Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / REC Q3FY26 net profit slips 0.6% to ₹4,052.44 crore, dividend declared

The company recorded a consolidated net profit of ₹4,076.35 crore in the year-ago quarter ended December 2024, a regulatory filing showed

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 29 2026 | 5:00 PM IST

State-owned REC Ltd on Thursday said its consolidated net profit dipped slightly by 0.58 per cent to ₹4,052.44 crore in the December quarter of FY26, mainly due to higher expenses.

The company recorded a consolidated net profit of ₹4,076.35 crore in the year-ago quarter ended December 2024, a regulatory filing showed.

Total expenses rose to ₹9,903.89 crore in the reporting quarter from ₹9,105.94 crore in the same period a year ago.

Total income also rose to ₹15,058.60 crore in the quarter from ₹14,286.91 crore a year ago.

The board also approved the third interim dividend at 46 per cent (Rs 4.601 per equity share of face value of 10 each) for 2025-26.

 

The record date for the dividend payment is February 6, and the payment shall be paid on or before February 27.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Jan 29 2026 | 5:00 PM IST

