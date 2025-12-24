Wednesday, December 24, 2025 | 07:30 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Economy / News / PwC seeks clarity on GST input tax credit for data centre construction

PwC seeks clarity on GST input tax credit for data centre construction

PwC has urged the government to clarify whether hyperscale data centre infrastructure qualifies as plant and machinery for GST input tax credit, and to address PE and SEP risks for overseas players

Income Tax Department reopens cases, fake purchase tax evasion, GST fake invoice crackdown, IT assessment reopening India, input tax credit fraud India, fake invoice scam businesses, entry operators GST India, tax evasion trading electronics construc

To further boost data centre growth in India, the government should also consider introducing a more favourable depreciation regime, as these facilities are built to optimise the performance and security of digital infrastructure.

Aashish Aryan New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 24 2025 | 7:28 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The government should provide clarity on whether the infrastructure of hyperscale data centres qualifies as “plant and machinery” rather than as civil structures, to help them be eligible for input tax credit (ITC) on construction-related activities, tax advisory firm PwC has recommended.
 
Why does PwC say data centre infrastructure should be treated differently? 
Data centres, PwC said, have unique operational requirements, operate with integrated infrastructure, and are purpose-built, so they cannot be repurposed for any other use.
 
How does PwC argue ITC should apply for co-location data centre providers? 
“In the specific case of co-location data centre service providers, an additional argument can be advanced that construction is not ‘on own account’ where the output is the taxable leasing/renting of space, racks, and related infrastructure. Read together with the plant-and-machinery carve-out, this supports the position that ITC should be available for such outward leasing supplies,” PwC said.
 

Also Read

equity capital market, fees, gdp

India's economy may grow 7% in FY27 even amid trade uncertainty: CareEdge

ICSI

ICSI flags glitches on MCA V3 portal as December 31 filing deadline nearspremium

Mukundan Menon, Managing Director, Voltas

While competition is high, Voltas remains well protected, says MD Menonpremium

ILLUSTRATION: BINAY SINHA

Three Bills and a Budget: How the winter session impacts future budgetspremium

Nirmala Sitharaman, Nirmala, Union Budget, Budget. Union Budget 2025

Budget FY27 may have to rely on domestic demand to support growth: EY

 
What other incentives did PwC suggest for data centres? 
To further boost data centre growth in India, the government should also consider introducing a more favourable depreciation regime, as these facilities are built to optimise the performance and security of digital infrastructure.
 
What clarity does PwC want on cross-border cloud-related transactions? 
Given the cross-border nature of cloud services, the government should also provide clarity around the characterisation of the transactions of these data centres — on whether they fall under the category of royalty to the parent company or will be categorised as a fee for technical services, PwC has recommended.
 
What tax risks did PwC flag for foreign entities? 
“In a few instances, concerns have been raised that foreign entities may have a PE in India, and therefore, there should be profit attribution. This may expose the non-resident entity to uncertainty around profits taxable in India,” the tax advisory firm said.
 
What changes did PwC suggest to the SEP framework?
  Apart from these, PwC also recommended that the government amend the significant economic presence (SEP) framework, as the current threshold of Rs 2 crore in revenue or 300,000 users for taxing non-resident enterprises may be too low for data centre companies.
 
Why does PwC say PE and SEP issues matter for India’s digital ambitions? 
“These areas, particularly the risk of creating a PE and exposure to SEP, are especially salient for overseas players establishing data centres in India, and should be evaluated against India’s broader digital ambition to position itself as a trusted global hub for data infrastructure, cloud services, and cross-border digital trade,” PwC said.

More From This Section

Trade, tariffs

FTAs to open overseas opportunities for Indian professionals: Commerce secy

GDP growth

New GDP series to improve informal sector estimates, add double deflationpremium

India, new zealand

New Zealand to allow GI registration for Indian goods under FTA with India

Rajesh Agrawal, Commerce Secretary

India aims to conclude US trade talks sooner than later: Commerce Secretary

Sanjay Malhotra, RBI, RBI Governor

Benign inflation may keep India's policy rates low for a long time: RBI Guv

Topics : input tax credit GST PwC economy

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 24 2025 | 7:28 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStocks to Buy in 2026Gold and Silver Price TodayDelhi Metro ExpansionIMD Weather Forecast TodayBank HolidaysTATA Avinya LaunchUS Removes H-1B Visa LotteryReduce GST on Air Purifiers
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon