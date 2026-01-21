United Spirits upbeat on price-mix support despite Maharashtra volume hit

How has the Maharashtra disruption affected United Spirits’ national price mix?

Further, USL, during its analyst call for the October–December quarter (Q3FY26), noted the current disruption in Maharashtra has, on the contrary, improved the national price mix, as the impact has been concentrated in popular and lower-prestige segments.

“We believe our historically stated price mix range is sustainable at the higher end till the Maharashtra volume headwinds continue and at the lower end once that headwind falls off,” said Pradeep Jain, executive director and chief financial officer, Diageo.

What trends is Diageo seeing across its portfolio segments?

Praveen Someshwar, chief executive officer and managing director, Diageo, noted: “The top end of our portfolio is showing green shoots, and the adverse volume impact in Maharashtra is largely at the lower end, which mathematically flips the national mix.”

For the quarter, United Spirits reported a price mix of about 10 per cent, on the back of growth in prestige and above (P&A) brands, coupled with volume pressure in Maharashtra following the rollout of competitively priced MML products.

What factors are supporting a recovery in consumption trends?

USL said consumption trends showed early signs of recovery, particularly at the premium end. The company pointed to GST reductions, income-tax slab rationalisation in early 2025, and a normal monsoon as factors supporting discretionary spending.

However, Someshwar cautioned that uncertainty around the job market and geopolitical developments remains. “We remain cautiously optimistic for the wedding season and the next couple of quarters,” he said.

Why does Maharashtra remain a key challenge for United Spirits?

Maharashtra remains the single largest challenge for the Bengaluru-headquartered liquor manufacturer, with MML products gaining traction through aggressive pricing, sampling and distribution. The company said industry associations are engaging with policymakers to ensure a level playing field in the near to medium term.

How are individual brands performing across segments?

USL also highlighted that in the upper prestige segment, Signature delivered double-digit festive growth, strengthening category salience. Royal Challenge sharpened cultural relevance in mid-prestige by expanding to pocket-pack formats, continuing to outpace the category.

McDowell’s scaled pocket packs in Maharashtra, with a national rollout planned over the next two to three quarters. On the luxury front, Godawan sustained strong traction through curated experiences, while Johnnie Walker deepened its cultural footprint through campaigns and music partnerships. Don Julio crossed ₹100 crore in net sales volume (NSV) in the first nine months, becoming the company’s fastest innovation brand to do so.

What is the outlook on costs and investments?

On the expenses front, commodity costs, which are incurred while procuring raw materials, bottling and other operational efficiencies, remained largely stable, with Scotch being the only structurally inflationary input. Expenses linked to Scotch are expected to ease with the proposed India–UK free trade agreement (FTA), the company said.