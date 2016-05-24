On the Beat
October 18, 2016, Tuesday
Does Donald Trump resemble Hitler?
Trump's outbursts remind you not of the Nazi dictator, but of Paul von Hindenburg and Erich Ludendorff - two other Germans from ...
September 02, 2016, Friday
LIC IPO: An idea whose time has not come
More than the regulatory changes the government will have to overcome, it will need to consider LIC's returns and valuation
August 22, 2016, Monday
Nagela Fatela and the real story behind rural electrification
Electricity supply has always been a political subject. And dark villages help fuel it during elections. Promises of free power ...
August 12, 2016, Friday
Irom Sharmila's decisions have upset equilibrium in Manipur
Irom Sharmila did not only break her 16-year-old hunger strike and promise to join electoral elections. She upset the equilibrium ...
August 10, 2016, Wednesday
Irom Sharmila to run for CM: Politics' gain or activism' loss?
The activist wants become Manipur CM after 20 years of civil disobedience against AFSPA. Will it mean a new political movement ...
August 08, 2016, Monday
Why is PM Modi frantic to win back some Dalit love?
Most states that have elections due next year have a sizeable Dalit population; also, the BJP and Sangh Parivar are keen to ...
July 26, 2016, Tuesday
Forgetting real heroes, celebrating filmi ones
Even as a dozen videos about Rajinikanth blockbuster Kabali float around on WhatsApp, few remember the sacrifices our soldiers ...
July 11, 2016, Monday
Asking the right questions on Kashmir
Burhan Wani is a symptom, not the problem in Kashmir
July 10, 2016, Sunday
Here's why Vijay Mallya is 'frustrated'
It's not Monaco & Baku alone; the industrialist has to let go of life's many luxuries for quite some time
June 28, 2016, Tuesday
When the Scud of Sholavandan met its Patriot
@swamy39, the ballistic Twitter handle known for its witty and vicious repartees, has gone benign and nostalgic
June 28, 2016, Tuesday
Hola Ola, grow up, India has seen many foreign hands
Fight Uber on the street with transparency, ethics and innovation, not with name calling
June 28, 2016, Tuesday
Arnab Goswami and the art of the interview
Goswami's interview with PM Modi failed the viewers because the interviewer remained in awe of his subject and refused to ask ...
June 22, 2016, Wednesday
Kairana: How to manufacture faux communal outrage
Here are the lessons the BJP needs to keep in mind next time it tries to manufacture a controversy
June 10, 2016, Friday
BJP's UP strategy: Reach out to Dalits, shock & awe Yadavs, Muslims
To repeat 2014 Lok Sabha results, Amit Shah working round the clock to ensure a three-cornered contest in UP; asks party cadre to ...
June 09, 2016, Thursday
Udta Punjab row highlights talent crunch in BJP, govt
Nihalani as Censor Board chief and Chauhan as chief of FTII highlights crunch that plagues the Centre in deciding heads for these ...
June 07, 2016, Tuesday
Modi govt's tactical retreat on labour reforms
Jaitley has had to roll back several measures under pressure from unions, such as tax on withdrawal from EPF and 0.1% cut in PPF ...
June 07, 2016, Tuesday
Is Pahlaj Nihalani out to bury the Indian film industry?
Indian audiences now have international options available. If Indian films don't match-up to their expectations, they will move
June 02, 2016, Thursday
Time to say triple talaq to all retrograde personal laws
Campaign by Muslim women has afforded us a chance to reform not just this practice but many more related to personal laws of ...
June 01, 2016, Wednesday
More trouble for Akhlaq's family in politically surcharged UP
Families of accused to demand cops to book Akhlaq's family for cow slaughter after report emerges saying that they consumed beef ...
May 24, 2016, Tuesday
Why lowering interest rates will not work for Indian economy
Unless banks get the confidence to lend, there is no way the economy will get the benefit of low interest rates