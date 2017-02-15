TRENDING ON BS
You are here: Home » B2B Connect » B2B - Manufacturing Industry » News on Manufacturing Industry

SH Kelkar buys fragrance encapsulation technology from Tanishka Products
Business Standard

A COMMERCIAL FEATURE

What's this ?

Commercial Feature is a Business Standard Digital Marketing Initiative.

The Editorial/Content team at Business Standard has not contributed to writing or editing these articles.

For further information, please write to assist@bsmail.in

SIKA & UK's Aerotek Aviation launch landing gear JV in India

The JV will handle all types of landing gear manufacturing and MRO for helicopters and aircraft

Rakesh Rao  |  Mumbai 

Landing wheel of aircraft
Landing wheel of aircraft

SIKA Aerospace & Defence India, the primary brand of the Bengaluru-based Sika Interplant Systems Limited (SIKA), and UK-based Aerotek Aviation Engineering Ltd have launched their joint venture Aerotek Sika Aviation Engineering in the country. The joint venture has been set up as a Make in India initiative to provide manufacturing and maintenance, repair & overhaul (MRO) of landing gear, hydraulic LRUs and actuators for fixed & rotary wing aircraft.

Located within SIKA’s 6.5 acre campus in Bengaluru, the Aerotek Sika facility, which is India’s first dedicated landing gear facility in the private sector, will have capability to handle all types of landing gear manufacturing and MRO for helicopters and aircraft, from trainer aircraft and UAVs up to the size of narrow body aircraft. Aerotek Sika has been established as a mirror site - both in terms of facilities and processes - to the Aerotek UK plant in England, in line with international standards.

Having focused initially on military customers, Aerotek Sika has over the course of the last few months been audited and approved by the Indian Ministry of Defence’s Center for Military Airworthiness & Certification (CEMILAC) for ‘Manufacturing, assembly, testing, MRO of landing gear, hydraulic LRUs and actuators’, as well as by various divisions of Hindustan Aeronautics Limited.

Subsequently, Aerotek Sika has secured a customer launch order for the manufacture, assembly and testing of a number of shipsets of a 6.5 tonne fixed wing aircraft. The company has also secured a separate contract for the design, development, qualification and certification of the landing gear retraction actuator for a 2 tonne medium-altitude long endurance unmanned aerial vehicle, which has already completed the critical design review milestone and commenced prototype manufacturing.

“Going forward, Aerotek Sika is geared to expand its manufacturing and MRO for Indian customers, thereby saving valuable foreign exchange and providing significantly reduced turnaround times (TATs). In addition, the company is primed to enter into alliances with global original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) to enable the latter to provide Indian customers with localised support for their landing gears resulting in faster TATs and optimised costs considering simplified logistics. Moreover, through such alliances OEMs can also liquidate offset obligations through Aerotek Sika with respect to both manufacture and MRO of landing gears, with such offsets being eligible for the 1.5x multiplier available for MSMEs,” said SIKA in a press statement.

To service a global customer base, Aerotek Sika has also initiated the certification process required for civil/commercial MRO, and is working towards obtaining Part 145 approvals by the end of 2017 from the Director General of Civil Aviation (India), European Aviation Safety Agency and Federal Aviation Administration (USA).

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements

SIKA & UK's Aerotek Aviation launch landing gear JV in India

The JV will handle all types of landing gear manufacturing and MRO for helicopters and aircraft

The JV will handle all types of landing gear manufacturing and MRO for helicopters and aircraft
SIKA Aerospace & Defence India, the primary brand of the Bengaluru-based Sika Interplant Systems Limited (SIKA), and UK-based Aerotek Aviation Engineering Ltd have launched their joint venture Aerotek Sika Aviation Engineering in the country. The joint venture has been set up as a Make in India initiative to provide manufacturing and maintenance, repair & overhaul (MRO) of landing gear, hydraulic LRUs and actuators for fixed & rotary wing aircraft.

Located within SIKA’s 6.5 acre campus in Bengaluru, the Aerotek Sika facility, which is India’s first dedicated landing gear facility in the private sector, will have capability to handle all types of landing gear manufacturing and MRO for helicopters and aircraft, from trainer aircraft and UAVs up to the size of narrow body aircraft. Aerotek Sika has been established as a mirror site - both in terms of facilities and processes - to the Aerotek UK plant in England, in line with international standards.

