Pakistan vs Australia live streaming: Where to watch 1st T20I match today?

Pakistan and Australia will kick off a three-match T20I series on Thursday at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore, aiming to fine-tune their squads ahead of next month's T20 World Cup. Both teams are using this series as a final preparation for the global event.

Check PAK vs AUS 1st T20I LIVE SCORE UPDATES and full scorecard here Pakistan has selected a full-strength squad, including star players like Babar Azam and Shaheen Shah Afridi, in a bid to build momentum. On the other hand, Australia has opted to rest key players such as Glenn Maxwell and Nathan Ellis, while also nursing the injured trio of Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, and Tim David.

Mitchell Marsh, along with wicketkeeper-batter Josh Inglis, are expected to miss the series opener due to their participation in the recent Big Bash League, where they helped Perth Scorchers claim the title. Travis Head will take charge as Australia's captain for the first match, and Cameron Green is expected to get some valuable match practice.

ALSO READ: Pakistan vs Australia 1st T20: Match preview, toss timings, streaming The last time these two teams met in T20Is was in November 2024, where Australia completed a clean sweep of the three-match series on home soil. The Aussies have dominated recent T20I encounters, winning the last seven meetings, with Pakistan's most recent victory over Australia dating back to 2018 in Dubai.

Pakistan vs Australia 1st T20: Live streaming and telecast details

When will the 1st T20 match between Pakistan and Australia be played?

The Pakistan and Australia 1st T20 match will be played on Thursday, January 29.

What is the venue for the 1st T20 between Pakistan and Australia?

The Pakistan and Australia 1st T20 match will be played at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

When will the toss for the Pakistan vs Australia 1st T20 take place?

The toss for the 1st T20 match between Pakistan and Australia will take place at 4 PM IST.

When will the first ball of the 1st T20 between Pakistan and Australia be bowled?

The first ball of the 1st T20 between Pakistan and Australia will be bowled at 4:30 PM IST.

Where to watch the live telecast of the 1st T20 between Pakistan and Australia in India?

The live telecast for the 1st T20 between Pakistan and Australia will not be available in India.

Where to watch the live streaming of the 1st T20 between Pakistan and Australia in India?

The live streaming of the 1st T20 between Pakistan and Australia will be available on the Sports TV Youtube channel in India.