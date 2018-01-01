Ugar Sugar Works Ltd

Ugar Sugar Works (USWL) was incorporated in 1939. This Company was promoted by S S Shirgaokar and R V Shirgaokar. The company produces sugar at its plant in Belgaum district, Karnataka. USWL has diversified into power co-generation and distilleries. It has set up a 45,000-ltr unit to produce rectified spirit. USWL also has thought of cogenerating power however the project was delayed due to un...> More