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|-17.36%
|-17.96%
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|-51.94%
|-52.09%
|17.24%
|19.01%
Syndicate Bank - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|51.90
|
|55.50
|Week Low/High
|51.90
|
|61.00
|Month Low/High
|51.90
|
|68.00
|YEAR Low/High
|51.90
|
|96.00
|All TIME Low/High
|7.00
|
|179.00
