New Zealand to allow GI registration for Indian goods under FTA with India

New Zealand to allow GI registration for Indian goods under FTA with India

A GI, a type of an intellectual property right, is primarily an agricultural, natural or manufactured product (handicrafts and industrial goods) originating from a definite geographical territory

Press Trust of India New Delhi
New Zealand has taken a binding commitment under its Free Trade Agreement (FTA) with India to amend its laws within 18 months of the pact's implementation to facilitate the geographical indication (GI) registration of Indian goods besides wines, and spirits in the island nation.

The current GI law of New Zealand only allows India's wines and spirits to be registered.

A GI, a type of an intellectual property right, is primarily an agricultural, natural or manufactured product (handicrafts and industrial goods) originating from a definite geographical territory.

Typically, such a name conveys an assurance of quality and distinctiveness, which is essentially attributable to the place of its origin.

 

Once a product gets a GI tag, any person or company cannot sell a similar item under that name. Its other benefits include legal protection to that item, prevention against unauthorised use by others, and promoting exports.

"Commitment is now in place to taking all steps necessary including amendment of its law to facilitate the registration of India's wines, spirits and 'other goods', a benefit that was accorded to the EU (European Union) by New Zealand.

Timelines for this are 18 months from agreement entering into force," the commerce ministry said.

The two countries on Monday announced the conclusion of the FTA negotiations. The pact is likely to be implemented after the signing of the document, and the process may take about 7-8 months from now.

The famous goods which carry this tag include Basmati rice, Darjeeling Tea, Chanderi Fabric, Mysore Silk, Kullu Shawl, Kangra Tea, Thanjavur Paintings, Allahabad Surkha, Farrukhabad Prints, Lucknow Zardozi and Kashmir Walnut Wood Carving.

Founder and Chairman of Great Mission Group Society (GMGS) Ganesh Hingmire said that this is a positive move as it would help boost exports of GI products.

"Getting a GI tag for non-agri goods will help increase the income of our people also," he said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : India New Zealand FTA New Zealand Geographical Indication tag geographical indications tag

First Published: Dec 23 2025 | 2:59 PM IST

