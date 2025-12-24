Wednesday, December 24, 2025 | 11:30 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Economy / News / FTAs to open overseas opportunities for Indian professionals: Commerce secy

FTAs to open overseas opportunities for Indian professionals: Commerce secy

He has stated that India's demographic dividend offers immense potential to meet the rising global demand for professional services

Trade, tariffs

India has received commitments under various free trade agreements.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 24 2025 | 11:27 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Legally binding commitments on professional services such as chartered accountants, doctors and architects under various Free Trade Agreements (FTAs) signed by India will help open up overseas opportunities for these professionals, Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agrawal has said.

He has stated that India's demographic dividend offers immense potential to meet the rising global demand for professional services.

To tap into this potential, Agrawal said, it is critical to adopt global best practices and equip professionals with upgraded skills aligned with evolving global market needs and technological developments.

He also encouraged professional bodies like the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) to organise and participate in international conferences to enable knowledge sharing and provide platforms for enhanced collaboration.

 

The secretary said this while addressing a brainstorming session on 'Expanding Global Horizons: Opportunities for Indian Professionals' on December 23 here.

Also Read

India, new zealand

India-New Zealand FTA to help boost exports, attract investment: Experts

New Zealand PM Christopher Luxon with Narendra Modi

0% duty on 100% exports: India secures trade deal with New Zealand

Piyush Goyal, Piyush

India at advanced stage of talks on bilateral trade pact with US: Goyal

Modi, Narendra Modi, Christopher Luxon

India-New Zealand FTA concludes: What the trade deal means for both nations

Trade, Ship

US, Canada to launch formal talks to review free trade pact in mid-January

Agrawal, it said "emphasised the importance of enhanced stakeholder coordination, reforms in the domestic ecosystem, and legally binding commitments on professional services under various FTAs to unlock global markets for Indian professional services.

India has received commitments under various free trade agreements, including the recently announced pact with New Zealand, for easier norms and visa facilitation for its professionals.

As many as 5,000 of India professionals such as yoga instructors, chefs, Ayush professionals, IT, education teachers, nurses, caregivers, will get professional visas for serving the New Zealand economy under the pact.

Four main issues were deliberated upon in the sessions - Making Globally Ready Professionals; Strengthening International Mobility through MRAs (mutual recognition agreements) and MoUs; Developing Networks, Formation and Expansion of Professional Chapters Abroad; and Leveraging FTAs for Boosting Professional Services Exports.

Discussions on MRAs centred on key challenges associated with entering into these agreements as well as ensuring effective utilisation of existing pacts.

"Emphasis was placed on the need for clear outcome metrics to assess the effectiveness of MRAs. Discussions also focused on making India's sectoral regulatory frameworks more 'recognition-ready' for pursuing MRAs," the ministry said, adding emphasis was placed on the need for greater openness within the Indian professional services landscape to foreign professionals practising in India to craft win-win outcomes.

Issues related to data privacy and protection, as well as opportunities arising from foreign universities setting up branches in India, were also discussed.

India's services exports stood at about USD 390 billion in 2024-25.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

GDP growth

New GDP series to improve informal sector estimates, add double deflationpremium

India, new zealand

New Zealand to allow GI registration for Indian goods under FTA with India

Rajesh Agrawal, Commerce Secretary

India aims to conclude US trade talks sooner than later: Commerce Secretary

Sanjay Malhotra, RBI, RBI Governor

Benign inflation may keep India's policy rates low for a long time: RBI Guv

India, new zealand

India offers higher FDI, easier bank branch norms under New Zealand FTApremium

Topics : Free trade Free Trade Agreements Free trade pact

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 24 2025 | 11:27 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayStocks to buy todayMotilal Oswal Stock PickGold-Silver Price TodayVivo V70 SpecsBlueChip ScamStock Market HolidayNo PUC No Fuel PolicyPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon