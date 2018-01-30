You are here » Home
Zensar Technologies Ltd.
|BSE: 504067
|Sector: IT
|NSE: ZENSARTECH
|ISIN Code: INE520A01019
|
About Zensar Technologies Ltd.
Zensar Technologies Ltd
Incorporated in Mar.'83 as International Computers and Tabulators Indian Manufacturing Company, was established in technical and financial collaboration with International Computers, UK. It was promoted by its foreign collaborators ICL, UK; Fujitsu, Japan; and Northern Telecom, Canada.
The company manufactures and markets computer hardware and software. Its chief products are digital computer ...> More
Zensar Technologies Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Zensar Technologies Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|793.76
|786.54
|0.92
|Other Income
|6.47
|20.04
|-67.71
|Total Income
|800.23
|806.58
|-0.79
|Total Expenses
|688.31
|678.01
|1.52
|Operating Profit
|111.92
|128.57
|-12.95
|Net Profit
|60.17
|80.15
|-24.93
|Equity Capital
|44.98
|44.8
| -
Zensar Technologies Ltd - Peer Group
Zensar Technologies Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Zensar Technologies Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-0.50%
|0.13%
|0.00%
|-0.98%
|1 Month
|-4.38%
|-4.77%
|-1.61%
|-0.95%
|3 Month
|6.44%
|6.55%
|1.56%
|0.88%
|6 Month
|12.95%
|11.47%
|4.94%
|4.24%
|1 Year
|-3.80%
|-3.53%
|16.59%
|16.00%
|3 Year
|35.86%
|31.49%
|16.65%
|18.26%
Zensar Technologies Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|887.65
|
|902.50
|Week Low/High
|858.15
|
|913.00
|Month Low/High
|729.90
|
|950.00
|YEAR Low/High
|729.90
|
|1000.00
|All TIME Low/High
|4.68
|
|1136.00
Quick Links for Zensar Technologies: