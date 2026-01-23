Dividend stocks: Wipro, Persistent Systems, 18 others go ex-date next week
Here is the complete list of stocks that will trade ex-dividend next week, along with their announcement details and record dates
SI Reporter New Delhi
Listen to This Article
Investors looking to pocket passive income from their investments may keep an eye on the shares of Wipro, Ksolves India, Persistent Systems, SRF, United Spirits and 15 other companies, as they have announced dividend rewards for their shareholders.
Other key companies in the list include KEI Industries, K.P. Energy, KPI Green Energy, IIFL Finance, Jindal Stainless, Orient Electric, Zensar Technologies, Computer Age Management Services, Siemens Energy India, Godrej Consumer Products, and Mastek.
BSE data suggests that shares of these companies are set to trade ex-dividend next week, from Tuesday, January 27, 2026, to Friday, January 30, 2026. The Indian stock markets will remain closed on Monday, January 26, on account of Republic Day.
Notably, the ex-date refers to the date when a stock starts trading without the entitlement to dividend payouts. Investors who wish to receive the dividend must therefore own the stock before the ex-date. The record date, on the other hand, is when the company finalises the list of eligible shareholders for the dividend payout.
Among the companies listed, Persistent Systems has announced the highest dividend reward for its shareholders. The company informed the exchanges that its board has decided to pay an interim dividend of ₹22 per share. The record date has been set as January 27, 2026, to determine shareholder eligibility for the dividend.
Also Read
Wendt (India) follows with a dividend announcement of ₹20 per share, with the record date fixed on January 28, 2026.
Further, Wipro has decided to reward its shareholders with an interim dividend of ₹6 per share. The company has also set the record date as January 27, 2026, to ascertain shareholders’ eligibility for the dividend payout.
Here is the complete list of stocks that will trade ex-dividend next week, along with their announcement details and record dates:
\ (Source: BSE)
Meanwhile, the boards of directors of Godrej Consumer Products and Innova Captab are set to meet today to consider the interim dividend for their shareholders, according to the exchange filings submitted by these companies.
More From This Section
Topics : Buzzing stocks Dividend yield stocks dividend income Stocks in focus Wipro Persistent Systems share market Markets
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Jan 23 2026 | 1:52 PM IST