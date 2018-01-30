JUST IN
Zensar Technologies Ltd.

BSE: 504067 Sector: IT
NSE: ZENSARTECH ISIN Code: INE520A01019
BSE LIVE 14:13 | 12 Mar 893.00 9.70
(1.10%)
OPEN

897.65

 HIGH

902.50

 LOW

887.65
NSE LIVE 14:06 | 12 Mar 892.00 2.30
(0.26%)
OPEN

889.70

 HIGH

905.95

 LOW

886.90
About Zensar Technologies Ltd.

Zensar Technologies Ltd

Incorporated in Mar.'83 as International Computers and Tabulators Indian Manufacturing Company, was established in technical and financial collaboration with International Computers, UK. It was promoted by its foreign collaborators ICL, UK; Fujitsu, Japan; and Northern Telecom, Canada. The company manufactures and markets computer hardware and software. Its chief products are digital computer ...> More

Zensar Technologies Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   4,017
EPS - TTM () [*S] 34.41
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 25.95
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   50.00
Latest Dividend Date 30 Jan 2018
Dividend Yield (%) 1.35
Book Value / Share () [*S] 263.49
P/B Ratio () [*S] 3.39
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Zensar Technologies Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 793.76 786.54 0.92
Other Income 6.47 20.04 -67.71
Total Income 800.23 806.58 -0.79
Total Expenses 688.31 678.01 1.52
Operating Profit 111.92 128.57 -12.95
Net Profit 60.17 80.15 -24.93
Equity Capital 44.98 44.8 -
Zensar Technologies Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
eClerx Services 1350.60 -2.21 5391.59
Polaris Consulta 472.00 0.17 4851.22
KPIT Tech. 216.60 3.24 4277.85
Zensar Tech. 893.00 1.10 4016.71
Firstsour.Solu. 49.00 0.82 3362.53
Sonata Software 314.80 -1.52 3311.70
Take Solutions 170.30 3.09 2268.40
Zensar Technologies Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 48.89
Banks/FIs 0.02
FIIs 6.10
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 1.84
Indian Public 8.25
Custodians 0.00
Other 25.05
Zensar Technologies Ltd - Research Reports

Date Broker Action Price Report
27/04 HDFC Securities Buy 839 PDF IconDetails
26/04 Motilal Oswal Buy 835 PDF IconDetails
25/01 Motilal Oswal Buy 912 PDF IconDetails
08/09 Motilal Oswal Buy 1005 PDF IconDetails
22/07 Motilal Oswal Buy 988 PDF IconDetails
Zensar Technologies Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -0.50% 0.13% 0.00% -0.98%
1 Month -4.38% -4.77% -1.61% -0.95%
3 Month 6.44% 6.55% 1.56% 0.88%
6 Month 12.95% 11.47% 4.94% 4.24%
1 Year -3.80% -3.53% 16.59% 16.00%
3 Year 35.86% 31.49% 16.65% 18.26%

Zensar Technologies Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 887.65
902.50
Week Low/High 858.15
913.00
Month Low/High 729.90
950.00
YEAR Low/High 729.90
1000.00
All TIME Low/High 4.68
1136.00

