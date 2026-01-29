Senior citizen fixed deposit rates at 6.8-8.1%: Check offers by top banks
Small finance banks are outperforming their larger rivals by offering senior citizens premium yields of over 8%, providing a crucial safety net for retirement income
Amit Kumar New Delhi
Fixed deposits remain the preferred choice for senior citizens seeking stable returns, with small finance banks leading the market. According to Paisabazaar data as of January 28, these lenders continue to offer the most attractive rates, with some tenures yielding more than 8 per cent annually.
Small finance banks
Suryoday, ESAF, Jana, Utkarsh and Shivalik Small Finance Banks offer rates ranging from 7.95 per cent to 8.10 per cent on select tenures for senior citizens. One-year deposits at some small finance banks yield over 7 per cent, higher than what most large private or public sector banks offer.
Private and public banks
Among private sector lenders, Bandhan Bank, RBL Bank, YES Bank and DCB Bank offer senior citizen rates up to 7.7–7.75 per cent on medium-term deposits. Large private banks such as HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank and Axis Bank offer 6.95–7.20 per cent across standard tenures.
Public sector banks remain more conservative, with State Bank of India, Bank of Baroda and Bank of India offering senior citizen rates mostly in the 6.8–7.2 per cent range. Some banks also provide additional benefits for super senior citizens (aged 80 and above), adding 0.05–0.3 per cent on top of standard senior rates.
Latest fixed deposit rates“Small finance banks such as Suryoday continue to offer some of the highest fixed deposit rates for senior citizens,” said Saurabh Jain, cofounder and chief executive officer at Stable Money. He added that submitting Form 15G or Form 15H can ensure interest income is received without tax deductions, boosting cash flow for retirees.
First Published: Jan 29 2026 | 2:36 PM IST