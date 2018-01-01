JUST IN
Uflex Ltd.

BSE: 500148 Sector: Industrials
NSE: UFLEX ISIN Code: INE516A01017
BSE LIVE 13:47 | 12 Mar 329.10 -14.40
(-4.19%)
OPEN

349.05

 HIGH

350.95

 LOW

326.00
NSE LIVE 13:36 | 12 Mar 333.90 -8.75
(-2.55%)
OPEN

347.75

 HIGH

350.90

 LOW

325.25
OPEN 349.05
PREVIOUS CLOSE 343.50
VOLUME 20529
52-Week high 506.75
52-Week low 263.95
P/E 17.37
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 2,376
Buy Price 327.45
Buy Qty 33.00
Sell Price 328.40
Sell Qty 50.00
About Uflex Ltd.

Uflex Ltd

Uflex Ltd, the flagship company of the Flex group is an India-based flexible packaging company. The flexible packaging business consists of multi-layer laminated rolls of plastics, paper, cloth or metal foils that are used separately or in combination for various packaging applications. The company also manufactures printing ink and adhesives. The company has four subsidiaries, namely Flex America...> More

Uflex Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   2,376
EPS - TTM () [*S] 18.95
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 17.37
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   35.00
Latest Dividend Date 20 Jul 2017
Dividend Yield (%) 1.02
Book Value / Share () [*S] 290.16
P/B Ratio () [*S] 1.13
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Uflex Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 1674.43 1495.9 11.93
Other Income 5.33 2.47 115.79
Total Income 1679.76 1498.37 12.11
Total Expenses 1480.06 1286.09 15.08
Operating Profit 199.7 212.28 -5.93
Net Profit 51.65 74.56 -30.73
Equity Capital 72.21 72.21 -
Uflex Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Essel Propack 253.80 0.61 3991.01
Uflex 329.10 -4.19 2376.43
Huhtamaki PPL 307.00 1.02 2317.85
Polyplex Corpn 496.40 -0.28 1587.49
Jindal Poly Film 339.35 2.28 1486.01
Uflex Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 44.02
Banks/FIs 1.62
FIIs 12.50
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.30
Indian Public 19.31
Custodians 0.00
Other 22.25
Uflex Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -9.13% -10.45% -0.06% -0.91%
1 Month -14.55% -14.24% -1.68% -0.87%
3 Month -29.26% -24.86% 1.50% 0.95%
6 Month -24.09% -21.88% 4.87% 4.32%
1 Year 24.45% 25.46% 16.51% 16.09%
3 Year 155.51% 149.55% 16.57% 18.35%

Uflex Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 326.00
350.95
Week Low/High 326.00
373.00
Month Low/High 326.00
398.00
YEAR Low/High 263.95
507.00
All TIME Low/High 6.00
507.00

