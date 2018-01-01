JUST IN
Tourism Finance Corporation of India Ltd.

BSE: 526650 Sector: Financials
NSE: TFCILTD ISIN Code: INE305A01015
BSE 15:52 | 12 Mar 156.60 2.75
(1.79%)
OPEN

155.00

 HIGH

157.90

 LOW

153.40
NSE 15:28 | 12 Mar 157.80 3.65
(2.37%)
OPEN

154.05

 HIGH

158.00

 LOW

154.05
OPEN 155.00
PREVIOUS CLOSE 153.85
VOLUME 43638
52-Week high 182.00
52-Week low 56.30
P/E 15.44
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 1,264
Buy Price 156.60
Buy Qty 4998.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
OPEN 155.00
CLOSE 153.85
VOLUME 43638
52-Week high 182.00
52-Week low 56.30
P/E 15.44
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 1,264
Buy Price 156.60
Buy Qty 4998.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00

About Tourism Finance Corporation of India Ltd.

Tourism Finance Corporation of India Ltd

Tourism Finance Corporation of India Ltd is a Government of India Enterprises. The company is engaged in the business of financing tourism-related projects. They provide financial assistance to enterprises for setting up and/ or development of tourism-related projects, facilities and services, such as hotels, restaurants, holiday resorts, amusement parks, multiplexes and entertainment centers, edu...> More

Tourism Finance Corporation of India Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   1,264
EPS - TTM () [*S] 10.14
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 15.44
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   20.00
Latest Dividend Date 14 Sep 2017
Dividend Yield (%) 1.30
Book Value / Share () [*S] 73.76
P/B Ratio () [*S] 2.12
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Tourism Finance Corporation of India Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 60.94 49.59 22.89
Other Income 0.05 0.07 -28.57
Total Income 61 49.66 22.84
Total Expenses 3.97 4.19 -5.25
Operating Profit 57.03 45.47 25.42
Net Profit 23.42 16.7 40.24
Equity Capital 80.72 80.72 -
Tourism Finance Corporation of India Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Capri Global 86.55 0.70 1515.92
Weizmann For. 1185.00 -0.55 1369.86
Vardhman Hold. 4175.00 -0.83 1336.00
Tour. Fin. Corp. 156.60 1.79 1264.08
Muthoot Cap.Serv 767.55 1.29 1262.62
Greencrest Finan 32.95 0.00 1204.32
Kirloskar Indus. 1215.05 -3.08 1179.81
Tourism Finance Corporation of India Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 8.87
Banks/FIs 0.44
FIIs 9.64
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.72
Indian Public 43.26
Custodians 0.00
Other 36.29
Tourism Finance Corporation of India Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week 0.35% -1.19% 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -7.34% -2.29% -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month 1.95% -1.16% 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month 9.66% 25.04% 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year 177.66% 176.84% 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year 111.91% 117.81% 17.24% 19.01%

Tourism Finance Corporation of India Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 153.40
157.90
Week Low/High 151.75
160.00
Month Low/High 151.75
171.00
YEAR Low/High 56.30
182.00
All TIME Low/High 5.00
182.00

