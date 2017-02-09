TRENDING ON BS
You are here: Home » B2B Connect » B2B - Manufacturing Industry » News on Manufacturing Industry

Lubrizol LifeSciences adds new compounding capabilities
Business Standard

A COMMERCIAL FEATURE

What's this ?

Commercial Feature is a Business Standard Digital Marketing Initiative.

The Editorial/Content team at Business Standard has not contributed to writing or editing these articles.

For further information, please write to assist@bsmail.in

Schneider Electric to supply equipment for 2.5 GW solar capacity in 2017

With India targeting 100 GW solar power by 2022, demand for equipment to witness rapid growth

BS B2B Bureau  |  New Delhi 

Schneider Electric to supply equipment for 2.5 GW solar capacity in 2017

The energy management & automation company Schneider Electric India, which has powered more than 2 Giga watts (GW) of solar capacity in India, will supply its equipment for 2.5 GW solar capacity in 2017. The company has been supplying its range of inverters, transformers and other medium-voltage equipment for solar projects across India under the Jawaharlal Nehru National Solar Mission (JNNSM) & other schemes. “India’s cumulative solar capacity has crossed 10,000 MW, 20 percent of which is flowing through Schneider Electric’s equipment,” said the company in a press statement. 

By March 2017, the company plans to supply and commission equipment for another 500 MW solar projects, increasing its share of total capacity to 2.5 GW. The company is currently working on solar projects located in the states of Punjab, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Odisha, Bihar, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka. 

Schneider Electric Solar presence in the sector has grown over 50 percent in last one year. In 2016 alone, the company supplied equipment for more than 500 MW of solar capacity, as against 1.5 GW in last four years. This has been due to the rapid growth in the sector given the Government’s commitment to achieving a target of 100 GW of solar power by 2022 and its focus on clean sources of energy and reducing carbon emissions. 

“We are on the verge of contributing 25 percent of the total installed solar capacity in India. Our share as well as contribution to India’s solar sector is only going to increase given the rapid growth witnessed by the sector on the back of the 100 GW target to be achieved by 2022,” Anurag Garg, vice president, solar business, Schneider Electric India.

He added, “As India embarks on an aggressive capacity addition, the supply chain needs to stand up to the challenge and tick all the relevant boxes. We are happy to be a part of this stupendous growth and are strongly committed to help the government achieve its commitments towards clean energy.”

With its expertise in solar power conversion and energy management, Schneider Electric offers a complete solution for photovoltaic integration and connection including power conversion (inverters, transformers and switchgear), electrical distribution, monitoring, supervision and technical support. 

Currently, company is supplying solar equipment and products from four plants, namely at Bengaluru, Vadodara, Kolkata & Hyderabad, where it manufacturers solar equipment such as solar inverters, ring main units upto 33kV, inverter Trafo, power Trafo, medium voltage HT panels upto 33kV, and charge controllers. 

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements

Schneider Electric to supply equipment for 2.5 GW solar capacity in 2017

With India targeting 100 GW solar power by 2022, demand for equipment to witness rapid growth

With India targeting 100 GW solar power by 2022, demand for equipment to witness rapid growth
The energy management & automation company Schneider Electric India, which has powered more than 2 Giga watts (GW) of solar capacity in India, will supply its equipment for 2.5 GW solar capacity in 2017. The company has been supplying its range of inverters, transformers and other medium-voltage equipment for solar projects across India under the Jawaharlal Nehru National Solar Mission (JNNSM) & other schemes. “India’s cumulative solar capacity has crossed 10,000 MW, 20 percent of which is flowing through Schneider Electric’s equipment,” said the company in a press statement. 

By March 2017, the company plans to supply and commission equipment for another 500 MW solar projects, increasing its share of total capacity to 2.5 GW. The company is currently working on solar projects located in the states of Punjab, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Odisha, Bihar, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka. 

