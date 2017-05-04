Punj Lloyd & Israel's IWI open small arms production plant in MP

Ltd (through its wholly-owned subsidiary Industries Limited) and its JV partner (IWI) has inaugurated the country's first private sector manufacturing plant at Malanpur in Madhya Pradesh. The JV company, Raksha Systems Pvt Ltd, will manufacture in the plant for the Indian forces and also for exports.

“This is the first opportunity for the country to get its own 'Made in India' The need of the hour is to replace the country's weapons with sophisticated and high precision products and Raksha Systems is the answer to the country's immediate need. These are tried and tested battle proven products already being used within the country. It is the first time in India that we are coming together with the complete technology to manufacture these products as Made in India,” commented Atul Punj, chairman,

Known for executing infrastructure projects, diversified into sector by setting up a manufacturing unit at Malanpur with an estimated investment of Rs 200 crore for fabrication and assembly facility for systems, primarily For this, it had formed a JV with (IWI), a part of SK Group that manufactures innovative small arm systems.

Samy Katsav, chairman, SK Group, said, "Through this collaboration, we offer the combination of battle proven combat technology of and the proficiency of a renowned Indian business partner. I am extremely upbeat about the opportunities in the sector and confident of contributing to the Make in India programme."

designs and develops technologically advanced systems for military, homeland security and commercial agencies worldwide. product ranges are deployed in close collaboration with the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), seeking technological innovation, manufacturing excellence and outstanding performance.

"Israel's Ministry of fully and wholeheartedly supports this cooperation and will continue to support the transfer of technology and information also in the future, for the betterment of improved advanced tools. Israel and India consider their defense industry cooperation as a monumental step forward, towards a future of immense potential," said Michel Ben-Baruch, head of SIBAT, Israel Ministry of