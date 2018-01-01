Uflex Ltd.
|BSE: 500148
|Sector: Industrials
|NSE: UFLEX
|ISIN Code: INE516A01017
|BSE LIVE 13:47 | 12 Mar
|329.10
|
-14.40
(-4.19%)
|
OPEN
349.05
|
HIGH
350.95
|
LOW
326.00
|NSE LIVE 13:36 | 12 Mar
|333.90
|
-8.75
(-2.55%)
|
OPEN
347.75
|
HIGH
350.90
|
LOW
325.25
|OPEN
|349.05
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|343.50
|VOLUME
|20529
|52-Week high
|506.75
|52-Week low
|263.95
|P/E
|17.37
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|2,376
|Buy Price
|327.45
|Buy Qty
|33.00
|Sell Price
|328.40
|Sell Qty
|50.00
|OPEN
|347.75
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|342.65
|VOLUME
|280867
|52-Week high
|506.90
|52-Week low
|263.50
|P/E
|17.37
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|2,376
|Buy Price
|333.10
|Buy Qty
|25.00
|Sell Price
|333.90
|Sell Qty
|16.00
About Uflex Ltd.
Uflex Ltd, the flagship company of the Flex group is an India-based flexible packaging company. The flexible packaging business consists of multi-layer laminated rolls of plastics, paper, cloth or metal foils that are used separately or in combination for various packaging applications. The company also manufactures printing ink and adhesives. The company has four subsidiaries, namely Flex America...> More
Uflex Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|2,376
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|18.95
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|17.37
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|35.00
|Latest Dividend Date
|20 Jul 2017
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|1.02
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|290.16
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|1.13
News
Uflex Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|1674.43
|1495.9
|11.93
|Other Income
|5.33
|2.47
|115.79
|Total Income
|1679.76
|1498.37
|12.11
|Total Expenses
|1480.06
|1286.09
|15.08
|Operating Profit
|199.7
|212.28
|-5.93
|Net Profit
|51.65
|74.56
|-30.73
|Equity Capital
|72.21
|72.21
|-
Uflex Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Essel Propack
|253.80
|0.61
|3991.01
|Uflex
|329.10
|-4.19
|2376.43
|Huhtamaki PPL
|307.00
|1.02
|2317.85
|Polyplex Corpn
|496.40
|-0.28
|1587.49
|Jindal Poly Film
|339.35
|2.28
|1486.01
Uflex Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Uflex Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-9.13%
|-10.45%
|-0.06%
|-0.91%
|1 Month
|-14.55%
|-14.24%
|-1.68%
|-0.87%
|3 Month
|-29.26%
|-24.86%
|1.50%
|0.95%
|6 Month
|-24.09%
|-21.88%
|4.87%
|4.32%
|1 Year
|24.45%
|25.46%
|16.51%
|16.09%
|3 Year
|155.51%
|149.55%
|16.57%
|18.35%
Uflex Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|326.00
|
|350.95
|Week Low/High
|326.00
|
|373.00
|Month Low/High
|326.00
|
|398.00
|YEAR Low/High
|263.95
|
|507.00
|All TIME Low/High
|6.00
|
|507.00
