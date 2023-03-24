Home / Companies / News / Despite layoffs, Accenture Q2 outlook a relief for IT companies

Despite layoffs, Accenture Q2 outlook a relief for IT companies

Firm logs record $11.4 bn in managed service bookings

Shivani Shinde |Business Standard | Mumbai
Premium
Despite layoffs, Accenture Q2 outlook a relief for IT companies

4 min read Last Updated : Mar 24 2023 | 11:08 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Despite the layoffs announced by IT services and consulting major Accenture, the firm’s Q2 results outlook came as a breather for the Indian IT services sector, which has been under cloud ever since t

Topics :AccentureQ2 results

First Published: Mar 24 2023 | 8:06 PM IST

Also Read

Accenture's retained FY23 guidance hints slowdown for IT firms: Analysts

Accenture to cut 19,000 jobs amid worsening global outlook, trims forecast

'Anxiety at peak': Accenture layoff move jolts Indian IT professionals

Accenture most valued IT brand, TCS & Infosys value up 2%: Report

Does Accenture's Q1 result spell more pain for IT firms?

Accenture: History of a Fortune500 firm that's laying off 2.5% of its staff

Edtech firm Byju's likely to close $250 mn equity fund raise in April

Licensing dispute: Zee Music hits' exit no music to Spotify ears

Wardwizard starts operations of in-house lithium-ion battery assembly line

Adani share rout: LIC likely to put caps on investment exposure

Recommended for you

Recommended by

Next Story