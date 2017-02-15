SIKA & UK's Aerotek Aviation launch landing gear JV in India

Aerospace & India, the primary brand of the Bengaluru-based Interplant Systems Limited (SIKA), and UK-based Engineering Ltd have launched their joint venture Engineering in the country. The joint venture has been set up as a Make in India initiative to provide manufacturing and maintenance, repair & overhaul (MRO) of landing gear, hydraulic LRUs and actuators for fixed & rotary wing

Located within SIKA’s 6.5 acre campus in Bengaluru, the facility, which is India’s first dedicated facility in the private sector, will have capability to handle all types of manufacturing and for and aircraft, from trainer and UAVs up to the size of narrow body has been established as a mirror site - both in terms of facilities and processes - to the UK plant in England, in line with international standards.

Having focused initially on military customers, has over the course of the last few months been audited and approved by the Indian Ministry of Defence’s Center for Military Airworthiness & Certification (CEMILAC) for ‘Manufacturing, assembly, testing, of landing gear, hydraulic LRUs and actuators’, as well as by various divisions of Hindustan Aeronautics Limited.

Subsequently, has secured a customer launch order for the manufacture, assembly and testing of a number of shipsets of a 6.5 tonne fixed wing The company has also secured a separate contract for the design, development, qualification and certification of the retraction actuator for a 2 tonne medium-altitude long endurance unmanned aerial vehicle, which has already completed the critical design review milestone and commenced prototype manufacturing.

“Going forward, is geared to expand its manufacturing and for Indian customers, thereby saving valuable foreign exchange and providing significantly reduced turnaround times (TATs). In addition, the company is primed to enter into alliances with global original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) to enable the latter to provide Indian customers with localised support for their landing gears resulting in faster TATs and optimised costs considering simplified logistics. Moreover, through such alliances OEMs can also liquidate offset obligations through with respect to both manufacture and of landing gears, with such offsets being eligible for the 1.5x multiplier available for MSMEs,” said in a press statement.

To service a global customer base, has also initiated the certification process required for civil/commercial MRO, and is working towards obtaining Part 145 approvals by the end of 2017 from the Director General of Civil (India), European Safety Agency and Federal Administration (USA).