Dividend stocks: Wipro, Persistent Systems, 18 others go ex-date next week

Here is the complete list of stocks that will trade ex-dividend next week, along with their announcement details and record dates

Dividend stocks

Last Updated : Jan 23 2026 | 2:03 PM IST

Investors looking to pocket passive income from their investments may keep an eye on the shares of Wipro, Ksolves India, Persistent Systems, SRF, United Spirits and 15 other companies, as they have announced dividend rewards for their shareholders.
 
Other key companies in the list include KEI Industries, K.P. Energy, KPI Green Energy, IIFL Finance, Jindal Stainless, Orient Electric, Zensar Technologies, Computer Age Management Services, Siemens Energy India, Godrej Consumer Products, and Mastek.
 
BSE data suggests that shares of these companies are set to trade ex-dividend next week, from Tuesday, January 27, 2026, to Friday, January 30, 2026. The Indian stock markets will remain closed on Monday, January 26, on account of Republic Day.
 
 
Notably, the ex-date refers to the date when a stock starts trading without the entitlement to dividend payouts. Investors who wish to receive the dividend must therefore own the stock before the ex-date. The record date, on the other hand, is when the company finalises the list of eligible shareholders for the dividend payout.
 
Among the companies listed, Persistent Systems has announced the highest dividend reward for its shareholders. The company informed the exchanges that its board has decided to pay an interim dividend of ₹22 per share. The record date has been set as January 27, 2026, to determine shareholder eligibility for the dividend.

Wendt (India) follows with a dividend announcement of ₹20 per share, with the record date fixed on January 28, 2026.
 
Further, Wipro has decided to reward its shareholders with an interim dividend of ₹6 per share. The company has also set the record date as January 27, 2026, to ascertain shareholders’ eligibility for the dividend payout.

Here is the complete list of stocks that will trade ex-dividend next week, along with their announcement details and record dates:

Company Ex-date Purpose Record date
Ksolves India Jan 27, 2026 Interim Dividend - ₹5 Jan 27, 2026
Persistent Systems Jan 27, 2026 Interim Dividend - ₹22 Jan 27, 2026
SRF Jan 27, 2026 Interim Dividend - ₹5 Jan 27, 2026
United Spirits Jan 27, 2026 Interim Dividend - ₹6 Jan 27, 2026
Wipro Jan 27, 2026 Interim Dividend - ₹6 Jan 27, 2026
KEI Industries Jan 28, 2026 Interim Dividend - ₹4.5000 Jan 28, 2026
K.P. Energy Jan 28, 2026 Interim Dividend - ₹0.2000 Jan 28, 2026
KPI Green Energy Jan 28, 2026 Interim Dividend - ₹0.2000 Jan 28, 2026
Wendt (India) Jan 28, 2026 Interim Dividend - ₹20 Jan 28, 2026
Automobile Corporation of Goa Jan 29, 2026 Interim Dividend - ₹5 Jan 29, 2026
IIFL Finance Jan 29, 2026 Interim Dividend - ₹4 Jan 29, 2026
Jindal Stainless Jan 29, 2026 Interim Dividend - ₹1 Jan 29, 2026
Orient Electric Jan 29, 2026 Interim Dividend - ₹0.7500 Jan 29, 2026
Shanthi Gears Jan 29, 2026 Interim Dividend - ₹3 Jan 29, 2026
Zensar Technologies Jan 29, 2026 Interim Dividend - ₹2.40 Jan 29, 2026
Computer Age Management Services Jan 30, 2026 Interim Dividend - ₹3.5000 Jan 30, 2026
Siemens Energy India Jan 30, 2026 Final Dividend - ₹4 Jan 30, 2026
Godrej Consumer Products Jan 30, 2026 Interim Dividend Jan 30, 2026
Innova Captab Jan 30, 2026 Interim Dividend Jan 30, 2026
Mastek Jan 30, 2026 Interim Dividend - ₹8 Jan 30, 2026
\  (Source: BSE) 
Meanwhile, the boards of directors of Godrej Consumer Products and Innova Captab are set to meet today to consider the interim dividend for their shareholders, according to the exchange filings submitted by these companies.
 

First Published: Jan 23 2026 | 1:52 PM IST

