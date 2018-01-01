You are here » Home
Tourism Finance Corporation of India Ltd.
|BSE: 526650
|Sector: Financials
|NSE: TFCILTD
|ISIN Code: INE305A01015
|
BSE
15:52 | 12 Mar
|
156.60
|
2.75
(1.79%)
|
OPEN
155.00
|
HIGH
157.90
|
LOW
153.40
|
NSE
15:28 | 12 Mar
|
157.80
|
3.65
(2.37%)
|
OPEN
154.05
|
HIGH
158.00
|
LOW
154.05
About Tourism Finance Corporation of India Ltd.
Tourism Finance Corporation of India Ltd
Tourism Finance Corporation of India Ltd is a Government of India Enterprises. The company is engaged in the business of financing tourism-related projects. They provide financial assistance to enterprises for setting up and/ or development of tourism-related projects, facilities and services, such as hotels, restaurants, holiday resorts, amusement parks, multiplexes and entertainment centers, edu...
Tourism Finance Corporation of India Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|0.35%
|-1.19%
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-7.34%
|-2.29%
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|1.95%
|-1.16%
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|9.66%
|25.04%
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|177.66%
|176.84%
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|111.91%
|117.81%
|17.24%
|19.01%
|Today's Low/High
|153.40
|
|157.90
|Week Low/High
|151.75
|
|160.00
|Month Low/High
|151.75
|
|171.00
|YEAR Low/High
|56.30
|
|182.00
|All TIME Low/High
|5.00
|
|182.00
