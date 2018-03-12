Economy & Policy News
Non-fare revenue rolls in for IL&FS Rail's Rapid Metro in Gurugram
Rapid Metro was launched in 2013 with a small stretch connecting the Sikanderpur drop point of Delhi Metro with DLF Cyber City
Govt clears Bill to deal with the likes of Nirav Modi; NFRA to regulate CAs
Emotional attitudes, low aspirations behind teen dropouts, says study» More
Small savings: The holy cow few finance minister would want to touch
While they've all wanted to trim the basket of benefits that PPF offered, they've remained wary of public wrath
How Delhi Airport upstaged Changi with a starry turn on social media
Why full electrification may be a case of bad economics for Indian Railways» More
Economic Indicators
|YoY (In %)
|Current
|Qtr Ago
|Yr Ago
|Inflation (31/01)
|2.84
|3.59
|5.25
|IIP (31/12)
|7.10
|3.80
|-0.40
|GDP (31/12)
|7.20
|6.30
|7.00
|CPI (31/01)
|5.07
|3.58
|3.17
|CRR (23/02)
|4.00
|4.00
|4.00
|Bank rate (23/02)
|6.25
|6.25
|6.75
NITI Aayog's usefulness and purpose remain unclear even today
It is unfortunate that the political leadership has not adequately empowered it
Bhupesh Bhandari: The frauds within
Bhupesh Bhandari
Corporate corruption in India is not just about bribing bureaucrats to bypass laws. It's about accounting frauds, kickbacks and cybercrime
Brief case: Flavour of litigation in IMFL
A weekly selection of key court orders
EGMs of Tata companies: Some reflections
Only shareholders' activism can protect the interests of minority and other stakeholders
Brief Case: A weekly selection of key court orders
A weekly selection of key court orders
Can the SC legally intervene in economic policy?
The Supreme Court can intervene only if the legislation is seen to violate fundamental rights
Making EPF optional in a developing country
The Central government made EPF optional for certain made-up sectors to boost job prospects