Schneider Electric Solar presence in the sector has grown over 50 percent in last one year. In 2016 alone, the company supplied equipment for more than 500 MW of solar capacity, as against 1.5 GW in last four years. This has been due to the rapid growth in the sector given the Government’s commitment to achieving a target of 100 GW of solar power by 2022 and its focus on clean sources of energy and reducing carbon emissions. 

“We are on the verge of contributing 25 percent of the total installed solar capacity in India. Our share as well as contribution to India’s solar sector is only going to increase given the rapid growth witnessed by the sector on the back of the 100 GW target to be achieved by 2022,” Anurag Garg, vice president, solar business, Schneider Electric India.

He added, “As India embarks on an aggressive capacity addition, the supply chain needs to stand up to the challenge and tick all the relevant boxes. We are happy to be a part of this stupendous growth and are strongly committed to help the government achieve its commitments towards clean energy.”

With its expertise in solar power conversion and energy management, Schneider Electric offers a complete solution for photovoltaic integration and connection including power conversion (inverters, transformers and switchgear), electrical distribution, monitoring, supervision and technical support. 

Currently, company is supplying solar equipment and products from four plants, namely at Bengaluru, Vadodara, Kolkata & Hyderabad, where it manufacturers solar equipment such as solar inverters, ring main units upto 33kV, inverter Trafo, power Trafo, medium voltage HT panels upto 33kV, and charge controllers. 

 image
Business Standard
177 22

Subscribe to the Business Standard b2b Connect Newsletters and stay updated with latest news, features, events and more in key industries

Select one or more industry newsletters

Chemical
 
Plastic & Polymers
 
Pharma
 
Manufacturing
 
Hospitality
 
All of the above
 
 
 
Submit
 

Schneider Electric to supply equipment for 2.5 GW solar capacity in 2017

With India targeting 100 GW solar power by 2022, demand for equipment to witness rapid growth

The energy management & automation company Schneider Electric India, which has powered more than 2 Giga watts (GW) of solar capacity in India, will supply its equipment for 2.5 GW solar capacity in 2017. The company has been supplying its range of inverters, transformers and other medium-voltage equipment for solar projects across India under the Jawaharlal Nehru National Solar Mission (JNNSM) & other schemes. “India’s cumulative solar capacity has crossed 10,000 MW, 20 percent of which is flowing through Schneider Electric’s equipment,” said the company in a press statement. 

By March 2017, the company plans to supply and commission equipment for another 500 MW solar projects, increasing its share of total capacity to 2.5 GW. The company is currently working on solar projects located in the states of Punjab, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Odisha, Bihar, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka. 

Schneider Electric Solar presence in the sector has grown over 50 percent in last one year. In 2016 alone, the company supplied equipment for more than 500 MW of solar capacity, as against 1.5 GW in last four years. This has been due to the rapid growth in the sector given the Government’s commitment to achieving a target of 100 GW of solar power by 2022 and its focus on clean sources of energy and reducing carbon emissions. 

“We are on the verge of contributing 25 percent of the total installed solar capacity in India. Our share as well as contribution to India’s solar sector is only going to increase given the rapid growth witnessed by the sector on the back of the 100 GW target to be achieved by 2022,” Anurag Garg, vice president, solar business, Schneider Electric India.

He added, “As India embarks on an aggressive capacity addition, the supply chain needs to stand up to the challenge and tick all the relevant boxes. We are happy to be a part of this stupendous growth and are strongly committed to help the government achieve its commitments towards clean energy.”

With its expertise in solar power conversion and energy management, Schneider Electric offers a complete solution for photovoltaic integration and connection including power conversion (inverters, transformers and switchgear), electrical distribution, monitoring, supervision and technical support. 

Currently, company is supplying solar equipment and products from four plants, namely at Bengaluru, Vadodara, Kolkata & Hyderabad, where it manufacturers solar equipment such as solar inverters, ring main units upto 33kV, inverter Trafo, power Trafo, medium voltage HT panels upto 33kV, and charge controllers. 

image
Business Standard
177 22