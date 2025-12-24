IRFC to refinance ₹10,000 crore World Bank loans for freight corridor

What savings does DFCCIL expect from the refinancing arrangement?

“This first-of-its-kind refinancing arrangement, structured in close coordination with the Ministry of Finance, Ministry of Railways, DFCCIL, IRFC, and the World Bank, is expected to result in savings of ₹2,700 crore for the Government of India,” DFCCIL said in a social media post.

According to the SPV, the move marks “a historic first and a decisive step towards Atmanirbhar Bharat (self-reliant India)”.

What is the World Bank debt linked to?

The debt was availed from the World Bank for the ₹51,000 crore, 1,337-km Eastern Dedicated Freight Corridor (EDFC), which runs from Punjab to Bihar and connects key cargo hotspots for coal and major industrial raw materials.

Why is the Eastern corridor important for coal movement?

The corridor has been a key factor in easing the burden of coal transportation on the Indian Railways during the summer months, when power demand peaks and coal stocks are moved and replenished on priority at thermal power plants.

Why was IRFC looking at refinancing multilateral dollar loans?

Business Standard had reported in March that IRFC was in talks to refinance dollar-denominated multilateral institution loans, amid currency volatility impacting the rupee.

How were the Eastern and Western DFCs financed?

Both the Eastern and Western DFCs were financed through multilateral debt. This comprises debt funding from the World Bank (₹14,900 crore) and Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) (₹38,722 crore) for the Eastern and Western corridors, respectively, and the balance through gross budgetary support, according to the railways.

What were the loan terms cited by the railways ministry?

“For Eastern DFC, the loan period is 22 years, including a moratorium period of seven years for the World Bank. For Western DFC, interest will be paid to the Ministry of Finance at a rate of 7 per cent over the period of the loan, after the moratorium of ten years,” the ministry told the parliamentary standing committee on railways in a report tabled last week. It added this arrangement between the two ministries will be reviewed at the end of the loan period.

Why do governments refinance multilateral loans?

Experts said the move could benefit the government in several ways.

“There are multiple reasons why governments may opt for refinancing of multilateral loans,” said Kuljit Singh, partner at EY India. “Primarily, governments may want to free up the limits of multilateral debt so that it can be allocated to other projects with limited viability, as multilateral institutions are generally lenders of last resort. Moreover, there’s the possibility of insulating the project from currency fluctuations and potentially saving on costs.”

Moreover, a project that was initially financed with limited viability may have become economically viable after a gestation period. In such scenarios, it could attract competitive terms through borrowings from the commercial market as well, he added.

What does DFCCIL’s website say about the World Bank loan agreements?