Fixed deposit rates at 5-8%: Check latest offers from various banks
Small finance banks outperforming public sector rivals by offering retail deposit rates of up to 8%
Amit Kumar New Delhi
Small finance banks (SFBs) are ahead of their public sector peers on retail returns, offering fixed deposit (FD) rates of up to 8 per cent this January. According to Paisabazaar data as of January 28, a widening gap has emerged in medium- and long-term deposits, where public sector banks remain clustered between 6 per cent and 6.5 per cent.
Small finance banks’ rates
Suryoday Small Finance Bank offers the highest FD rate of 8 per cent on a five-year tenure. Jana Small Finance Bank, slice Small Finance Bank and ESAF Small Finance Bank offer rates above 7.5 per cent on select slabs. One-year deposits at several small finance banks fetch over 7 per cent, a level not available at most bigger lenders.
Private banks’ rates
Private sector banks offer comparatively moderate returns. While RBL Bank, Bandhan Bank and IDFC First Bank offer up to 7–7.2 per cent on specific tenures, large private banks including HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank and Axis Bank continue to offer FD rates largely in the 6.25–6.5 per cent range across popular maturities.
Public sector banks
Public sector banks remain the most conservative. State Bank of India, Bank of Baroda and Punjab National Bank currently offer around 6–6.45 per cent on one-, three- and five-year deposits, even under special deposit schemes. Foreign banks also remain uncompetitive for retail savers, with most FD rates staying below 6.5 per cent.
Latest fixed deposit rates
|Bank Fixed Deposit Rates
|Bank Name
|Interest Rates (p.a.)
|Highest slab
|1-year
|3-year
|5-year
|%
|Tenure
|SMALL FINANCE BANKS
|AU Small Finance Bank
|7.10
|30 months 1 day to 36 months
|6.35
|7.10
|6.75
|Equitas Small Finance Bank
|7.30
|888 days
|7.00
|7.00
|7.00
|ESAF Small Finance Bank
|7.60
|444 days
|4.75
|6.00
|5.75
|Jana Small Finance Bank
|7.77
|Above 3 years to 5 years
|7.00
|7.50
|7.77
|Shivalik Small Finance Bank
|7.50
|21 months 1 day to 22 months
|6.00
|6.75
|6.25
|slice Small Finance Bank
|7.75
|18 months 1 day to 18 months 2 days
|6.25
|7.50
|7.00
|Suryoday Small Finance Bank
|8.00
|5 years
|7.25
|7.25
|8.00
|Ujjivan Small Finance Bank
|7.45
|2 years
|7.25
|7.20
|7.20
|Utkarsh Small Finance Bank
|7.50
|2 years to 3 years
|6.00
|7.50
|7.00
|PRIVATE SECTOR BANKS
|Axis Bank
|6.45
|15 months to 10 years
|6.25
|6.45
|6.45
|Bandhan Bank
|7.20
|2 years to less than 3 years
|7.00
|7.00
|5.85
|City Union Bank
|7.00
|500 days
|6.80
|6.50
|6.25
|CSB Bank
|7.00
|13 months
|5.00
|5.75
|5.75
|DBS Bank
|6.60
|376 days to 600 days
|6.30
|6.40
|6.25
|DCB Bank
|7.15
|60 months to 61 months
|6.90
|7.00
|7.15
|Federal Bank
|6.75
|36 months
|6.25
|6.75
|6.40
|HDFC Bank
|6.45
|18 months to 3 years
|6.25
|6.45
|6.40
|ICICI Bank
|6.50
|3 years 1 day to 10 years
|6.25
|6.45
|6.50
|IDFC FIRST Bank
|7.00
|450 days to 5 years
|6.30
|7.00
|7.00
|IndusInd Bank
|7.00
|1 year 6 months to less than 1 year 7 months
|6.75
|6.90
|6.65
|Jammu & Kashmir Bank
|7.00
|888 days
|6.50
|6.65
|6.60
|IDBI Bank
|6.50
|700 days - Utsav FD
|6.20
|6.35
|6.25
|Karnataka Bank
|6.65
|555 days
|6.50
|6.15
|6.15
|Kotak Mahindra Bank
|6.70
|15 months to less than 2 years
|6.50
|6.40
|6.25
|RBL Bank
|7.20
|18 months to 3 years
|7.00
|7.20
|6.70
|SBM Bank India
|7.10
|Above 15 months to 3 years 2 days
|7.00
|7.10
|7.00
|South Indian Bank
|6.60
|2 years
|6.35
|6.20
|5.70
|Tamilnad Mercantile Bank
|7.10
|456 days (TMB456)
|6.80
|6.60
|6.60
|YES Bank
|7.00
|18 months 1 day to less than 5 years
|6.65
|7.00
|6.75
|PUBLIC SECTOR BANKS
|Bank of Baroda
|6.45
|444 days – BoB Square Drive Deposit Scheme
|6.10
|6.25
|6.30
|Bank of India
|6.70
|450 days - Star Swarnim
|6.25
|6.25
|6.00
|Bank of Maharashtra
|6.65
|400 days
|6.20
|5.25
|5.00
|Canara Bank
|6.50
|555 days
|6.25
|6.25
|6.25
|Central Bank of India
|6.50
|2222 days; 3333 days
|6.20
|6.00
|6.00
|Indian Bank
|6.45
|444 days
|6.10
|6.05
|6.00
|Indian Overseas Bank
|6.60
|444 days
|6.50
|6.10
|6.10
|Punjab National Bank
|6.40
|390 days
|6.10
|6.30
|6.10
|Punjab & Sind Bank
|6.60
|444 days
|5.85
|5.85
|5.95
|State Bank of India
|6.45
|444 days - Amrit Vrishti
|6.25
|6.30
|6.05
|Union Bank of India
|6.30
|400 days
|6.25
|6.00
|5.90
|FOREIGN BANKS
|Deutsche Bank
|7.00
|Above 1 year to 2 years
|5.00
|6.25
|6.25
|HSBC Bank
|5.50
|601 to 699 days; 48 months to 60 months
|4.00
|5.35
|5.50
|Standard Chartered Bank
|6.60
|1 year to 376 days
|6.60
|6.50
|6.25
|Source: Paisabazaar.com
|Interest rates as of 28 January 2026
First Published: Jan 29 2026 | 2:21 PM IST