Schneider Electric to supply equipment for 2.5 GW solar capacity in 2017

The energy management & automation company Schneider Electric
India, which has powered more than 2 Giga watts (GW) of solar
capacity in India, will supply its equipment for 2.5 GW solar
capacity in 2017. The company has been supplying its range of inverters, transformers and other medium-voltage equipment for solar
projects across India under the Jawaharlal Nehru National Solar
Mission (JNNSM) & other schemes. “India’s cumulative solar
capacity has crossed 10,000 MW, 20 percent of which is flowing through Schneider Electric’s equipment,” said the company in a press statement.
By March 2017, the company plans to supply and commission equipment for another 500 MW solar
projects, increasing its share of total capacity to 2.5 GW. The company is currently working on solar
projects located in the states of Punjab, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Odisha, Bihar, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka.
Schneider Electric Solar
presence in the sector has grown over 50 percent in last one year. In 2016 alone, the company supplied equipment for more than 500 MW of solar
capacity, as against 1.5 GW in last four years. This has been due to the rapid growth in the sector given the Government’s commitment to achieving a target of 100 GW of solar
power by 2022 and its focus on clean sources of energy and reducing carbon emissions.
“We are on the verge of contributing 25 percent of the total installed solar
capacity in India. Our share as well as contribution to India’s solar
sector is only going to increase given the rapid growth witnessed by the sector on the back of the 100 GW target to be achieved by 2022,” Anurag Garg, vice president, solar
business, Schneider Electric
India.
He added, “As India embarks on an aggressive capacity addition, the supply chain needs to stand up to the challenge and tick all the relevant boxes. We are happy to be a part of this stupendous growth and are strongly committed to help the government achieve its commitments towards clean energy.”
With its expertise in solar
power conversion and energy management, Schneider Electric
offers a complete solution for photovoltaic integration and connection including power conversion (inverters, transformers and switchgear), electrical distribution, monitoring, supervision and technical support.
Currently, company is supplying solar
equipment and products from four plants, namely at Bengaluru, Vadodara, Kolkata & Hyderabad, where it manufacturers solar
equipment such as solar
inverters, ring main units upto 33kV, inverter Trafo, power Trafo, medium voltage HT panels upto 33kV, and charge controllers.
