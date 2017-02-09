Schneider Electric to supply equipment for 2.5 GW solar capacity in 2017

The energy management & automation company India, which has powered more than 2 Giga watts (GW) of capacity in India, will supply its equipment for 2.5 GW capacity in 2017. The company has been supplying its range of inverters, transformers and other medium-voltage equipment for projects across India under the Jawaharlal Nehru National Mission (JNNSM) & other schemes. “India’s cumulative capacity has crossed 10,000 MW, 20 percent of which is flowing through Schneider Electric’s equipment,” said the company in a press statement.

By March 2017, the company plans to supply and commission equipment for another 500 MW projects, increasing its share of total capacity to 2.5 GW. The company is currently working on projects located in the states of Punjab, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Odisha, Bihar, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka.

presence in the sector has grown over 50 percent in last one year. In 2016 alone, the company supplied equipment for more than 500 MW of capacity, as against 1.5 GW in last four years. This has been due to the rapid growth in the sector given the Government’s commitment to achieving a target of 100 GW of power by 2022 and its focus on clean sources of energy and reducing carbon emissions.

“We are on the verge of contributing 25 percent of the total installed capacity in India. Our share as well as contribution to India’s sector is only going to increase given the rapid growth witnessed by the sector on the back of the 100 GW target to be achieved by 2022,” Anurag Garg, vice president, business, India.

He added, “As India embarks on an aggressive capacity addition, the supply chain needs to stand up to the challenge and tick all the relevant boxes. We are happy to be a part of this stupendous growth and are strongly committed to help the government achieve its commitments towards clean energy.”

With its expertise in power conversion and energy management, offers a complete solution for photovoltaic integration and connection including power conversion (inverters, transformers and switchgear), electrical distribution, monitoring, supervision and technical support.

Currently, company is supplying equipment and products from four plants, namely at Bengaluru, Vadodara, Kolkata & Hyderabad, where it manufacturers equipment such as inverters, ring main units upto 33kV, inverter Trafo, power Trafo, medium voltage HT panels upto 33kV, and charge controllers.