Feb retail inflation eases to 4-month low of 4.44%, IIP grows 7.5% in Jan

Darjeeling tea workers may get equity stake in gardens

Tea exports to Pakistan increased by 32% in 2017-18 during Apr to Jan

Yogi govt flags low Credit Deposit Ratio, urges banks to hike MSME lending

Assam Budget 2018: Himanta Biswa to present first e-Budget tomorrow

Government tables bill to impound, sell assets of fugitive fraudsters

Raise coal supply to 500 rakes per day to power plants: Goyal to Railways

Experts laud equal footing to homebuyers and unsecured lenders under IBC

UDAN has to include freight at some point: Deloitte's Peeyush Naidu

E-filing flaws, e-wallet delay continue to hold up exporters' GST refunds

Non-fare revenue rolls in for IL&FS Rail's Rapid Metro in Gurugram

YoY (In %) Current Qtr Ago Yr Ago
Inflation (31/01) 2.84 3.59 5.25
IIP (31/12) 7.10 3.80 -0.40
GDP (31/12) 7.20 6.30 7.00
CPI (31/01) 5.07 3.58 3.17
CRR (23/02) 4.00 4.00 4.00
Bank rate (23/02) 6.25 6.25 6.75

  • Bhupesh Bhandari: The frauds within Bhupesh Bhandari

    Corporate corruption in India is not just about bribing bureaucrats to bypass laws. It's about accounting frauds, kickbacks and cybercrime

