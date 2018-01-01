Ugar Sugar Works Ltd.
|BSE: 530363
|Sector: Agri and agri inputs
|NSE: UGARSUGAR
|ISIN Code: INE071E01023
|BSE 15:53 | 12 Mar
|17.60
|
-0.25
(-1.40%)
|
OPEN
18.40
|
HIGH
18.40
|
LOW
16.90
|NSE 15:28 | 12 Mar
|17.65
|
-0.25
(-1.40%)
|
OPEN
18.00
|
HIGH
18.40
|
LOW
16.55
|OPEN
|18.40
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|17.85
|VOLUME
|105730
|52-Week high
|37.70
|52-Week low
|15.60
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|198
|Buy Price
|17.60
|Buy Qty
|1050.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
About Ugar Sugar Works Ltd.
Ugar Sugar Works (USWL) was incorporated in 1939. This Company was promoted by S S Shirgaokar and R V Shirgaokar. The company produces sugar at its plant in Belgaum district, Karnataka. USWL has diversified into power co-generation and distilleries. It has set up a 45,000-ltr unit to produce rectified spirit. USWL also has thought of cogenerating power however the project was delayed due to un...> More
Ugar Sugar Works Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|198
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|-
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|-
|Face Value
|()
|1
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|20.00
|Latest Dividend Date
|14 Sep 2017
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|1.12
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|3.94
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|4.47
Announcement
-
-
The Ugar Sugar Works Limited - Reply to Clarification- Financial results
-
The Ugar Sugar Works Limited - Clarification - Financial Results
-
Submission Of Un-Audited Financial Result For The Quarter Ended 31St
December 2017.
-
-
Ugar Sugar Works Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|125.46
|169.66
|-26.05
|Other Income
|0.75
|1.43
|-47.55
|Total Income
|126.21
|171.08
|-26.23
|Total Expenses
|112.98
|131.09
|-13.81
|Operating Profit
|13.22
|40
|-66.95
|Net Profit
|2.73
|27.74
|-90.16
|Equity Capital
|11.25
|11.25
|-
Ugar Sugar Works Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|KCP Sugar &Inds.
|25.35
|1.60
|287.47
|Sakthi Sugars
|16.95
|-1.17
|201.45
|Mawana Sugars
|51.25
|7.56
|200.49
|Ugar Sugar Works
|17.60
|-1.40
|198.00
|Magadh Sugar
|137.45
|1.29
|138.41
|Ponni Sug.Erode
|155.05
|-2.15
|133.34
|KM Sugar Mills
|11.28
|-2.25
|103.78
Ugar Sugar Works Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Ugar Sugar Works Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-9.74%
|-9.49%
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-21.95%
|-21.56%
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|-41.53%
|-44.06%
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|-24.63%
|-22.08%
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|-49.13%
|-48.77%
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|101.14%
|100.57%
|17.24%
|19.01%
Ugar Sugar Works Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|16.90
|
|18.40
|Week Low/High
|15.60
|
|20.00
|Month Low/High
|15.60
|
|23.00
|YEAR Low/High
|15.60
|
|38.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.86
|
|73.00