Having focused initially on military customers, Aerotek Sika has over the course of the last few months been audited and approved by the Indian Ministry of Defence’s Center for Military Airworthiness & Certification (CEMILAC) for ‘Manufacturing, assembly, testing, MRO of landing gear, hydraulic LRUs and actuators’, as well as by various divisions of Hindustan Aeronautics Limited.

Subsequently, Aerotek Sika has secured a customer launch order for the manufacture, assembly and testing of a number of shipsets of a 6.5 tonne fixed wing aircraft. The company has also secured a separate contract for the design, development, qualification and certification of the landing gear retraction actuator for a 2 tonne medium-altitude long endurance unmanned aerial vehicle, which has already completed the critical design review milestone and commenced prototype manufacturing.

“Going forward, Aerotek Sika is geared to expand its manufacturing and MRO for Indian customers, thereby saving valuable foreign exchange and providing significantly reduced turnaround times (TATs). In addition, the company is primed to enter into alliances with global original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) to enable the latter to provide Indian customers with localised support for their landing gears resulting in faster TATs and optimised costs considering simplified logistics. Moreover, through such alliances OEMs can also liquidate offset obligations through Aerotek Sika with respect to both manufacture and MRO of landing gears, with such offsets being eligible for the 1.5x multiplier available for MSMEs,” said SIKA in a press statement.

To service a global customer base, Aerotek Sika has also initiated the certification process required for civil/commercial MRO, and is working towards obtaining Part 145 approvals by the end of 2017 from the Director General of Civil Aviation (India), European Aviation Safety Agency and Federal Aviation Administration (USA).
 image
Business Standard
177 22

Subscribe to the Business Standard b2b Connect Newsletters and stay updated with latest news, features, events and more in key industries

Select one or more industry newsletters

Chemical
 
Plastic & Polymers
 
Pharma
 
Manufacturing
 
Hospitality
 
All of the above
 
 
 
Submit
 

SIKA & UK's Aerotek Aviation launch landing gear JV in India

The JV will handle all types of landing gear manufacturing and MRO for helicopters and aircraft

SIKA Aerospace & Defence India, the primary brand of the Bengaluru-based Sika Interplant Systems Limited (SIKA), and UK-based Aerotek Aviation Engineering Ltd have launched their joint venture Aerotek Sika Aviation Engineering in the country. The joint venture has been set up as a Make in India initiative to provide manufacturing and maintenance, repair & overhaul (MRO) of landing gear, hydraulic LRUs and actuators for fixed & rotary wing aircraft.

Located within SIKA’s 6.5 acre campus in Bengaluru, the Aerotek Sika facility, which is India’s first dedicated landing gear facility in the private sector, will have capability to handle all types of landing gear manufacturing and MRO for helicopters and aircraft, from trainer aircraft and UAVs up to the size of narrow body aircraft. Aerotek Sika has been established as a mirror site - both in terms of facilities and processes - to the Aerotek UK plant in England, in line with international standards.

Having focused initially on military customers, Aerotek Sika has over the course of the last few months been audited and approved by the Indian Ministry of Defence’s Center for Military Airworthiness & Certification (CEMILAC) for ‘Manufacturing, assembly, testing, MRO of landing gear, hydraulic LRUs and actuators’, as well as by various divisions of Hindustan Aeronautics Limited.

Subsequently, Aerotek Sika has secured a customer launch order for the manufacture, assembly and testing of a number of shipsets of a 6.5 tonne fixed wing aircraft. The company has also secured a separate contract for the design, development, qualification and certification of the landing gear retraction actuator for a 2 tonne medium-altitude long endurance unmanned aerial vehicle, which has already completed the critical design review milestone and commenced prototype manufacturing.

“Going forward, Aerotek Sika is geared to expand its manufacturing and MRO for Indian customers, thereby saving valuable foreign exchange and providing significantly reduced turnaround times (TATs). In addition, the company is primed to enter into alliances with global original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) to enable the latter to provide Indian customers with localised support for their landing gears resulting in faster TATs and optimised costs considering simplified logistics. Moreover, through such alliances OEMs can also liquidate offset obligations through Aerotek Sika with respect to both manufacture and MRO of landing gears, with such offsets being eligible for the 1.5x multiplier available for MSMEs,” said SIKA in a press statement.

To service a global customer base, Aerotek Sika has also initiated the certification process required for civil/commercial MRO, and is working towards obtaining Part 145 approvals by the end of 2017 from the Director General of Civil Aviation (India), European Aviation Safety Agency and Federal Aviation Administration (USA).

image
Business Standard
177 22