SIKA & UK's Aerotek Aviation launch landing gear JV in India

SIKA
Aerospace & Defence
India, the primary brand of the Bengaluru-based Sika
Interplant Systems Limited (SIKA), and UK-based Aerotek Aviation
Engineering Ltd have launched their joint venture Aerotek Sika Aviation
Engineering in the country. The joint venture has been set up as a Make in India initiative to provide manufacturing and maintenance, repair & overhaul (MRO) of landing gear, hydraulic LRUs and actuators for fixed & rotary wing aircraft.
Located within SIKA’s 6.5 acre campus in Bengaluru, the Aerotek Sika
facility, which is India’s first dedicated landing gear
facility in the private sector, will have capability to handle all types of landing gear
manufacturing and MRO
for helicopters
and aircraft, from trainer aircraft
and UAVs up to the size of narrow body aircraft. Aerotek Sika
has been established as a mirror site - both in terms of facilities and processes - to the Aerotek
UK plant in England, in line with international standards.
Having focused initially on military customers, Aerotek Sika
has over the course of the last few months been audited and approved by the Indian Ministry of Defence’s Center for Military Airworthiness & Certification (CEMILAC) for ‘Manufacturing, assembly, testing, MRO
of landing gear, hydraulic LRUs and actuators’, as well as by various divisions of Hindustan Aeronautics Limited.
Subsequently, Aerotek Sika
has secured a customer launch order for the manufacture, assembly and testing of a number of shipsets of a 6.5 tonne fixed wing aircraft.
The company has also secured a separate contract for the design, development, qualification and certification of the landing gear
retraction actuator for a 2 tonne medium-altitude long endurance unmanned aerial vehicle, which has already completed the critical design review milestone and commenced prototype manufacturing.
“Going forward, Aerotek Sika
is geared to expand its manufacturing and MRO
for Indian customers, thereby saving valuable foreign exchange and providing significantly reduced turnaround times (TATs). In addition, the company is primed to enter into alliances with global original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) to enable the latter to provide Indian customers with localised support for their landing gears resulting in faster TATs and optimised costs considering simplified logistics. Moreover, through such alliances OEMs can also liquidate offset obligations through Aerotek Sika
with respect to both manufacture and MRO
of landing gears, with such offsets being eligible for the 1.5x multiplier available for MSMEs,” said SIKA
in a press statement.
To service a global customer base, Aerotek Sika
has also initiated the certification process required for civil/commercial MRO, and is working towards obtaining Part 145 approvals by the end of 2017 from the Director General of Civil Aviation
(India), European Aviation
Safety Agency and Federal Aviation
Administration (USA).
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU