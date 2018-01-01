JUST IN
Ugar Sugar Works Ltd.

BSE: 530363 Sector: Agri and agri inputs
NSE: UGARSUGAR ISIN Code: INE071E01023
BSE 15:53 | 12 Mar 17.60 -0.25
(-1.40%)
OPEN

18.40

 HIGH

18.40

 LOW

16.90
NSE 15:28 | 12 Mar 17.65 -0.25
(-1.40%)
OPEN

18.00

 HIGH

18.40

 LOW

16.55
About Ugar Sugar Works Ltd.

Ugar Sugar Works Ltd

Ugar Sugar Works (USWL) was incorporated in 1939. This Company was promoted by S S Shirgaokar and R V Shirgaokar. The company produces sugar at its plant in Belgaum district, Karnataka. USWL has diversified into power co-generation and distilleries. It has set up a 45,000-ltr unit to produce rectified spirit. USWL also has thought of cogenerating power however the project was delayed due to un...> More

Ugar Sugar Works Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   198
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   1
Latest Dividend (%)   20.00
Latest Dividend Date 14 Sep 2017
Dividend Yield (%) 1.12
Book Value / Share () [*S] 3.94
P/B Ratio () [*S] 4.47
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Ugar Sugar Works Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 125.46 169.66 -26.05
Other Income 0.75 1.43 -47.55
Total Income 126.21 171.08 -26.23
Total Expenses 112.98 131.09 -13.81
Operating Profit 13.22 40 -66.95
Net Profit 2.73 27.74 -90.16
Equity Capital 11.25 11.25 -
> More on Ugar Sugar Works Ltd Financials Results

Ugar Sugar Works Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
KCP Sugar &Inds. 25.35 1.60 287.47
Sakthi Sugars 16.95 -1.17 201.45
Mawana Sugars 51.25 7.56 200.49
Ugar Sugar Works 17.60 -1.40 198.00
Magadh Sugar 137.45 1.29 138.41
Ponni Sug.Erode 155.05 -2.15 133.34
KM Sugar Mills 11.28 -2.25 103.78
> More on Ugar Sugar Works Ltd Peer Group

Ugar Sugar Works Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 44.98
Banks/FIs 0.09
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 49.14
Custodians 0.00
Other 5.53
> More on Ugar Sugar Works Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Ugar Sugar Works Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -9.74% -9.49% 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -21.95% -21.56% -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month -41.53% -44.06% 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month -24.63% -22.08% 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year -49.13% -48.77% 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year 101.14% 100.57% 17.24% 19.01%

Ugar Sugar Works Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 16.90
18.40
Week Low/High 15.60
20.00
Month Low/High 15.60
23.00
YEAR Low/High 15.60
38.00
All TIME Low/High 0.86
73.00

Quick Links for Ugar Sugar Works: