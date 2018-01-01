United Spirits Ltd.
|BSE: 532432
|Sector: Consumer
|NSE: MCDOWELL-N
|ISIN Code: INE854D01016
|BSE 15:58 | 12 Mar
|3137.15
|
163.50
(5.50%)
|
OPEN
3150.00
|
HIGH
3162.60
|
LOW
3066.05
|NSE 15:28 | 12 Mar
|3134.10
|
155.85
(5.23%)
|
OPEN
3065.00
|
HIGH
3163.00
|
LOW
3065.00
About United Spirits Ltd.
United Spirits Ltd is the Second largest spirits company in the world by volume and is a subsidiary of Diageo plc The company is engaged in the business of manufacture purchase and sale of beverage alcohol (spirits and wines) including through tie-up units/ brand franchises. They operate in two geographic segments: India and outside India. The India segment is engaged in the business of manufactur...> More
United Spirits Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|45,592
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|38.24
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|82.04
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|25.00
|Latest Dividend Date
|16 Sep 2013
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|147.82
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|21.22
News
-
USL faces headwind as concerns over GST on extra neutral alcohol remain
-
Regulatory hangover continues to take toll on United Spirits in Q3
-
Liquor stocks trade lower; United Spirits down 9% post Q3 results
-
United Spirits Q3 profit slips 9% to Rs 1.3 bn on the back of market change
-
Nifty outlook and top trading calls for today's trade: Sacchitanand Uttekar
Announcement
-
Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Diversification / Disinvestment
-
-
-
-
-
Un-Audited Financial Results Of The Company For The Quarter And Nine Months Ended December 31 2017
United Spirits Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|2263.3
|2455.3
|-7.82
|Other Income
|23.6
|34.6
|-31.79
|Total Income
|2286.9
|2489.9
|-8.15
|Total Expenses
|2003.6
|2160.7
|-7.27
|Operating Profit
|283.3
|329.2
|-13.94
|Net Profit
|134.7
|147.7
|-8.8
|Equity Capital
|145.3
|145.3
|-
United Spirits Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|United Spirits
|3137.15
|5.50
|45592.20
|United Breweries
|1031.70
|1.65
|27278.15
|Radico Khaitan
|332.80
|3.18
|4436.22
|G M Breweries
|899.60
|1.55
|1315.22
United Spirits Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
United Spirits Ltd - Research Reports
|Date
|Broker
|Action
|Price
|Report
|31/05
|HDFC Securities
|Neutral
|2267
|Details
|06/06
|Motilal Oswal
|Buy
|2474
|Details
|04/05
|Motilal Oswal
|Buy
|2471
|Details
United Spirits Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-1.63%
|-3.41%
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-3.78%
|-1.88%
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|-7.51%
|-8.38%
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|20.48%
|23.58%
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|41.92%
|41.33%
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|-11.33%
|-14.05%
|17.24%
|19.01%
United Spirits Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|3066.05
|
|3162.60
|Week Low/High
|2961.65
|
|3234.00
|Month Low/High
|2961.65
|
|3370.00
|YEAR Low/High
|1831.25
|
|4003.00
|All TIME Low/High
|28.25
|
|4080.00
