REC Q3FY26 net profit slips 0.6% to ₹4,052.44 crore, dividend declared

State-owned REC Ltd on Thursday said its consolidated net profit dipped slightly by 0.58 per cent to ₹4,052.44 crore in the December quarter of FY26, mainly due to higher expenses.

The company recorded a consolidated net profit of ₹4,076.35 crore in the year-ago quarter ended December 2024, a regulatory filing showed.

Total expenses rose to ₹9,903.89 crore in the reporting quarter from ₹9,105.94 crore in the same period a year ago.

Total income also rose to ₹15,058.60 crore in the quarter from ₹14,286.91 crore a year ago.

The board also approved the third interim dividend at 46 per cent (Rs 4.601 per equity share of face value of 10 each) for 2025-26.

The record date for the dividend payment is February 6, and the payment shall be paid on or before February 27.