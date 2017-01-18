TRENDING ON BS
Prince Pipes chairman Jayant Chheda raises stake in Vikas Ecotech
Business Standard

Bruckner Group buys auto component supplier Paragon Molds in US

Acquisition will expand its Kiefel division's automotive business in North America

BS B2B Bureau  |  Michigan, USA 

Paragon Molds

In order to increase Kiefel’s automotive business in the US, the Bruckner Group has acquired Paragon Molds Corporation, a supplier to the US automotive industry with headquarters in Fraser (Michigan). 

Paragon Molds develops and manufactures tools for the production of automotive interior components such as door panels, instrument panels and centre consoles using a lamination process, as well as tools for foamed and back-foamed components. 

“This acquisition expands our North American capabilities and footprint allowing us to better serve our customers. With the addition of Paragon's locally manufactured tools and support, the Kiefel division of Bruckner Group USA will be able to offer a complete manufacturing solution for the important North American market,” said Steven Hoenig, president, Bruckner Group USA.

Thomas Halletz, CEO, Kiefel, added, “In 2016 the Automotive Technology Center in Livonia, Michigan, was put into operation. Besides laboratory facilities for laminating and punching there is also a milling robot cell and the equipment for prototype and pre-series products at our customers’ disposal. Paragon, along with the technology center, will raise Kiefel’s operations in the US to a new level and will significantly increase the market presence.”

Business Standard
Business Standard
