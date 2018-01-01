JUST IN
United Spirits Ltd.

BSE: 532432 Sector: Consumer
NSE: MCDOWELL-N ISIN Code: INE854D01016
BSE 15:58 | 12 Mar 3137.15 163.50
(5.50%)
OPEN

3150.00

 HIGH

3162.60

 LOW

3066.05
NSE 15:28 | 12 Mar 3134.10 155.85
(5.23%)
OPEN

3065.00

 HIGH

3163.00

 LOW

3065.00
OPEN 3150.00
PREVIOUS CLOSE 2973.65
VOLUME 49146
52-Week high 4003.45
52-Week low 1831.25
P/E 82.04
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 45,592
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
About United Spirits Ltd.

United Spirits Ltd

United Spirits Ltd is the Second largest spirits company in the world by volume and is a subsidiary of Diageo plc The company is engaged in the business of manufacture purchase and sale of beverage alcohol (spirits and wines) including through tie-up units/ brand franchises. They operate in two geographic segments: India and outside India. The India segment is engaged in the business of manufactur...> More

United Spirits Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   45,592
EPS - TTM () [*S] 38.24
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 82.04
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   25.00
Latest Dividend Date 16 Sep 2013
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 147.82
P/B Ratio () [*S] 21.22
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

News

Announcement

United Spirits Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 2263.3 2455.3 -7.82
Other Income 23.6 34.6 -31.79
Total Income 2286.9 2489.9 -8.15
Total Expenses 2003.6 2160.7 -7.27
Operating Profit 283.3 329.2 -13.94
Net Profit 134.7 147.7 -8.8
Equity Capital 145.3 145.3 -
> More on United Spirits Ltd Financials Results

United Spirits Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
United Spirits 3137.15 5.50 45592.20
United Breweries 1031.70 1.65 27278.15
Radico Khaitan 332.80 3.18 4436.22
G M Breweries 899.60 1.55 1315.22
> More on United Spirits Ltd Peer Group

United Spirits Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 58.48
Banks/FIs 0.04
FIIs 23.25
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 4.25
Indian Public 7.78
Custodians 0.00
Other 6.15
> More on United Spirits Ltd Share Holding Pattern

United Spirits Ltd - Research Reports

Date Broker Action Price Report
31/05 HDFC Securities Neutral 2267 PDF IconDetails
06/06 Motilal Oswal Buy 2474 PDF IconDetails
04/05 Motilal Oswal Buy 2471 PDF IconDetails
> More on United Spirits Ltd Research Reports

United Spirits Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -1.63% -3.41% 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -3.78% -1.88% -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month -7.51% -8.38% 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month 20.48% 23.58% 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year 41.92% 41.33% 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year -11.33% -14.05% 17.24% 19.01%

United Spirits Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 3066.05
3162.60
Week Low/High 2961.65
3234.00
Month Low/High 2961.65
3370.00
YEAR Low/High 1831.25
4003.00
All TIME Low/High 28.25
4080.00

